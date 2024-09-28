Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

A statement Saturday said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs.” Hezbollah vowed to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.”

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for more than three decades, is by far the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it carried out a precise airstrike on Friday (September 28, 2024) while Hezbollah leadership met at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said six people were killed and 91 injured in the Beirut strikes Friday, which levelled six apartment buildings. Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders were also killed in the attack, the Israeli military said.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Army spokesperson, said the airstrike was based on years of tracking Nasrallah along with “real time information” that made it viable. He said Nasrallah’s death had been confirmed through various types of intelligence, but declined to elaborate.

Lt. Col. Shoshani declined to say what munitions were used in the strike or provide an estimate on civilian deaths in the strike, only saying that Israel takes measures to avoid civilians whenever possible and clears strikes ahead of time with intelligence and legal experts.

Israel’s Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said Saturday that the elimination of Nasrallah was “not the end of our toolbox,” indicating that more strikes were planned. He said that the strike targeting Hezbollah leadership was the result of a long period of preparation.

It was not immediately clear what effect the strike would have on Hezbollah or fighting between the sides that has dragged on for nearly a year. Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks that have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border. The recent fighting has also displaced more than 200,000 Lebanese in the past week, according to the United Nations.

The military said it was mobilizing additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon, activating three battalions of reserve soldiers to serve across the country. The call comes after it sent two brigades to northern Israel earlier in the week to train for a possible ground invasion.

Lt. Col. Shoshani, the army spokesperson, said that Israel has inflicted heavy damage on Hezbollah’s capabilities over the past week by targeting a combination of immediate threats and strategic weapons, such as larger, guided missiles. But he said much of Hezbollah’s arsenal still remains intact and that Israel would continue to target the group.

He said it is “safe to assume” that Hezbollah will retaliate and that Israel is on “high readiness.” But he said Israel hopes the blow to Hezbollah will change the course of the war.

Two terrorists killed, five security personnel injured in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning.

In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries in the encounter.

Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

Meanwhile, an encounter broke between security forces and terrorists this evening during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the Kog-Mandli village in Billawar area to neutralise the terrorists.

The official said the area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements.

He said the brief exchange of fire between the two sides started around 5.30 pm when the joint party of police, army and CRPF moved to the village in the forested area.

The search operation was on when last reports were received, they said.

Punitive demolition of homes, shops an ‘aggravated’ human rights violation, U.N. expert tells Supreme Court

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing Balakrishnan Rajagopal has told the Supreme Court that the State-driven, punitive and arbitrary demolition of homes and commercial establishments is an “aggravated form of human rights violation”.

The Rapporteur, in an application on Friday, pointed to the danger of using punitive demolition by the State as a tool for land-grabbing. “All arbitrary demolitions are void ab initio in law, and no legal title or right may be changed on the site where a demolished structure stood. This is an important guarantee to ensure that in the guise of demolitions for technical breaches of the law, land grab from vulnerable individuals and communities is not condoned,” he pointed out.

Rajagopal, represented by advocates Vrinda Grover, Aakarsh Kamra, Soutik Banerjee and Devika Tulsiani, sought the top court’s permission to intervene in the ‘bulldozer demolition’ case scheduled to come up for hearing before a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan on October 1.

The court had ordered a stay on illegal demolitions using bulldozers on September 17 in a hearing that witnessed scathing remarks from Justice Viswanathan, who criticised States such as Uttar Pradesh of “glorification, grandstanding and even justifications” for razing the private homes and properties of undertrials and their immediate family members.

Rajagopal said punitive demolitions, especially against minority community members, amounted to “cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment or punishment”. Demolition of private property as a means of crime control and maintenance of public order was simply illegal, he submitted.

The Rapporteur stated that India was witness to a “worrying rise of evictions of mostly marginalised and poor communities in recent years”.

“Data reveal that from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023, around 7.4 lakh people lost their homes as a result of State-driven demolitions. The scale and pace of these evictions reached unprecedented levels in 2023, with 5,15,752 people evicted and 1,07,449 homes demolished across the country. The data also reveal that 31% of the people forcibly evicted during this period belonged to historically marginalised groups, including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, nomadic communities, migrant workers, and religious minorities,” Rajagopal reported to the court.

Forced evictions invariably lead to an increase in homelessness. Arbitrary use of State power to destroy homes was a violation of the right to live in security, peace and dignity. Demolitions that evict individuals into homelessness or that destroy personal moveable property were violations of international human rights law, the U.N. Rapporteur noted.

The Uttar Pradesh government had maintained in the top court that the demolitions were done in compliance with municipal law as a punishment against encroachments and violation of building codes.

