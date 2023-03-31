Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order directing Gujarat University to furnish information regarding PM Modi’s M.A. degree

March 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Gujarat High Court set aside a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing Gujarat University to provide the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s M.A. degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Justice Biren Vaishnav of Gujarat HC allowed a petition moved by Gujarat University (GU) that had challenged the direction of Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the varsity to furnish the details of Master in Arts (MA) degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Right to Information Act (RTI).

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Delhi CM Kejriwal, who was a party respondent in the case. Moreover, the court has also declined to stay its order, dismissing a request made by the lawyer appearing for Delhi CM after appealing the verdict in the higher court.

On February 9, the High Court had concluded hearing in a petition of Gujarat University in the matter. “Doesn’t the country even have the right to know how educated their PM is? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country,” Kejriwal tweeted in hindi reacting to the High Court’s order.

The University in its petition had sought quashing of an order passed by the Central Information Commission (CIC) that directed the varsity to provide a copy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s masters’ degree to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. After concluding the hearing, the court had reserved the matter for order, which was delivered on March 31.

In 2016, the varsity had filed a petition challenging the CIC order in which the university was directed to provide information on PM Modi’s degree under the RTI Act.

On February 9, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appeared for the university and contended that no student’s degree can be disclosed under the RTI as it violates the privacy of the individual. Mehta submitted that information about the PM’s degrees is “already in the public domain” and the university had also placed the details on its website in the past, and claimed the 2005 Act is being used for settling scores and to make “childish jabs” for political purposes.

Citing some past judgments of the Supreme Court and by other HCs about the exemptions granted under section 8 of the RTI Act, Mehta said one cannot seek someone’s personal information “just because you are curious about it”.

“One can seek information if it falls in the category of larger public interest. But, you cannot seek private information not related to my public activity. Just because the public is interested in it, it cannot become public interest. Courts’ interpretation has established that education qualification is personal information, whether it is of a politician or any other person,” he contended before Justice Biren Vaishnav.

Responding to Mehta, senior advocate Percy Kavina, appearing for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, told the court that information about the PM’s degrees was not available in the public domain as claimed by the solicitor general. In his submission, he asked what prompted the university to challenge the order of the CIC. According to him, the PMO should have challenged the order if it was aggrieved with the CIC’s order.

Countering the arguments of the lawyer representing Kejriwal, Solicitor General submitted, “question is, can universities be compelled to disclose degrees, specially when there is no public activity involved in connection with that information, and secondly in absence of a finding that public interest demands. Merely because I’m holding a high office is no public interest…”

According to the details of the case, in July 2016, the Gujarat HC stayed the Central Information Commission’s order asking the university to provide information on the degree earned by Modi from the educational institute. Earlier in April 2016, then-CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu had directed the Delhi University and the Gujarat University to provide information on degrees earned by Modi to the AAP leader.

The CIC’s order came a day after Kejriwal wrote to Acharyulu, saying he has no objection to government records about him being made public and wondered why the commission wanted to “hide” information on Modi’s educational qualifications.

Don’t need endorsements from abroad: Kapil Sibal on Digvijaya’s ‘thank you Germany’ tweet

A day after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said that “we don’t need endorsements from abroad” as “our fight is our own”.

Disagreeing with Singh, Sibal, who quit the Congress last year, also asserted that “we don’t need crutches to walk ahead”.

Singh had thanked the German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle for “taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”. He also tagged a tweet and a video posted by Walker on the German foreign ministry reaction to Gandhi’s disqualification.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “Digvijaya Singh:Thanked Berlin for ‘taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India’. My thought: We don’t need crutches to walk ahead. We don’t need endorsements from abroad.” “Our fight is our own and in that we are together,” Sibal asserted.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support. Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting the alleged injustice prevailing in the country.

The BJP on Thursday had seized on Singh’s remarks thanking Germany to accuse the Congress of “inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters”.

Following Singh’s remarks and the BJP’s attack, the Congress said it firmly believes that India’s democratic processes themselves have to deal with the threats posed to its democracy. It also hit out at the BJP, accusing it of attempting to divert attention from the Adani issue.

