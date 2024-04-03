  • Vijender Singh, India’s first Olympic medallist in boxing who took a plunge in politics in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched to the BJP on April 3. Singh fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket. His name was doing the rounds for the last few days as the party’s nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini has been fielded again by the BJP. He comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the State he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
  • Burying the hatchet with his party rival Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said he will campaign for his senior colleague’s son Vaibhav who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Jalore. In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency’s headquarters in New Delhi, the Congress general secretary said a redux of the 2004 election when the party won the polls despite the India Shining campaign of the NDA is very much on the cards. “A repeat of 2004 is very much possible given the circumstances, given the unrest among most people. What you don’t see in the media is the real sentiment on the ground. This politics of jumlas and overconfidence [by the BJP] has its limits,” Pilot said earlier this week.