Countering this argument, Rajagopal responded that demolishing entire homes or shops that were in technical or minor violations of building codes or other regulations was a “disproportionate measure, which fails to respect due process under international law”. Demolishing entire homes or shops on the charge that they were ‘encroachments’ was also an extreme measure that must comply with the international human rights guarantees.

Resolutions of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and Article 17 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) say that “no one shall be subjected to arbitrary or unlawful interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to unlawful attacks on his honour and reputation”. The right to security of tenure and freedom from the threat of forced eviction are recognised as fundamental human rights under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR). India is a party to both ICCPR and ICESCR.

FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman, Nadda and others in connection with electoral bond scheme

The Tilak Nagar police on Saturday registered an FIR against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president J.P. Nadda among others for allegedly committing irregularities and misusing electoral bond scheme to extort money from the companies using enforcement agencies.

The FIR was filed based on the court directions, charging the accused under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on a private complaint filed by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP) alleging criminal conspiracy and extortion compelling companies and other individuals through electoral bonds in favour of BJP, the FIR named Ms. Sitharaman, Enforcement Directorate (ED), BJP Karnataka president B.Y. Vijayendra and senior leader Naleen Kumar Kateel.

According to the complaint, Sitharaman and ED officials committed extortion under the pretext of electoral bonds and benefitted to the tune of over ₹8,000 crore. Iyer in his complaint alleged that the “extortion” was committed in connivance with Nadda, Kateel, Vijayendra and other office bearers of the party at the state and national level. He also claimed that Sitharaman used the ED to “conduct raids, seizures and arrests of various corporates, their CEOs, MDs and on top executive of the companies to compel them to pay”.

Fearing the raids, many corporates were forced to buy electoral bonds worth several crores, which were encashed by Nadda, Kateel, Vijayendra and others, he alleged. “The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds have been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels,” Iyer alleged.

The complainant had initially approached the jurisdictional Tilaknagar police station with a complaint on March 30this year , and then approached DCP Bengaluru South East in April 2024. Since there was no action, he moved the court and filed a private complaint seeking necessary directions from Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in the State of Karnataka.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar confirms Maharashtra Assembly polls before November 26

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that elections in Maharashtra have to be conducted before November 26, as the current Assembly’s term ends then.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai after reviewing the State’s poll preparedness, Kumar mentioned that political parties have requested the announcement of poll dates, keeping in mind festivals like Diwali. “All political parties have asked us to consider the upcoming festivals while announcing the election dates. I am confident that Maharashtra will actively contribute to the festival of democracy,” he said.

Responding to a question from The Hindu regarding official transfers and postings — particularly concerning those heading key departments on extensions after retirement — Mr. Kumar said that, during elections, all officers are placed under the Election Commission on deemed deputation. “All those who are on extensions and contracts, depends in where they are (posted), based on that decision is taken in case-to-case basis. But, if they are in a position which can influence the elections, they will be dealt with and not allowed to be interfered in the process..,” he said.

Maharashtra’s Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, is currently serving a two-year extension post-retirement, which has led the Opposition to call for her immediate removal due to concerns that she could influence the elections.

The CEC also expressed concern about low voter turnout in urban areas, noting efforts to maximize participation in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He cited regions like Colaba and Kalyan in Mumbai as having recorded some of the lowest voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

He further stressed the importance of informing daily wage earners and others in the unorganised sector that voting day would be a paid holiday, aimed at increasing turnout. “Our goal is to ensure maximum voter registration and participation in these elections,” he added.

The CEC also called on the Maharashtra government to transfer officials who have been in their home district or current posting for more than three years, requesting a compliance report on this within the next few days.

Kumar reiterated the importance of voters being aware of candidates’ criminal backgrounds, urging political parties to provide clear explanations for fielding such candidates. He also noted that helicopters used during election campaigns would be thoroughly checked to ensure inducement-free elections in Maharashtra.

He also issued a warning against the use of fake news and deepfake technology on social media, pledging strict action against offenders. “I am confident Maharashtra will actively participate in the upcoming festival of democracy,” he said.

Regarding whether the elections would take place in one or multiple phases, Kumar responded, “You will know that in due course.” He added that there will be 1,00,186 polling booths for the Assembly elections.

The CEC and his team, including Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, met with representatives from 11 political parties, including the BSP, AAP, CPI(M), INC, MNS, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Shiv Sena, to discuss the poll preparations.

In brief

Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal’s capital, and another 12 are missing, police said Saturday. Rains have been pounding since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend. Seventeen people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu, according to Nepal Police spokesman Bishwo Adhikari. He said all police personnel across the nation have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts.

The Evening Wrap will return tomorrow