Eight arrested for putting up ‘objectionable slogans’ against PM Modi in Ahmedabad

As many as eight persons were arrested for allegedly putting up “objectionable slogans” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public places and government properties in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, police said on March 31.

The Ahmedabad crime branch said that slogans like ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ were put up in various parts of the city on March 30 in an ‘unauthorised manner’. The police said that during the investigation of the said incidents, eight persons were arrested. Those arrested were identified as Natwarbhai Popatbhai, Jatinbhai Chandrakantbhai Patel, Kuldeep Sharadkumar Bhatt, Bipin Ravindrabhai Sharma, Ajay Sureshbhai Chauhan, Arvind Gorjibhai Chauhan, Jivanbhai Vasubhai Maheshwari, and Paresh Vasudevbhai Tulsiya.

Reacting to the incident, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party president Isudan Gadhvi on March 30 said that the arrested workers were the party workers and alleged that the police action shows that the BJP is scared.

“Look at the dictatorship of BJP! Aam Aadmi Party workers in Gujarat have been jailed under various sections of the IPC in connection with the posters of “Modi hatao desh bachao”! If this is not fear of Modi and BJP, then what else? Try as hard as you want! Aam Aadmi Party workers will fight,” Gadhvi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a nationwide poster campaign with slogans like “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” in 22 States, said AAP’s State convener Gopal Rai on March 30.

Gopal Rai also alleged at a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in ending the country’s democratic systems instead of fixing the education-health system and removing unemployment.

Posters in Hindi, English and all other regional languages are being put up in 22 States across the country. “This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how PM Modi failed in fulfilling his promise to farmers, took away the rights of labourers, suppressed students in universities. PM Narendra Modi is engaged in ending the country’s democratic systems,” he alleged.

Rai said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign. Earlier, on March 23, AAP held a big public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’, which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Vadodara of Gujarat

Police have detained 24 persons for allegedly hurling stones at two Ram Navami processions in communally-sensitive areas in Vadodara city of Gujarat, a top official said on March 31, 2023.

The incidents had occurred on March 30, 2023 when Ram Navami was celebrated.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh said the situation in the city was under control and people were carrying out their routine activities.

“We have so far detained 24 persons in connection with the stone pelting incidents that occurred during the Ram Navami processions in the city on Thursday. They will be formally arrested soon after the registration of first information reports (FIRs). The situation is completely under control and normalcy was restored yesterday itself,” Singh said.

Stones were hurled at two separate Ram Navami processions when they were passing through the city’s communally-sensitive areas of Fatehpura and nearby Kumbharwada. At least two persons were injured in stone-pelting by a mob at Kumbharwada, the police said. Local BJP MLA Manisha Vakil was part of the procession which came under attack at Kumbharwada.

In some videos of the incident aired by new channels, people can be seen running for shelter during stone pelting, while a chariot that was carrying a statue of Lord Ram, was also pulled away to a safer place by the devotees to save it from stones. Some of the injured persons told reporters that miscreants hurled stones on them from the terraces of nearby structures.

Hours before that incident, stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, in Fatehpura area. Hindu organisations had alleged that despite knowing that similar incidents of violence had occurred in these areas in the past too, police were nowhere to be seen when the procession, taken out every year on this route, came under attack.

Following the incident, Bajrang Dal’s Vadodara unit chief Ketan Trivedi had claimed that the miscreants attacked the Ram Navami procession as part of a “planned conspiracy” and similar incidents had happened on several occasions in the past too.

Donald Trump indicted over hush money by a Manhattan grand jury; 1st ex-President charged with crime

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defence lawyers said on March 31, making him the first former U.S. President to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.

The charges centre on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. They mark an extraordinary development after years of investigations into Trump’s business, political and personal dealings.

The indictment injects a local district attorney’s office into the heart of a national presidential race and ushers in criminal proceedings in a city that the ex-President for decades called home. Arriving at a time of deep political divisions, the charges are likely to reinforce rather than reshape duelling perspectives of those who see accountability as long overdue and those who, like Trump, feel the Republican is being targeted for political purposes by a Democratic prosecutor.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. In a statement confirming the charges, defence lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said Trump “did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court”.

