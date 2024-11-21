Gautam Adani faces five-count criminal indictment in U.S. for bribery, security fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued a five-count criminal indictment of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and several of his business associates. The charges include promising more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts, conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud, and orchestrating “a multi-billion dollar scheme” to defraud U.S. investors and global financial institutions by giving “false and misleading statements”. The indictment was unsealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York late on November 20, 2024.

In a parallel move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also charged Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani (Gautam’s nephew and head of Adani Green Energy), along with Cyril Cabanes, a top executive of Azure Power Global Limited, (a New Delhi-headquartered renewable energy company that used to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange), with a massive bribery scheme involving Adani Green and Azure Power.

While the Department of Justice’s indictment constitutes a criminal case, the SEC’s is a civil complaint and if proved, could result in a “permanent injunction, a civil penalty, and an officer and director bar”. The SEC’s complaints were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Reacting to these developments, Adani Green Energy Limited has withdrawn its proposed $600 million U.S. dollar denominated bond offering. Shares of Adani Group companies lost about $28 billion in market value in morning trade on Thursday.

The indictment concerns the actions of the defendants between 2020 and 2024. The defendants are Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy, Vneet S. Jaain, former CEO of Adani Green Energy, Ranjit Gupta, former CEO of Azure Power Global, Cyril Cabanes, a former managing director at CDPQ, a Canadian pension fund which is also a majority stockholder of Azure Power, Saurabh Agarwal, former managing director of CDPQ India, Deepak Malhotra, former executive of CDPQ, and Rupesh Agarwal, former CEO of Azure Power.

Under the U.S.’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, 1977 (FCPA), it is unlawful to make payments to foreign government officials in a bid to obtain or retain business. It is also a criminal offence to raise money by misleading investors about key corporate governance practices, which in this case concerns compliance with the FCPA.

Further, it is unlawful to obstruct federal investigations by giving false information and destroying evidence such as electronic communications. It is also a separate offence to hide the authorisation of bribery practices in company annual reports. The defendants have been charged with offences on all these counts.

According to the indictment, starting in 2020, the defendants authorised and collaborated on a scheme to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials in order to secure solar power purchase contracts for Adani Green Energy and Azure Power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a company of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy whose mission is to increase the use of renewable-energy in India.

The U.S. DoJ indictment has alleged that the Adanis resorted to a bribery scheme because SECI was unable to find buyers among State distribution companies (discoms) for the Adanis’ solar power, whose price was above market rates. But many State discoms did subsequently sign sale agreements with SECI to buy the Adanis’ more expensive renewable power.

The indictment notes that “following the promise of bribes to Indian government officials — between July 2021 and February 2022 — electricity distribution companies for the States and regions of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh entered into PSAs [Power Sale Agreements) with SECI”. Further, “Andhra Pradesh’s electricity distribution companies entered into a PSA with SECI on or about December 1, 2021” after which the State agreed to purchase approximately seven gigawatts of solar power, by far the largest amount of any Indian State or region.”

And then, to fund the operations of Adani Green Energy and its subsidiaries, the defendants committed securities fraud and wire fraud (any fraud that uses electronic communications through the U.S.) by hiding their FCPA violations to obtain bank loans worth more than $2 billion from international financial institutions and U.S.-based asset management companies. Also, by “offering more than $1 billion in securities” that were marketed and sold to investors in the U.S., Adani Green Energy and its directors “relied on the United States’ financial system to perpetrate this fraudulent scheme by….causing wires to be sent and received that passed through the United States.”

The Adani Group has denied the allegations of the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC, terming them “baseless”.

Kenya cancels proposed deals with Adani Group after U.S. indictments

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Thursday that he had ordered the cancellation of a procurement process expected to hand control of the country’s main airport to the Adani Group following the indictment of Gautam Adani in the United States.

Ruto said he had also directed the cancellation of a 30-year, $736-million public-private partnership deal the energy ministry had signed with a unit of the Adani Group last month to construct power transmission lines.

