Hangzhou Asian Games | On day 8, India crosses the 50-medal mark

October 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

India crossed the 50-medal mark at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 1 when Nandini Agasara won the bronze in the women’s heptathlon 800m.

In the 100m hurdles, initially it was announced that Jyothi Yarraji clinched the bronze but it was later upgraded to silver as Wu Yanni was disqualified due to false start.

Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to win the gold medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games while shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his title with an amazing final throw to beat back the challenge from his Saudi Arabian rival.

Sable, the 29-year-old national record holder, earned India its first gold medal in athletics, completing the race in 8:19.50 seconds.

Toor, the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist, came up with a mighty throw of 20.36 metres on his sixth and last attempt to overhaul his Saudi rival Mohamed Daouda Tolo’s distance of 20.18 metres.

Injured H.S. Prannoy’s absence hurt India as they went down fighting 2-3 against badminton powerhouse China to sign off with their first-ever silver medal in the men’s team championships at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 1.

After world No. 7 Prannoy was ruled out due to a back injury, Lakshya Sen produced a gutsy show in the first singles and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then bossed over their opponents to put India 2-0 ahead.

So, it was once again left to Srikanth to carry the team on his shoulders.

The former world No. 1, who had produced a gritty show against South Korea in the semifinals, couldn’t go the distance this time despite a healthy lead and multiple game points as China fought back to make it 1-2.

The defending champions then won the remaining two matches to maintain their hegemony in the Asian Games.

Indian men’s trap shooting team clinched a gold and Kynan Chenai took the individual bronze after the women had won the team silver.

With three medals in trap on the last day of competition, Indian shooters will return home with an amazing haul of 22 medals — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze — their best ever in the continental showpiece.

Kynan went on to shoot down the bronze after being in contention for silver, aggregating 32 out of 40. Veteran marksman Zoravar, competing in his third Asian Games spread over 25 years, once again failed in his endeavour to clinch a major individual medal in his entire career, finishing fifth in the finals shooting 23/30.

World Championship bronze medallist boxer Parveen Hooda assured India of a medal and also grabbed a Paris Olympic quota by moving into the 57kg semifinals, but Nikhat Zareen bowed out in the semifinals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 1.

Parveen, who won the bronze medal in the 63kg at the 2022 World Boxing Championships, moved past Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova by unanimous verdict in the quarterfinal.

However, Zareen, competing in the women’s 50kg category, had to settle for bronze after losing to Rakast Chuthamat of Thailand.

The Thai girl won 2-1 on split decision in the semifinal contest. Zareen had won the first round, but her rival emerged the victor in the two following rounds.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria, however, crashed out of the 60kg contest after conceding a second round RSC (referee stops contest) to North Korean boxer Won Ungyong in her quarterfinal bout.

Golfer Aditi Ashok was rueful when she found out it was a seven-shot lead that she blew on the final round of the Asian Games women’s golf tournament to miss out on a maiden gold medal.

Aditi was in pole position until the 16th hole in Hangzhou, where she struggled with her drives against the strong chilly winds coming in from the mountains in the background. After having come in as the leader after three rounds of 67, 66 and 61, even Aditi couldn’t have foreseen a terrible round of 77.

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM

Four people were arrested by CBI in connection with the kidnapping and killing of two Manipuri youths, and the government will ensure maximum punishment for them, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on October 1.

The four, including the wife of the main accused, were taken “outside the state” by a special flight, Singh said.

Officials of the Chief Minister’s secretariat said two minor girls were also detained in connection with the case but they were released later. The two were the daughters of the main accused.

The CM, however, did not disclose where the four accused had been taken.

During the operation leading to their arrest, Army personnel, paramilitary forces such as BSF, CRPF and the State police played a major role, the CM said.

The government will support the CBI in its investigation and all those involved in the killing of the two youths will be arrested, he said.

Manipur to compensate farmers hit by ethnic violence with ₹38-crore package

Manipur’s Agriculture Department has come up with a crop compensation package of ₹38.06 crore as relief for the farmers affected by the ethnic conflict that broke out on May 3.

The ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki and the non-tribal Meitei communities has claimed more than 200 lives and displaced about 60,000 people. The turmoil also prevented farmers in the violence-prone areas from tending to their fields, resulting in crop loss.

Officials said the package was estimated on the basis of an independent survey conducted by Loumee Shinmee Apunba Lup, a farmers’ body which estimated that paddy crop on a total of 9,719 hectares of land on the periphery of Imphal Valley could fail as farmers are afraid to go to the fields because of sporadic firing by armed miscreants from higher grounds.

The total income loss for the State in the farm sector during the violence was estimated at ₹226.5 crore, with rice accounting for 93.36% of the total agriculture and allied activities followed by livestock farming.

“Of the five crisis-hit valley districts [Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal], Bishnupur is the worst affected in terms of agricultural land area comprising 5,288 hectares, constituting 54.4% of the total land area of 9,718 hectares followed by Imphal East with 1,770 hectares and Imphal West,” the report said.

“The current situation is such that our farmers are back to square one. Despite the security arrangements, they fear to venture out to the fields to take care of the paddy plants,” president of the farmers’ body Mutum Churamani said.

He said the farmers were scared to go to their fields located mostly near the foothills, from where intermittent firing had been taking place over the past five months.