A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed the indictment and said prosecutors had reached out to Trump’s defence team to arrange a surrender. A person familiar with the matter, who was not authorised to discuss sealed proceedings, said the surrender was expected to happen next week. District Attorney Alvin Bragg left his office on Thursday evening without commenting.

The case centres on well-chronicled allegations from a period in 2016 when Trump’s celebrity past collided with his political ambitions. Prosecutors scrutinised money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whom he feared would go public with claims that they had extramarital sexual encounters with him.

The timing of the indictment appeared to come as a surprise to Trump campaign officials following news reports that criminal charges was likely weeks away. The former President was at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, on Thursday and had filmed an interview with a conservative commentator earlier in the day.

For a man whose presidency was defined by one obliterated norm after another, the indictment presents yet another never-before-seen spectacle. It will require a former President, and current hopeful, to simultaneously fight for his freedom and his political future while also fending off potentially more perilous legal threats, including investigations into attempts by him and his allies to undo the 2020 election as well as into the hoarding of hundreds of classified documents.

In fact, New York until recently had been seen as an unlikely contender to be the first place to prosecute Trump, who continues to face long-running investigations in Atlanta and Washington that could also result in charges. Unlike those inquiries, the Manhattan case concerns conduct by Trump that occurred before he became President and is unrelated to much-publicised efforts to overturn a Presidential election.

As he seeks to reassert control of the Republican Party and stave off a slew of one-time allies who are seeking or are likely to oppose him for the Presidential nomination, the indictment sets the stage for an unprecedented scene — a former President having his fingerprints and mug shot taken, and then facing arraignment and possibly a criminal trial. For security reasons, his booking is expected to be carefully choreographed to avoid crowds inside or outside the courthouse.

In bringing the charges, Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, is embracing an unusual case that had been investigated by two previous sets of prosecutors, both of which declined to take the politically explosive step of seeking Trump’s indictment.

In the weeks leading up to the indictment, Trump, who is seeking to reassert control of the Republican Party, railed about the investigation on social media and urged supporters to protest on his behalf, prompting tighter security around the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

The fate of the hush-money investigation seemed uncertain until word got out in early March that Bragg had invited Trump to testify before a grand jury, a signal that prosecutors were close to bringing charges. Trump’s attorneys declined the invitation, but a lawyer closely allied with the former President briefly testified in an effort to undercut the credibility of Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her silent about what she says was a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier after they met at a celebrity golf tournament.

Cohen was then reimbursed by Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, which also rewarded the lawyer with bonuses and extra payments logged internally as legal expenses. Over several months, Cohen said, the company paid him $4,20,000.

Earlier in 2016, Cohen had also arranged for the publisher of the supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal $1,50,000 to squelch her story of a Trump affair in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill”.

The payments to the women were intended to buy secrecy, but they backfired almost immediately as details of the arrangements leaked to the news media. Federal prosecutors in New York ultimately charged Cohen in 2018 with violating federal campaign finance laws, arguing that the payments amounted to impermissible help to Trump’s presidential campaign. Cohen pleaded guilty to those charges and unrelated tax evasion counts and served time in federal prison.

Trump was implicated in court filings as having knowledge of the arrangements, but U.S. prosecutors at the time balked at bringing charges against him. The Justice Department has a longtime policy that it is likely unconstitutional to prosecute a sitting President in federal court.

In Brief:

With the deadline for Aadhaar-based payments for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers ending on Friday, NREGA Sangarsh Morcha, an umbrella body of workers, appealed to the government to review the final deadline claiming that the proportion of MGNREGS workers eligible for the payment system is still below 50% and the entire programme will collapse with this rule. The government had issued original orders on January 30 this year making Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) compulsory for all MGNREGS workers from February 1. Following protests, the deadline was extended to March 31. As per sources in the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), the government will not be extending the deadline any further.

