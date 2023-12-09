Equity and climate justice must be basis of climate action: India at COP28

December 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

India firmly believes that equity and climate justice must be the basis of climate action and this can be ensured only when the developed countries take the lead in combating climate change, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said in Dubai at the COP28 on December 9.

Delivering the national statement at the high-level segment during the ongoing annual climate conference, Mr. Yadav also highlighted India’s contribution to the global actions in restricting temperature rise by reducing emission intensity much ahead of the promised target year as mentioned in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), country’s action plan for dealing with the impacts of climate change.

“In our endeavour to decouple economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions, India has successfully reduced the emission intensity vis-a-vis its GDP by 33 per cent between 2005 and 2019, thus achieving the initial NDC target for 2030, 11 years ahead of the scheduled time,” Mr. Yadav asserted.

He said India has also exceeded expectations in renewable energy, achieving 40 per cent of installed electric capacity through non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the 2030 target.

As the COP28 proceedings continue, Mr. Yadav said India looks forward to the Global Stocktake’s (GST) outcomes and emphasised the importance of resource mobilisation and new collective, quantified goals based on the needs of the developing countries.

“The resource mobilisation and a new collective quality collective quantified goal must be guided by the needs and requirements of the developing countries. India firmly believes that equity and climate justice must be the basis of global climate action this can be ensured only when the developed countries take the lead in ambitious climate action,” he said.

GST is a two-year review of collective global efforts to achieve the Paris agreement goals, especially the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900).

Calling the ongoing climate negotiations as a ‘COP28 of action’, the Minister said it was evident on the first day with the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund.

“India has been at the forefront of supporting action-oriented steps at the global level in response to climate change. The successful operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund is a testament to our commitment to a sustainable future,” he said.

He further said that India showcased its dedication to the environment by launching the Green Credit Initiative at COP28 on December 1.

The Initiative aims to create a global trade forum facilitating the exchange of innovative environmental programmes and instruments.

He also reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of LiFE, the Lifestyle for Environment initiative that underscores India’s action-oriented approach.

Mission LiFE aims to minimise per capita carbon footprint by promoting mindful utilisation instead of wasteful consumption.

Noting that India has consistently contributed to climate action, as seen in the historic adoption of green development backed by G-20 nations earlier this year, the Environment Minister said India’s third national communication, based on the Green Gas Inventory of 2019, along with the initial adaptation communication, reinforces its commitment to climate action while prioritising the development and well-being of its people.

“India revised its NDCs upward, signalling a deepened commitment to enhanced climate action,” he said.

India added around 100 gigawatts of installed electric capacity between 2017 and 2023, with 80 per cent attributed to non-fossil fuel-based resources.

Mr. Yadav also listed India’s global contributions to climate action including initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the creation of LeadIT and Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS).

The launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance during the G20 summit earlier this year in India further emphasises India’s commitment to fostering global collaboration for the widespread adoption of bio-fuels, Mr. Yadav added.

Appealing to the comity of nations to “reaffirm our commitment to work together for the common objective of a greener, cleaner, and healthier planet,” Yadav exhorted, “It is of paramount importance to repose our trust and confidence in the principles and clauses of the convention and its Paris Agreement.” The annual global climate talks under the aegis of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) are scheduled to conclude on December 12.

Cyclone Michaung | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces ₹6,000 as relief amount to all flood-affected families

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, December 9, 2023, announced ₹6,000 each, to all of the families that have been affected by Cyclone Michaung. The relief amount will be distributed through fair price shops in all affected areas.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting attended by his Cabinet colleagues, the T.N. Chief Secretary and other officials, also increased the solatium to ₹5 lakh from ₹4 lakh for those who lost their lives in the floods.

A State government press release said ₹8,000, up from ₹5,000, would be given to those who needed to repair their huts damaged in the incessant rain that ravaged many parts of the State due to the cyclone.

“Detailed guidelines will be issued very soon,” said Finance Secretary T. Udayachandran on identifying beneficiaries for financial relief.

Mr. Stalin also increased the compensation amount to ₹17,000 from ₹13,500 for paddy fields per hectare, where more than 33% of the crops have been damaged, while the compensation for loss of perennial crops and trees per hectare would be ₹22,500 instead of ₹18,000.

The compensation for loss of dry crops has been increased from ₹7,410 to ₹8,500 per hectare. The amount for loss of cows and buffaloes is ₹37,500, increased from ₹30,000, while the amount for those who have lost goats and sheep is now ₹4,000, up from ₹3,000.

