  • Amid the row over Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks, the party on Wednesday asserted that it has no plans whatsoever to introduce an inheritance tax and cited former Union Minister Jayant Sinha’s remarks to allege that it is the Modi government that wanted to do so. Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, has talked about the inheritance tax law in the United States while answering a query on the “redistribution of wealth” issue. Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress over Pitroda’s “inheritance tax” remark, saying the grand old party’s “dangerous intentions” of snatching away the assets and rights of people have come to the fore.
  • The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday declared that its president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav will file his nomination on April 25 (Thursday). “Honorable national president Akhilesh Yadav ji will file nomination at 12 noon from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat as the SP nominee,” read a statement issued by the party. Earlier, the SP had declared former MP Tej Pratap Yadav, who is Yadav’s nephew and son-in-law of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, as its candidate from the seat. But speculations were rife that the SP president would himself contest from the seat amid demands from the party’s local unit. Kannauj will go to the polls in the fourth phase on May 13.
  • Amid reports that ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, currently locked up at Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), will be contesting as an Independent candidate for Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, has denied the report, saying no decision has been taken yet. She told The Hindu over phone that so far no decision has been taken about Amritpal contesting the election even though there’s an “immense” pressure from people for him to contest the Lok Sabha polls. “Amritpal’s father has gone to Dibrugarh today and any decision regarding contesting or not contesting the election would be taken after deliberations. So far, no decision has been taken,” she said.