Apart from the commissioner and director of the Agriculture Department, the committee comprised members of five farmers’ organisations. Following the advice of the committee, the Manipur government started providing security cover for the farmers during the kharif season for working in the fields.

About 2,000 security personnel had been diverted for this purpose by downgrading VIP security cover with district commissioners of affected districts appealing to the peasants not to venture out for farming activities without security arrangements considering the volatile situation.

AFSPA extended in four districts of Assam, withdrawn from four others

The Assam Police on October 1 said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA has been extended in four districts of the State for six more months.

At the Assam Police Day 2023 celebrations in Guwahati, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the ‘disturbed area’ tag, which allows enforcement of the AFSPA, has, however, been withdrawn from four other districts.

“From today, only four districts in Assam will have AFSPA. These are Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo,” he said.

The AFSPA has been withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao with effect from October 1, Singh said.

PM Modi announces setting up of National Turmeric Board, tribal university in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of a National Turmeric Board in Telangana and also ₹900 crore Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulug at an official function where he commissioned and laid foundation stone to projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore at Mahabubnagar on October 1.

The Turmeric Board will be great boost for the farmers of the area as it will be provide necessary infrastructure support, value addition, research facility and help in exports in a professional manner, the Prime Minister said.

Awareness of the therapeutic value of turmeric had increased during the Covid pandemic leading to increased demand as well as exports. Hence, this initiative was necessary, he added.

The projects include Suryapet-Khammam highway, 38 km new railway line between Jaklair-Krishna reducing distance by 102 km to Goa; Warangal to Khammam to Vijayawada highway, a new train between Kacheguda and Raichur, new buildings at University of Hyderabad, HPCL pipeline between Hasan-Cherlapalli pipeline project and BPCL multi-product pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Malkapur, virtually.

Addressing the gathering at the “Naa Kutmba Sabyulara” (My family members) event, Modi said the improved road connectivity works being taken up on the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor will transform the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharastra with increased trade, tourism and industry besides providing employment opportunities.

Saying that a land locked State like Telangana needs proper road and rail connectivity as the goods need to reach the coastal areas for exports, the PM pointed out that the nation’s prominent economic corridors are going through Telangana and these will bring down the logistics rates too.

The new railway line between Jaklair and Krishna will give rail connectivity to Narayanpet district and provide transportation ease between Raichur and Hyderabad, he said. The launch of the HPCL pipeline and the proposed new pipeline between Krishnapatnam and Hyderabad will ensure energy security to the region.

The Central Government had also provided special funds to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) besides recognising it as the institution of eminence, he said while inaugurating the new building blocks for economics and statistics, mathematics, management studies, arts and communication departments.

Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkish capital; second assailant killed in shootout in Ankara

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, on October 1, hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen after a three-month summer recess. A second assailant was killed in a shoot out with police, Turkiye’s Interior Minister said.

Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near an entrance to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X (formerly, Twitter).

There was no immediate information on the assailants. Kurdish and far-left militant groups as well as the Islamic State group have carried out deadly attacks throughout the country in the past.

Yerlikaya said the assailants arrived at the scene inside a light commercial vehicle.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area which is located near the Turkish Grand National Assembly and other government buildings. A rocket launcher could be seen lying near the vehicle.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an investigation has been launched into the “terror attack.”

Police cordoned off access to the city center and increased security measures, warning citizens that they would be conducting controlled explosions of suspicious packages.

The two police officers were being treated in a hospital and were not in serious condition, media reports said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the terrorists who carried out the attack in Ankara failed in their “latest attempt” to threaten citizens’ peace and security.

He said that the terrorists “have not achieved their goals and will never achieve them,” in his speech in Parliament, adding in the speech that Turkey will continue to ensure that its southern borders are secure from outside militants.

At least 13 dead in nightclub fire in Spain’s Murcia

At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on October 1 morning, authorities said, with fears the toll could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris.

The fire broke out in the two-storey “Teatre” nightclub, also called “Fonda Milagros”, in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain in early hours of the morning.

Emergency services said on X (formerly Twitter) that firefighters were continuing to work at the scene and had not ruled out “the possibility of finding more victims.”

Jose Ballesta, mayor of Murcia, said the fire had broken out at around 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and was “extremely serious”.

Ballesta told press at the scene that “there are still bodies to be pulled out” from the rubble, which he said was a complicated task given the “risk of collapse”.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene at 7 a.m. were able to extinguish the fire by 8:00 am, he said.

Authorities said four people were injured, two women aged 22 and 25 years old and two men in their forties, all suffering with smoke inhalation.

A police spokesperson said that a birthday party was being held at the club on September 30 night.

More than 40 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were attending the scene, authorities said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez voiced “solidarity with the victims and relatives of the tragic fire in a Murcia nightclub”.

The mayor announced that three days of mourning would be held, and set up a reception base for the relatives of victims.

In Brief:

Growth in India’s gross Goods and Services Tax revenues slowed to a 27-month low of 10.2% in September, from around 10.8% in the previous two months. However, collections improved 2.3% over August revenues to touch ₹1,62,712 crore. Revenues from domestic transactions, including services imports, were 14% higher than the tax collected from these sources during September 2022. This is the fourth time that the gross GST kitty has crossed the ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in 2023-24, the Finance Ministry said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.