For fishermen, the compensation for fully-damaged catamarans including nets, will be ₹50,000 instead of ₹32,000. For partly-damaged boats, the amount has been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. The maximum grant for fully damaged vallam-type boats has been increased to ₹1 lakh, from ₹75,000. Similarly, fully-damaged mechanised boats will get a grant of ₹7.5 lakh instead of ₹5 lakh. The compensation for damaged nets is ₹15,000, increased from ₹10,000.

The Chief Minister said the government was getting milk powder, drinking water bottles, bread and biscuits from various districts and has so far distributed 58,222 kg of milk powder; 9,67,000 water bottles; 2,65,000 loaves of bread and 10,38,175 packets of biscuits.

On the draining of waterlogged areas, the CM said over 25,000 sanitation workers were working on a war-footing along with the disaster management teams in inundated areas. A total of 51 lakh food packets have been supplied in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

NIA cracks down on ISIS module, arrests 15 alleged operatives

In a major crackdown on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 9 arrested its 15 alleged operatives during the simultaneous raids at 44 locations across Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“Pursuing the path of violent Jihad, Khilafat, ISIS etc., the accused had aimed to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country and to wage a war against the Government of India...the arrested accused had self-declared the village of Padgha in rural Thane as a ‘liberated zone’ and as ‘Al Sham’. They were motivating impressionable Muslim youth to relocate in Padgha from their place of residence for strengthening the Padgha base,” said the NIA.

Based on the inputs, the NIA teams swooped down on the premises linked to suspects in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road, and Pune in Maharashtra; and Bengaluru in Karnataka early morning, and arrested the accused persons for promoting terror related acts.

‘Huge amounts of unaccounted cash, firearms, sharp edged weapons, incriminating documents, smart phones and other digital devices were seized during the raids, conducted as part of NIA’s ongoing efforts to disrupt and demolish the attempts of ISIS to carry out violent acts of terror and take innocent lives,” said the agency.

According to the NIA, operating on the directions of their foreign handlers, the accused had been actively involved in various terrorist activities, including fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices, for furthering the violent and destructive agenda of ISIS.

The NIA investigations have purportedly revealed that the accused, all members of the ISIS Maharashtra module, were operating from Padgha-Borivali, where they had hatched the conspiracy to carry out acts of violence across India.

Saqib Nachan, the main accused and the leader and head of the ISIS module, was also administering “bayath (oath of allegiance to the Khalifa of ISIS)“ to the persons joining the proscribed organisation, it said.

The banned terrorist outfit is also known as Islamic State, Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISIS Wilayat Khorasan and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan.

I-T department intensifies raids on Odisha distillery group

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured people that “money looted from the public will be returned”, the Income Tax (I-T) Department on December 9 intensified its crackdown on a liquor distillery group in Odisha.

After recovering around ₹225 crore till Friday, the I-T sleuths seized another 20 bagloads of cash from the house of a countrymade liquor manufacturer in Sudapara area of Bolangir district on Saturday.

The amount of money recovered from Sudapara is being counted, an official said, adding it is expected to be over ₹50 crore.

I-T sleuths had on Friday taken 156 cash-loaded bags to the SBI main branch at Bolangir for counting.

I-T DG Sanjay Bahadur, who has been camping in Bhubaneswar for the last three days, however, refused to divulge details on the ongoing raids.

“Our people are working on it,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Sources said that while 150 officials were taking part in raids on the liquor distillery group, the I-T department has also engaged another 20 officials from Hyderabad for verification of digital documents recovered from different places during the raids.

The seized money was being counted at two SBI branches at Sambalpur and Bolangir, sources said, adding that counting of the cash, mostly in ₹500 denomination notes, has become a herculean task and machines have developed glitches due to the heavy load.

Note-counting machines have also been brought from various banks to streamline the process, they said.

After conducting raids on manufacturing units and premises of stakeholders associated with Baldeo Sahu and Group of Companies, one of the biggest countrymade liquor manufacturers in western Odisha, the agency is now targeting offices and residences of all the persons linked to this group, sources said.

The I-T raids started from Boudh Distillery Private Limited (BDPL), a subsidiary of Baldeo Sahu Infra Private Limited, they said, adding that a group was allegedly linked to a Congress MP from Jharkhand.

The raids were conducted in Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bolangir, Sundargarh and Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi, while sharing a news report on the raids, said in a post on X: “Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the speeches of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

In Brief:

The BSP on December 9 suspended its Lok Sabha member from Amroha parliamentary segment Kunwar Danish Ali for anti-party activities. “You have been told verbally many times that you should not make any comment contrary to the party’s policies and ideologies, but despite repeated warnings you have been continuously doing so,” read the letter issued by the party’s national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra. The parliamentarian suspension comes as he continues to seek action against the BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri who used communal slurs against him inside Parliament on September 21. Mr. Bidhuri, on December 7, apologised to the privilege committee of the House for his abusive and objectionable comments.

