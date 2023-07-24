Gyanvapi Mosque row | SC stays ASI survey of premises till July 26 evening

July 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Supreme Court on July 24 ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to maintain status quo till 5 p.m. on July 26, giving the Gyanvapi mosque management “breathing time” to approach the Allahabad High Court against a July 21 order of the Varanasi District Court to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque premises located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Allahabad High Court registry to place the appeal, if filed by the mosque management, for hearing before an appropriate Bench before the top court’s stay order expired on July 26 evening.

The court took note of the urgent oral mentioning of the mosque management, represented by senior advocate Huzeifa Ahmadi, that the District Court had ordered the “scientific survey” at 4.30 p.m. on July 21.

“The survey started on Monday. It has already begun. What is the hot haste now? This mosque has been a place of worship since the 1600s… They want to know if there was any pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple… No time was given for us to even file an appeal. The order specifically says scientific investigation/survey/excavation of the property in question… An excavation would amount to contempt of the Supreme Court orders in the case,” Ahmadi submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Allahabad High Court had earlier suspended a controversial archaeological survey of the premises to determine whether a Hindu temple was partially razed to build the 17th-century mosque.

Ahmadi said the District Court’s order to a “scientific survey/excavation” nullified the High Court order. Any excavation on the premises would run the risk of disturbing the Supreme Court orders to seal the wazukhana area. The top court had sealed the area after the Hindu side claimed the structure found there was a shivling while the Muslim side said it was a fountain.

Ahmadi questioned how the District Court could order collection of scientific evidence when even the oral evidence was only yet to commence in the suit under Order 7, Rule 11 (concerning the maintainability of a suit) of the Civil Procedure Code. “They have already started digging at the western wall,” Ahmadi submitted.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Hindu women plaintiffs in the suit, said the survey was “non-invasive” and did not include excavation. The District Court had clearly directed the ASI to not disturb the sealed area.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who has been appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, after enquiring with the ASI officials at the site, said “not a brick has been removed”. He said the survey team was only conducting mapping, ground-penetrating radar survey and photography. Mehta said the ASI was not “contemplating” any excavation for a week, which gave the mosque management ample time to move the High Court for relief.

Ahmadi, in turn, urged the Bench to stay the Varanasi court order of July 21.

“You can move the High Court tomorrow. We will order status quo to be maintained till Wednesday… The order of the District Court shall not be enforced till 5 pm, July 26,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Ahmadi, disposing of the case.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Day 3 adjourned after protests by Opposition over Manipur issue

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on July 24. The Parliament on its day 3 of the Monsoon Session witnessed unrelenting protests by Opposition members for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation, even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House the government will discuss the issue.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also suspended from the Upper House. When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled at 3 p.m., Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Singh to leave the House. He noted that despite being suspended, the AAP leader was still in the House

At 2 p.m., Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that Singh has been named by the Chairman and suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session following a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal. Citing rules, he asked Singh to leave the House as suspended members are not supposed to participate in its proceedings.

Meanwhile the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2:30 p.m. after an earlier adjournment, however, sloganeering from the Opposition benches continued and Speaker Om Birla tried to calm them down. Shah said he was unable to understand why the Opposition was not allowing a discussion to take place as the government was ready for it.

Earlier, the government transacted some legislative business, with three Bills introduced and one withdrawn amid the din. While the government withdrew the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, it introduced the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, urged the Opposition members to go back to their seats for a debate but the latter continued with their protests, demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur. Agrawal then adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House met at 11 a. m., Opposition members from the Congress, the DMK, Left parties and others were on their feet. Speaker Om Birla allowed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak. Chowdhury said PM Modi should make a suo motu statement on the floor of the House on the violence in Manipur.

Birla said the House is ready for a discussion on the Manipur violence and the debate could be started after 12 noon as the time fixed for the Question Hour from 11 a. m. should not be disturbed as many important issues are raised by the members during this period for a reply from the government.

“The whole House is ready for the discussion and the government will reply to the debate too. But you will not decide who will reply to the debate,” the Speaker said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said the government is ready for a discussion, while pointing out that it is the Opposition that is disrupting the proceedings and running away from a debate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, reiterated his statement made on Friday that the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur violence. As the Opposition members stuck to their demand for a statement from the Prime Minister, the Speaker continued with the proceedings.

The House functioned for about 30 minutes amid the sloganeering and protest by the Opposition. Birla again appealed to the Opposition to allow the Question Hour to go on smoothly as he was ready for a discussion on the Manipur violence from 12 noon onwards. The Opposition members were holding up placards that read ‘INDIA wants discussion on Manipur violence’, ‘INDIA for Manipur’ etc.

“A solution could come only through discussions. I am accepting your request. I am ready for the discussion, but let the Question Hour be continued first. People have not sent you here for sloganeering or showing placards. The government will take action on the outcome of the debate. Don’t you want a debate,” Birla asked the Opposition members.

