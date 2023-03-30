Following uproar, FSSAI withdraws order to use the word ‘dahi’ on curd packet

March 30, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

After the uproar over the insistence on the use of the word “Dahi” prominently as the nomenclature on the curd packet marketed by milk federations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on March 30, Thursday, withdrew the order. In fresh changes to labelling provisions, FSSAI enabled the use of curd prominently and its nomenclature in regional languages in brackets.

Following the order, the milk federations have been allowed to use curd prominently and use its regional nomenclatures as Mosaru, Thayir, Perugu, Zaamt Daud and Dahi in brackets.

The Hindu, in its Wednesday’s edition, highlighted the challenges before Karnataka Milk Federation to use Dahi as prominent nomenclature after several Kannada groups opposed the FSSAI order.

In the same letter, the Joint Director (Science and Standards) had asked the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd. Aavin to use Dahi, since Curd as the prominent nomenclature had been dropped earlier.

The FSSAI had notified provisions for omission of the term curd from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products through a January 11, 2023 notification. The labelling standards came under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations 2011 and the milk federations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala had been asked to use Dahi as the nomenclature that had been opposed. Following which the FSSAI had issued clarification asking federations to use regional nomenclatures in brackets along with Dahi.

At least 11 killed as roof of well collapses at Indore temple

Eleven persons died after the roof of a well collapsed during a ritual on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Earlier, Indore Collector Illaiyaraja T. had announced the death toll as 12.

Ten women and a man died in the accident, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal. It is feared that a few kids were also missing and a search was on to trace them by pumping out the water, Mishra said.

According to CM Chouhan, 19 people were rescued and taken to hospital but one of them succumbed to his injuries. He also said he has ordered a probe into the incident.

Chouhan also announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families.”

An eyewitness said that during the religious programme, there was a huge crowd of devotees on the roof of the well in the temple. As the structure could not bear the load of so many people, it caved in, they said.

Germany follows U.S., says it is watching Rahul Gandhi case closely

As Germany weighed into the debate over the prison sentencing and parliamentary disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, both the ruling BJP and the Congress exchanged words, further fuelling the debate over whether the Modi government faces a concerted attack by governments in the west.

At a press briefing on March 30, Germany’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Berlin had “taken note” of the verdict, and was watching the next steps, including Gandhi’s ability to appeal the verdict and whether the “suspension of his mandate” was justified.

“[Germany] expects that standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier this week, the U.S. also commented on the case, with the State Department spokesperson calling “respect for the rule of law and judicial independence as a cornerstone of any democracy”.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh welcomed the German statement on March 30, saying it took note of what he claimed was “democracy being compromised in India through the persecution” of Gandhi.

In response, the BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department In-Charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said it showed how “desperate [Congress party is] to involve external agencies in the domestic matters” and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised Gandhi for “inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters,” adding that India “won’t tolerate ‘foreign influence’ anymore”.

Malegaon blast | Supreme Court junks Lt. Col Prasad Purohit’s plea for discharge from case

The Supreme Court has junked a plea filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit seeking discharge in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Purohit had moved the top court challenging the January 2 order of the Bombay High Court rejecting his appeal. Purohit and six others, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, are facing trial in the case. All accused are currently out on bail.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Manoj Misra refused to interfere with the High Court order. “The challenge here is to the order of the High Court whereby it was observed that sanction is not needed under Section 197(2) of the CrPC for the prosecution of the petitioner as his impugned conduct do not pertain to any of his official duties.

“Having noted the basis of the impugned judgment, we see no reason to interfere with the same and accordingly, the Special Leave Petition is not entertained,” the bench said.

The top court, however, clarified that the trial court should not be influenced by observations in the High Court’s order.

Among other grounds for seeking discharge, Purohit had claimed lack of sanction under relevant provisions of the CrPC to prosecute him.

India to unveil new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on March 31

India will unveil its much-awaited new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on March 31, 2023, with a view to boost exports amid slowing global trade.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will announce the foreign trade policy, according to the Ministry. The current foreign trade policy (2015-20) is in force till March 31, 2022. The term of the previous five year policy had ended in March 2020. However, it has been extended repeatedly in wake of Covid outbreak and resulting lockdowns. The last extension was given in September 2022 till March 31, 2023.

Goyal will announce the foreign trade policy which is expected to outline the vision statement for taking India’s goods and services exports to $2 trillion by 2030.

The country is likely to end this fiscal year with total exports of $760 billion as against $676 billion in 2021-22.

India’s trade has been hit by supply chain disruptions and slowdown in global trade amidst ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Sources said the new policy is likely to incorporate WTO-compliant export promotion measures.

In Brief:

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. The FSB said that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information. Gershkovich is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War.

Customs duty removed for all imported drugs, food for special medical purposes

The Central Government has given full exemption from basic customs duty on all drugs and food for special medical purposes imported for personal use and for treatment of all Rare Diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 through a general exemption notification. In order to avail this exemption, the individual importer has to produce a certificate from Central or State Director Health Services or District Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon of the district.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.