  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 slammed the Opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal that are part of the INDIA bloc while raking issues of corruption, reservation, inflation, abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. “Congress party wants reservation based on religion. Had Baba Sahib Ambedkar not been there, former PM Nehru would have not made reservations happen for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes,” Modi said at a public meeting in Motihari of the East Champaran district.
  • The Election Commission of India censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate from Tamluk in West Bengal Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, barring him from campaigning for 24 hours from 5 p.m. today. The poll panel had sent him a show-cause notice based on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia. In its notice to him, the EC said Gangopadhyay’s comment has been found to be “beyond dignity in every sense of term” and “in bad taste”, and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties. 