The Speaker said he is ready to give enough time to everyone for raising their issues, but only after the Question Hour. As the protests continued, the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Listen to today’s episode of the In Focus podcast

How legal are live-in relationships in India? | In Focus podcast

While still frowned upon in most parts of the country, live-in relationships are becoming increasingly common. Couples can choose not to get married for a number of reasons and still stay together, share a household and possibly children. So how legal are these relationships in India?

In a recent judgement, the Allahabad High Court refused to grant protection to an inter-faith couple in a live-in relationship and even stressed upon the need to create awareness about the emotional and societal pressures and legal hassles that may be created through such relationships. The Supreme Court however, over the years, has recognised the personal liberty of individuals involved, and, in a number of judgements conferred certain rights – for instance, live-in relationships can be covered under the protection from domestic violence law.

But what happens in the case of separations, alimony and children? Are these protections available to same sex and queer couples? With the increasing harassment faced by inter-caste and inter-religious couples in the country, where even getting married has become challenging, do live-in relationships require more legal security?

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Congress government, says D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on July 24 claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to topple the Congress government in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also the president of the KPCC, said that a “strategy” is underway in Singapore against the Congress government in the State.

Shivakumar made the comments when he was asked about former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy’s trip to Singapore, after he jointly conducted a press conference with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP on Friday. Both BJP and JD (S) legislators boycotted the legislature following suspension of 10 BJP MLAs by Speaker U T Khader on the grounds of “indiscipline and unruly behaviour”.

Shivakumar said, “I have information about his (H D Kumaraswamy) visit to Singapore. Instead of preparing a ‘game plan’ here in Bengaluru, they went to Singapore to work on a strategy. We know everything.”

In the joint press conference, former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Kumaraswamy had announced that they will work together against the Congress-led government in the State on various issues. On Sunday, Kumaraswamy reportedly flew to Singapore. While the reason for his visit has not been disclosed by the party, sources close to him say that it is a family trip.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda held a meeting with his party legislators last week and clarified that they had no plans to form an alliance with the NDA. Gowda said that the party would fight independently and there was no question of joining the NDA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Israeli Parliament approves key part of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul as Opposition exits chamber

Israeli lawmakers on July 24 approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive plan to reshape the country’s justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. The vote came after a stormy session in which Opposition lawmakers chanted “shame” and then stormed out of the chamber.

The vote reflected the determination of Netanyahu and his far-right allies to move ahead with the plan, which has tested the delicate social ties that bind the country, rattled the cohesion of its powerful military and repeatedly drawn concern from its closest ally, the United States.

In the July 24 vote, lawmakers approved a measure that prevents judges from striking down government decisions on the basis that they are “unreasonable.”

Proponents say the current “reasonability” standard gives unelected judges excessive powers over decision-making by elected officials. But critics of the government says it removes a key element of the court’s oversight powers and opens the way for corruption and improper appointments.

With the Opposition out of the hall, the measure passed by a 64-0 margin. After the vote, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the architect of the plan, said Parliament had taken “first step in an important historic process” of overhauling the judiciary.

Earlier, demonstrators, many of whom feel the very foundations of their country are being eroded by the government’s plan, blocked a road leading up to the parliament, and big mall chains and some gas stations shuttered their doors in protest. Further ratcheting up the pressure on Netanyahu, thousands of military reservists have declared their refusal to serve under a government taking steps that they see as setting the country on a path to dictatorship. Those moves have prompted fears that the military’s preparedness could be compromised.

“These are dangerous cracks,” military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi wrote in a letter to soldiers Sunday meant to address the tensions. “If we will not be a strong and cohesive military, if the best do not serve in the IDF, we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region.”

Ahead of Monday’s vote, Opposition leader Yair Lapid had declared: “We are headed for disaster.” The vote came only hours after Netanyahu was released from the hospital, where he had a pacemaker implanted. His sudden hospitalisation added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events, which were watched closely in Washington. The Biden administration has frequently spoken out against Netanyahu’s government and its overhaul plan. In a statement to the news site Axios late Sunday, President Joe Biden warned against pushing ahead with the legal changes that were sparking so much division.

“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” he told the site. Biden has also been critical of the government’s steps to deepen Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

The massive, sustained democracy protests have shunned mention of Israel’s 56-year occupation of lands the Palestinians seek for their hoped-for independent state, fearing the issue might alienate supporters. But critics portray this rule over another people as a major stain on Israel’s claim to be a liberal democracy and accuse the protesters of harbouring a significant blind spot in their struggle.

The overhaul calls for sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, from limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge parliamentary decisions to changing the way judges are selected. Netanyahu and his allies say the changes are needed to curb the powers of unelected judges.

Protesters, who come from a wide swath of Israeli society, see the overhaul in general as a power grab fueled by personal and political grievances of Netanyahu — who is on trial for corruption charges — and his partners. As lawmakers debated, tens of thousands of people gathered for mass rallies for and against the plan.

In Brief:

The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15% rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23. Retirement fund body EPFO on March 28, 2023, had marginally raised the interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15% for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers. As per an official order issued on July 24, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15% on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members. The order came after the Finance Ministry’s concurrence to the EPF rate of interest approved by EPFO trustees earlier in March this year.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.