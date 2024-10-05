Exit polls show Congress victory in Haryana; edge to NC-Congress in J&K

Several exit polls on Saturday (October 5, 2024) predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.

‘Dainik Bhaskar’ predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The Republic-Matrize poll put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP’s 18-24.

The Red Mike-Datansh exit poll gave the Congress 50-55 seats in Haryana and the BJP at 20-25, while Dhruv Research pegged the Congress at 50-64 and the BJP 22-32.

Peoples’ Pulse exit poll gave the Congress 49-60 seats and the BJP 20-32 seats in Haryana.

Most exit polls pegged INLD tally higher than that of the JJP, while others were seen getting up to 10 seats.

I am not going to Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties, but to attend SCO: Jaishankar

Asserting that he was going to Islamabad to attend a multilateral meeting and not to discuss bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that his visit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) did not change India’s position on boycotting the South Asian Association for Regional cooperation (SAARC) grouping in Pakistan. On Friday, the government had announced that Mr. Jaishankar would represent India at the SCO’s Heads of Government meeting on October 15-16.

“I’m not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations,” said Mr. Jaishankar, speaking at the annual Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture on Governance organised by the IC Centre for Governance in New Delhi. “I’m going there to be a good member of the SCO. But you know, since I’m a courteous and civil person, I will behave myself accordingly,” he added, smiling, in a possible reference to his otherwise sharp comments on Pakistan. He also explained that by tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the SCO Heads of Government conference every year, and it was left to him or one of the Ministers to attend the meeting, dispelling reports that India had “downgraded” its participation at the SCO this year.

Vulnerability mapping in Chennai’s flood-prone areas to be completed by October 10

Mapping of persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and older persons in flood-prone areas, will be completed by the Chennai Corporation next week to improve rescue and relief efforts during the monsoon. As many as 5,000 volunteers have registered with the civic body so far.

The Corporation will complete mapping of two lakh households in 3,196 roads located in the vicinity of rivers, lakes and canals to assist the elderly, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. The mapping of vulnerable households will be completed on October 10, officials said.

The Corporation has commenced registration of student volunteers from more than 100 colleges in the city, and has set a target of enlisting 10,000 volunteers for rescue and relief. “We have registered 5,000 college students as volunteers. They will receive training to assist residents during the rains; supply essential items to vulnerable residents; and they will be trained in rescue and relief operations,” an official said.

A group of 1,546 volunteers with identity cards began visiting neighbourhoods on Friday for the vulnerability mapping survey. The volunteers collected details of children below six years, senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities. Based on the results of the vulnerability mapping survey, the number of relief centres will be increased in the 15 zones of the city, ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Violence erupts at Jaynagar in West Bengal over allegations of rape and murder of a nine year old

Violence erupted at Jaynagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Saturday (October 5, 2024) after the body of a nine-year-old girl was found in Mahismari area.

The family members of the child and villagers alleged that the child was sexually assaulted and then killed. Angry locals ransacked the Mahismari police outpost and set articles from the police station on fire.

The villagers blocked roads and clashed with police. The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob. The locals were also seen chasing away the local Trinamool Congress MLA Ganesh Mondal. Video footage telecast by local news channels of the violence where locals armed with sticks and batons ransacked the police outpost.

The child’s father said that she had gone to take private tuition on Friday (October 4, 2024) evening but did not return home on time. The body of the girl was found about one km away from their house.

The villagers said that the police did not take their allegations seriously when the family approached them after the child went missing. After the child went mission the family approached the police outpost at Mahismari police outpost but were asked to go to Jaynagar police station. The villagers alleged that they had to visit several police stations before a missing complaint was filed.

The people of the area said that the child could have been saved had the police acted in time. One person has been arrested in connection with the crime. A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area to contain the situation. The place where the body was recovered had been identified and secured. The body has been sent for post mortem. Local Trinamool Congress leaders including Jaynagar MP Pratima Mondal faced ‘go back’ slogans when they wanted to meet the parents of the deceased child.

Multiple claimants emerge for Haryana CM’s post in both Congress and BJP

With polling completed for the Haryana Assembly election on Saturday (October 5, 2024), the next big challenge for the main contenders — the BJP and the Congress — is to select a Chief Minister to head the next government if they come to power.

Senior BJP leader and former State Home Minister Anil Vij indicated his interest in the Chief Minister’s post on Saturday (October 5, 2024), while senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has lately staked her claim for the top post, yet again asserted that the Chief Minister would be chosen by the party’s ‘high command’.

Mr. Vij, who is the BJP candidate from Ambala cantonment, told journalists that he has never staked a claim for the top post, but added that given his seniority in the party, people across the State have been extending support to him to become the Chief Minister. “In 2014, when the BJP’s government was formed for the first time I was the seniormost... Recently, when the Chief Minister was replaced [Nayab Singh Saini in place of Manohar Lal Khattar], even then I didn’t stake any claim, but people did start asking why not Anil Vij? I have never denied any of the party’s directions. If the party appoints me [as Chief Minister] then I will change the destiny and picture of Haryana. If the party wants me, then our next meeting will be in the Chief Minister’s house,” he said, in response to a journalist’s question in Ambala.

In the run-up to the Assembly election, the BJP had declared the incumbent Mr. Saini as its Chief Ministerial candidate if the party forms the next government in the State.

In brief

With reports of anti-cancer drugs being replaced by counterfeit products, the government may soon make it mandatory for quick response, or QR codes, to be attached to every vial and strip of medication marketed in India, to ensure a rigorous track and trace mechanism. This was proposed at a recent meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) meeting, according to its minutes. The Board was apprised that unscrupulous criminals, in collusion with hospital pharmacies, were found refilling empty vials of expensive anti-cancer medicines with counterfeit drugs.

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is expected to unleash his raw speed while the absence of India’s T20 regulars will provide another opportunity to the fringe players in the three-match series against Bangladesh, beginning in Gwalior Sunday (October 6, 2024). Having consistently generated speed in excess of 150kmph in his maiden IPL earlier this year, Mayank had drawn the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament. Usually, one has to prove fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection but the 22-year-old has been fast-tracked into the side considering his special talent.