“I have directed agencies within the Ministry of Transport and within the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to immediately cancel the ongoing procurement,” Ruto said in his State of the Nation address, attributing the decision to “new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations”.

Adani group tried to enter Delhi’s power sector but Kejriwal stopped them: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

The Adani group tried to enter Delhi’s power sector but was stopped by then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Thursday and stressed the need for accountability after industrialist Gautam Adani was charged in the U.S. for alleged bribery and fraud.

The billionaire industrialist has been charged by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over $250 million (about ₹2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

This was concealed from the U.S. banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project, the prosecutors have alleged. The Adani group denied the charges, saying the allegations by U.S. prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate complies with all laws. It also said that all possible legal recourse will be sought.

In a press conference, Singh claimed that Adani Green Energy secured power supply contracts in several states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, through unethical means.

“Adani even attempted to enter Delhi’s electricity market but failed because then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stopped them,” he said while warning people that if the BJP gains power in Delhi, electricity costs could surge.

“We will not keep quiet and will raise this matter with full force in the upcoming session of Parliament,” Singh added.

The issue is expected to dominate discussions as Parliament’s Winter Session begins on Monday.

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former Defence Minister, Hamas leader Mohammed Deif

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former Defence Minister, and Hamas officials, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity over their 13-month war in Gaza and the October 2023 attack on Israel respectively.

Netanyahu’s office rejected the ICC decision, describing them as “anti-Semitic”.

“Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions leveled against it by ICC,” his office said in a statement, adding Israel won’t “give in to pressure” in the defence of its citizens.

The decision turns Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects and is likely to further isolate them and complicate efforts to negotiate a ceasefire to end the fighting. But its practical implications could be limited since Israel and its major ally, the United States, are not members of the court and two of the Hamas officials were killed in the conflict.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic. U.S. President Joe Biden blasted the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. Hamas also slammed the request.

The three-judge panel issued a unanimous decision to issue warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The Chamber considered that there are reasonable grounds to believe that both individuals intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity,” the decision said.

The court also issued a warrant for Mohammed Deif, one of the leaders of Hamas, over the October 2023 attacks that triggered Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The ICC chief prosecutor withdrew his request for warrants for two other senior Hamas figures, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, after they were both killed in the conflict.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in September 2024 that it had submitted two legal briefs challenging the ICC’s jurisdiction and arguing that the court did not provide Israel the opportunity to investigate the allegations itself before requesting the warrants.

“No other democracy with an independent and respected legal system like that which exists in Israel has been treated in this prejudicial manner by the Prosecutor,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein wrote on X. He said Israel remained “steadfast in its commitment to the rule of law and justice” and would continue to protect its citizens against militancy.

The ICC is a court of last resort that only prosecutes cases when domestic law enforcement authorities cannot or will not investigate. Israel is not a member state of the court. The country has struggled to investigate itself in the past, rights groups say.

Despite the warrants, none of the suspects is likely to face judges in The Hague anytime soon. The court itself has no police to enforce warrants, instead relying on cooperation from its member states.

Even so, the threat of arrest could make it difficult for Netanyahu and Gallant to travel abroad, although Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted on an ICC warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, recently showed he could still visit an ally when he traveled to Mongolia, one of the court’s member states, and was not arrested.

Member countries are required to detain suspects if a warrant has been issued if they set foot on their soil, but the court lacks a mechanism to enforce its warrants.

Khan sought warrants in May, accusing Netanyahu and Gallant of crimes including murder, intentionally attacking civilians, and persecution.

In a statement at the time, Khan alleged that Israel “has intentionally and systematically deprived the civilian population in all parts of Gaza of objects indispensable to human survival” by closing border crossings into the territory and restricting essential supplies including food and medicine.

At the same time, he accused three Hamas leaders — Sinwar, Deif and Haniyeh — of crimes linked to the October 7, 2023 attacks, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 250. The three leaders are accused of crimes including murder, extermination, taking hostages, rape and torture.

