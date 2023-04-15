Fighting rocks Sudan capital Khartoum as Army battles paramilitaries; 3 dead, says doctors group

April 15, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

A Sudanese doctors group said at least three people were killed and dozens more injured in clashes that started on April 15 between the country’s Army and powerful paramilitary. The fighting followed months of escalating tensions between the generals and years of political unrest after an October 2021 military coup.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors’ Committee said two civilians were killed at the country’s airport and another man was shot to death in the State of North Kordofan.

The statement did not specify how the two people had died at the airport, which was a flashpoint in the recent violence, with the two forces battling to control it. The group added that dozens more were injured around the country, with some in unstable condition.

In Khartoum, the sound of heavy firing could be heard in a number of areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

The Rapid Support Forces militia, in a series of statements, accused the Army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum. They claimed they seized the city’s airport and “completely controlled” Khartoum’s Republican Palace, the seat of the country’s presidency.

The group also said it seized an airport and air base in the northern city of Merowe some 350 km northwest of Khartoum.

The Sudanese Army said fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital, accusing the group of trying to take control of strategic locations in Khartoum, including the palace.

The military also declared the RSF a rebel force and described the paramilitary’s statements as “lies”.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Sudan urged all Indians to stay indoors in view of the clashes. “All Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors, and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” a message put out by the Embassy of India in Khartoum said.

G7 Ministers meeting | India asks rich nations to scale up emission cuts

Meeting the global target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require developed nations to scale up their emission reduction efforts, India said at the G7 Ministers Meeting on Climate Energy and Environment in Japan’s Sapporo.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, at the G7 Ministers plenary meeting, said that this would create opportunities for developing nations like India to address the needs of its people, which will also build resilience against the adverse impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, and pollution.

He also emphasised that developing countries require access to adequate means of implementation, finance and technology to effectively combat climate change and address environmental challenges.

Yadav said while efforts have been made to establish policy frameworks to tackle climate change, it is now imperative for governments worldwide to engage individuals and promote greater public participation in the fight against climate change.

OCI status of actor Chetan Kumar cancelled weeks after arrest over Hindutva tweet

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status of actor Chetan Kumar has been cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The actor has been critical of the ruling BJP and has been arrested twice for his tweets: recently for his tweets critical of Hindutva and once earlier for his comments on judiciary.

“This is a vindictive act of the union government to silence all activists and critics to create an environment of fear. I will fight this and not let it go. I have decided to file a writ petition in Karnataka High Court challenging the order soon,” Kumar told The Hindu.

He landed in a legal soup for the first time in 2021 when Vishwa Hindu parishad functionaries lodged a complaint against his critical remarks on Brahminism. This led to multiple FIRs against him in Basavanagudi and Cubbon Park police stations. He again got into trouble, this time arrested, over a tweet criticising a Karnataka High Court judge in February 2022 and again arrested in March 2023 over his tweets critical of Hindutva.

In his tweet posted on March 20, Kumar said that Hindutva was an ideology “built on lies” and cited the examples of Savarkar, Babri masjid as well as Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. He also tweeted that Hindutva could be defeated by truth and that “truth is equality”.

Amritpal Singh aide Joga, who helped him hide in Pilibhit, arrested

Police arrested a key aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the absconding Khalistan sympathiser in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Joga Singh, who is a resident of Ludhiana and is managing a ‘dera’ in Pilibhit, was coming to Punjab from Haryana, a senior police official said, adding the police were on his trail.

“Joga Singh was in direct contact with Amritpal Singh. He arranged shelter and vehicles for Amritpal Singh. He arranged for him to stay in Pilibhit and then return to Punjab,” Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav said.

Earlier, police said two more men were arrested for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after police launched a crackdown against him last month. They were identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said.

Arvind Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits in courts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.

The CBI summoned the AAP leader in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case on April 16, Sunday. He has been summoned to the agency headquarters at 11 a.m. to answer queries of the investigating team, officials said. The CBI has already arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

Kejriwal accused the central probe agencies of filing false affidavits in courts. “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts,” he tweeted. He also alleged that the agencies were torturing people to extract false confessions.

Mehul Choksi wins in court; cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda without court order

Mehul Choksi, the diamantaire who is wanted in India in connection with ₹13,000 crore fraud, cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, the country’s High Court said.

The claimant, Mehul Choksi, in his civil lawsuit, argued that there is an obligation on the part of the defendants, the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police, to carry out a thorough inquiry and that he has an arguable claim that he was subjected to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Dominica-based Nature Isle News reported.

Demanding an investigation into his claims, Choksi sought relief which includes a declaration that suggested he is entitled to a prompt and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his forcible removal from Antigua and Barbuda on or about May 23, 2021.

The court order has prohibited the removal of Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda’s territory without a High Court ruling following an inter-party hearing and subject to Choksi exhausting all available legal remedies, including appeals.

The defendants, however, argued that there was no valid complaint that exposes a cause of action for any failure to carry out an “effective” and “rapid” investigation within the scope of the jurisdiction under section 7 of the Constitution.

Collusion, forced abduction, removal from Antigua and Barbuda, assault, and battery are among the incidents detailed in Choksi’s affidavits in support of the claim.

In Brief:

India will stay on course, projected to grow at 7% in 2022-23: Sitharaman

Observing that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have estimated India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy will stay on course and is likely to grow at 7% in 2022-23. Attending the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee at the IMF Headquarters in Washington to discuss the priorities identified in the managing director’s global policy agenda, Sitharaman, in her intervention, highlighted that a conducive domestic policy environment, along with the government’s focus on structural reforms, has kept domestic economic activity in India robust. The IMF and the World Bank projected India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, she said.

Macron signs France pension reform into law despite protests

French President Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law, defying three months of protests and pleas from unions not to implement the legislation. The alterations became law after the text was published before dawn in France’s official journal, prompting accusations from the opposition that Macron was seeking to smuggle it through in the depth of the night. The publication came just hours after the approval on Friday by the Constitutional Council of the essence of the legislation, including the headline change of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

