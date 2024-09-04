Excise policy scam: Supreme Court to hear on September 5 Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas against arrest by CBI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 5 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam. According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is likely to hear the matter.

The top court had on August 23, 2024, allowed the CBI to file its counter affidavit in the matter and gave two days to Kejriwal to file a rejoinder. Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the case. He has challenged the August 5, 2024 order of the Delhi High Court upholding his arrest. The AAP chief was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

On August 14, the top court refused to grant interim bail to Kejriwal in the case and sought a response from the probe agency on his plea challenging his arrest. The Delhi High Court had on August 5, 2024, upheld the arrest of the Chief Minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts done by the CBI which was able to demonstrate how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The high court had asked him to move the trial court for regular bail in the CBI case. It had noted that the loop of evidence against the Chief Minister closed after the collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal.

It said Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. The high court had dismissed Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the agency proceeded with further probe against him.

It was noted that the links to the crime extended even to Punjab, but material witnesses were not coming forward due to the influence exercised by Kejriwal by virtue of his position. It was only after he got arrested that the witnesses came forward to record their statements, the high court had said.

The Chief Minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20, 2024. However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the high court. On July 12, 2024, the top court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand CM Dhami, says this is not a ‘feudal era’ when what a king said had to be done

The Supreme Court on September 4 orally slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for defying objections from the State bureaucracy and his own Minister against the transfer of an officer who is facing departmental and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) proceedings as the Director of the ecologically sensitive Rajaji Tiger Reserve, saying this was not a “feudal era” when what the king said had to be done.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai was informed by the amicus curiae, senior advocate K. Parameshwar, of multiple reports, including that of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), red-flagging the appointment of Indian Forest Service officer Rahul as the Director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The CEC report in the Supreme Court said Rahul’s transfer to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve came through even as his role in the illegal felling of trees and unauthorised constructions at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, while he was Director there, was under the lens. Both the Corbett and Rajaji reserves are part of the Shivalik tiger landscape and important wildlife conservation areas. The CEC had swung into action on a complaint filed by advocate Abhijay Negi about Rahul’s transfer order.

Parameshwar informed the court that Rahul’s transfer to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve was cleared despite specific file notings from the State bureaucracy objecting to the move. The bureaucracy’s objections were endorsed by the State Forest Minister. The Civil Services Board of Uttarakhand had not recommended the officer’s transfer to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The transfer had overruled all these objections.

“The Chief Minister cannot take a decision like this… We are not in the feudal era when raja jaise bole waise kare (what the king says must be done). When every subordinate authority, from the desk officer to the Deputy Secretary to the Principal Secretary of Forests and the Minister brings to the notice of the Chief Minister that for ‘a’, ‘b’, ‘c’ reasons this officer should not be posted to Rajaji reserve, he just ignores it… If you disagree with all your officers and your Minister, the least that is expected is that there should be some application of mind…” Justice Gavai addressed senior advocate Atmaram Nadkarni, appearing for the State government.

The Bench, also comprising Justices P.K. Mishra and K.V. Viswanathan, drew the government’s attention to the public trust doctrine. The doctrine holds the government responsible for the protection of natural resources as a trustee of the people.

“There is something like the public trust doctrine in this country, Mr. Nadkarni. The heads of the Executive are not expected to act like ‘whatever I say, should be done’. Here, there are specific file notings right from the Section Officer, Deputy Secretary, Principal Secretary, all endorsed by the Minister. They had specific reasons for not recommending his posting at Rajaji… But just because he is Chief Minister, he can do anything…” Justice Gavai observed.

Nadkarni said the order of transfer of Rahul to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve was revoked on September 3.

The senior counsel said Rahul was a “good officer”. He said it was Rahul who had lodged complaints about the illegal activities in Corbett. Nadkarni said show cause notice for departmental proceedings were issued against all personnel posted at Corbett at the time. He submitted that neither the police, nor the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate had indicted Rahul so far.

“Good officers should not be lost because of such things,” Nadkarni reasoned.

“If there is nothing against him (Rahul), why is there departmental proceedings? Departmental proceedings are not initiated unless there is a prima facie finding against an officer… And the Chief Minister has gone against the advice of everyone in this case,” Justice Gavai reacted.

On March 6, the Supreme Court had directed the State to complete disciplinary proceedings against the officers involved in illegal activities within the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The CEC report in the apex court said Rahul was specifically implicated in these proceedings. On July 13, the Uttarakhand government had sought a six-month extension from the top court to complete the disciplinary enquiry.

“They are trying to make a saint of him (Rahul),” Parameshwar said. The court initially mooted the idea of asking the Chief Minister to file an affidavit but closed the case on the ground that Rahul’s transfer order had been revoked.

Jammu and Kashmir polls: Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of Statehood to J&K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who kick-started the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4 , said his party would “restore statehood to J&K after coming to power”.

“The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has to announce the restoration of statehood to J&K, else the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc will be doing it as its first step after dethroning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. We will ensure the return of statehood to the region, whether the BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the government under the banner of the INDIA alliance,” Gandhi, also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said.

Gandhi was addressing supporters in Anantnag’s Dooru in south Kashmir. In a show of strength, he was joined by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and NC MP Mian Altaf. The two parties are contesting the 90-seat Assembly election jointly.

Gandhi also targeted the BJP for turning J&K into a Union Territory. “J&K was a State and downgraded to two Union Territories. The term democracy fits with a State that has its own Assembly, where issues are discussed and laws are made. All such things were snatched [from J&K],” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader referred to the reign of kings in J&K prior to 1947. “The Maharajas were sidelined to pave the way for democracy and an elected government. However, we have an L-G (Lieutenant Governor). The ‘L-G’ word is a wrong term. It should be ‘Raja’ of the 21st Century. He acts at his will,” Gandhi said.