SC suggests setting up courtroom in jail for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik amid security concerns

The Supreme Court on Thursday orally suggested setting up a courtroom in jail in Delhi for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik in the face of strong objection raised by the CBI to a Jammu court order allowing his physical presence in a criminal trial connected to the killing of four Air Force personnel in 1989.

Justice A.S. Oka said a fair trial was afforded to even 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab in response to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s submission that Malik was not “just another terrorist”.

Mehta, for the Central agency, said “We, that is the government, cannot go by the book in this case”.

The Solicitor General submitted that Malik was playing tricks with the courts by insisting on cross-examining witnesses in the trial instead of keeping a lawyer. The law officer said Malik had been in contact with Pakistani militant and founder of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba Hafiz Saeed.

Opposing the Jammu court order, the top law officer cautioned that taking Malik to Jammu would be a security risk. Already, he said, a witness in the case has been killed.

Justice Oka raised doubts about online connectivity in Jammu while exploring the idea of facilitating Malik’s virtual presence i. the Jammu court trial. Mehta assured the Bench that connectivity was good.

“We can set up a courtroom in Delhi in jail…” Justice Oka proposed while Mehta raised no objection to it.

The court highlighted that witnesses in the case would require security, and asked for details about the arrangements to protect them. Mehta mentioned how Malik was once brought in person to the Supreme Court last year in July after the Tihar Jail had misinterpreted a judicial order. The visit had caused quite a furore and led to sharp remarks from the Bench.

The Bench adjourned the case to November 28, giving time to the CBI to amend its petition and implead the other accused persons as respondents in the case. The Supreme Court had last year stayed the Operation Jammu Special Court order allowing Malik’s physical presence at the trial to cross examine witnesses in the case.

Govt lists 15 bills including Waqf bill for winter session of Parliament

The government has listed 15 bills, including one to amend the Waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament starting on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university.

The pending bills include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session. The session concludes on December 20.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, also a new draft law planned by the government, seeks to ensure compliance with India’s obligation under maritime treaties to which New Delhi is a party. Besides, the Coastal Shipping Bill and the Indian Ports Bill have also been listed for introduction and eventual passage.

As many as eight bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, are pending in Lok Sabha. Two others are with Rajya Sabha.

Russia attacks with intercontinental missile for first time in Ukraine war: Kyiv

Ukraine says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, which, if confirmed, would be the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.

In a statement Thursday on the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine’s air force did not specify the exact type of missile, but said it was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region, which borders the Caspian Sea.

It said an intercontinental ballistic missile was fired at Dnipro city along with eight other missiles, and that the Ukrainian military shot down six of them.

Two people were wounded as a result of the attack, and an industrial facility and a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities were damaged, according to local officials.

While the range of an ICBM would seem excessive for use against Ukraine, such missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads, and the use of one would serve as a chilling reminder of Russia’s nuclear capability and a powerful message of potential escalation.

The attack comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine that formally lowers the threshold for the country’s use of nuclear weapons. Ukraine on Tuesday fired several American-supplied longer-range missiles and reportedly fired U.K.-made Storm Shadows on Wednesday into Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday that its air defence systems shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets, and 67 drones. The announcement came in the ministry’s daily roundup regarding the military actions in Ukraine.

The statement didn’t say when or where exactly it happened or what the missiles were targeting. This is not Moscow’s first public announcement of the shooting down of Storm Shadow missiles, as Russia earlier reported downing some over the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

The developments come as the war has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield — a development that U.S. officials said prompted U.S. President Joe Biden’s policy shift on allowing Ukraine to fire longer-range U.S. missiles into Russia. The Kremlin responded with threats to escalate further.

In Brief:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay for now the trial proceedings against former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is an accused in a case of irregularities linked to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri further sought a response from the investigating agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Kejriwal’s plea challenging a trial court’s order taking cognisance of a chargesheet in the case. The matter will be heard on December 20.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

