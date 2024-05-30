  • The INDIA bloc will get a “decisive mandate” in the Lok Sabha polls and may take even less than 48 hours to decide on its prime ministerial pick, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday, asserting that it stands to reason that the party which gets the maximum seats in the alliance will be a “natural claimant” for its leadership. In an interview with PTI on the last day of campaigning for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the Congress general secretary exuded confidence that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will get seats “well above” the 272-mark needed for a majority in the Lower House. Ramesh also said that when the INDIA ‘janbandhan’ parties get the people’s mandate, then some NDA parties may join the coalition and the Congress high command will have to decide whether to include them in the alliance or not.
  • BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged women in troubled Sandeshkhali region, as well as other areas of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, to blow conch shells as a signal if they come across any suspicious activities before the June 1 polls. Speaking at a campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Patra, Adhikari voiced concerns about potential visits by “TMC-controlled state police” and others to intimidate residents into voting for the ruling party. He advised residents to blow conch shells if they observe unfamiliar people entering their neighborhoods late at night and cautioned against accepting money from organisations linked to the TMC. “If you (residents) see any suspicious movement at night, if you notice police personnel accompanied by strangers but not central force personnel entering your locality, blow conch shells if the situation warrants,” he said.