‘Emergency’ to miss September 6 release; Bombay HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate immediately

In a major setback to the makers of Kangana Ranuat’s film ‘Emergency’, the Bombay High Court on September 4 refused to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a certificate to the film. The High Court’s decision was based on the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order on September 3 which had asked the CBFC to decide on the representations made by the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat, the petitioners in the case, who have objected to the release of the film and its trailer.

The Bombay HC has ordered the CBFC to consider the objections raised by the petitioners and decide by September 18. The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 19.

With this observation from the High Court, the makers of the film will not be able to release it as scheduled on September 6, 2024, and would likely have to wait for another two weeks.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday had moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that despite being informed of the film’s certification on August 29, 2024, the CBFC was yet to provide a formal copy of the certification. The makers of the film also alleged that the CBFC had “illegally and arbitrarily” withheld the certification of the film.

A Division Bench of Justices Burgess P. Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla said the CBFC had no powers to decide on representations or on any possible unrest resulting from the release of the film.

“There would be no impediment for this court in directing the release certificate issued on August 29, 2024. Though there may be some substances, we are unable to pass any direction because the Madhya Pradesh High Court has specifically directed the CBFC to consider the representations of the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat before certifying the film. If we issue the direction, we would be effectively breaching the Madhya Pradesh Division Bench’s directive. Judicial propriety demands such orders ought not be passed. We, therefore, are unable to direct CBFC to issue the certificate as sought by the petitioner. We, however, do not dispose of the present petition. And we direct the CBFC to consider the objections, if any, at the latest by September 18,” the Bombay HC said.

The Bombay HC also asked the CBFC to be mindful of the fact that a lot of money had been invested in making the film. “Movies are released on Fridays. Crores and crores of amounts are invested. Ensure that you do not delay the decision further,” the court said.

The petition filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that on August 29, the CBFC had sent an e-mail to Manikarnika Films, the production house owned by actor Kangana Ranaut, sitting MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The e-mail intimated the makers of the successful certification granted to the film. However, when the filmmakers went to collect the certificate, it was denied to them. The petition further claimed that the CBFC had been ready with the certificate earlier but later refused to issue it.

“Citing the unrest against the film, the CBFC has withheld our certificate. Some groups have objected to our film just by seeing the trailer. CBFC is a censor board, and it has nothing to do with the law and order situation. That is for the State to decide and take care of,” advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said.

Responding to Dhond, Abhinav Chandrachud, advocate representing the CBFC, argued that the e-mail the filmmakers were talking about was nothing but a ‘system generated‘ e-mail; it did not mean they had been issued a certificate, which was issued only after it was signed by the Chairperson of the CBFC.

“We are with you. How do these groups come to know that the film is offensive to some community without watching the film itself? CBFC has no power to go into the issue of representations, unrest, etc. The Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court has passed an order saying that just because of some law and order situation, a film cannot be stalled from release,” Justice Colabawalla said, taking Dhond’s submission.

“Once these emails are issued by the CBFC, we are unable to accept the submission of Mr. Chandrachud that the certificate has not yet been issued because it wasn’t signed by the Chairperson. Once the makers comply with the modifications required by the CBFC and the CD [compact disc] with modifications is sealed successfully, we must presume that the CBFC applied its mind and thereafter issued the email to Manikarnika Films that the CD of the film is successfully sealed. A subsequent e-mail has been sent informing the makers that the certificate has been generated successfully,” the Bench said.

“We know that there is something else happening behind. We don’t want to comment on it. The CBFC shall consider the objections and decide by September 18,” the Bench observed.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises in their plea filed on Tuesday contended that without certification, the film could not be screened in theatres. This hurdle would cost the entire film team and people associated with the film irreparable harm, the plea said. It also violated their fundamental right to free speech and right to carry on their profession under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g).

‘Emergency’, a biographical political drama, explores the significant historical period of the declaration of national Emergency in India in 1975. The film’s trailer was released on August 14, and gained over 300,000 views on YouTube. Soon after the trailer’s release, public interest litigations were filed in the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, seeking a halt on the film’s release, and alleging that the film misrepresented the Sikh community.

In Brief:

Nagaland landslide cuts off Kohima, 6 dead

Six people died and four others were injured in a series of landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall, along National Highway 29 in Nagaland after 11 p.m. on September 3. Much of the damage was in the Pherima and Pagla Pahar areas in the Chumoukedima district. Landslides and mudslides at other locations either blocked or washed away portions of the highway, snapping road communications between Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub on the border with Assam, and the State capital Kohima.

Turkiye seeks to join the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, a Kremlin official says

NATO member Turkiye has applied for membership in the BRICS bloc of developing economies, a senior Kremlin official said on Wednesday, as Russia and China seek to counter the West’s global influence. Yuri Ushakov, President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs aide, told reporters that Turkey has submitted an application “for full membership” in the bloc that Russia this year chairs, and it will be considered.

MCD ward committee election: BJP defeats AAP, restricts party to 5 zones

The BJP on September 4 defeated the AAP in the MCD zonal ward polls, sealing its dominance in the highest decision making body of the civic agency — the standing committee. The BJP bagged the posts of chairman, deputy chairman of the zonal-level ward committees, and one member each for standing committee in seven of 12 zones, restricting AAP to five zones in the keenly contested poll. BJP bagged Narela, Civil Lines, Keshav Puram, Shahdara North, Najafgarh, Shahdara South, and Central Zones, while AAP won Karol Bagh, West, South, City SP and Rohini zones.

