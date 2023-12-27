Ennore ammonia gas leak | 42 hospitalised; NGT takes suo motu cognisance, directs TNPCB to file report

December 27, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Ammonia gas leaked from an underwater supply pipeline to an industrial unit, near Periyakuppam in Ennore, leading to hundreds of residents rushing out on to the roads complaining of difficulties in breathing, and burning of eyes and faces, late on December 26 night.

Several residents were hospitalised. Teams from the police and fire services rushed to the spot to evacuate people willing to move out.

Residents of Chinnakuppam, Eranavur and Nettukuppam too, complained of uneasiness.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who visited Government Stanley Hospital and a private hospital, said 42 people have been admitted following ammonia gas leak and they are likely to be discharged soon.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Vijayakumar, said that 12 persons were hospitalised at Government Stanley Hospital and another two at a private hospital last night.

Coromandel International Limited, a fertiliser manufacturing facility in Ennore, receives and unloads ammonia of 3,000 to 8,000 tonnes once a month from Iran or Saudi Arabia. Ammonia is received in liquid form at -33°C and stored in a storage tank in the same condition. It is transferred from the Ennore port through an eight-inch flexible High Density Polyethylene pipeline of a length of 2.5 km laid underneath the sea bed.

The pipelines are generally maintained at 2 kg/cm2 vapour pressure when no transfer of ammonia takes place. Around 36 hours prior to the transfer of ammonia from the ships, a pre-cooling process of the pipeline is carried out to pump ammonia in its liquid condition.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered to temporarily shut down Coromandel International Limited in Ennore after a gas leak from the fertiliser manufacturing facility, officials said. Tamil Nadu Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Siva V. Meyyanathan said the State government has ordered for temporary shutdown of the facility till further orders.

According to a statement issued by Coromandel International Limited, due to the abnormalities noticed in the delivery pipeline of liquid ammonia, the next shipment unloading at their multi-buoy mooring system in terminal is cancelled.

Fishing community leaders who rushed to the spot said that the government must announce Ennore as an area affected by industrial accidents. They wanted action to be initiated against companies responsible for polluting their areas and urged compensation for those affected by the leak.

A report on the leak issued by Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu said that a message was received from the unit at 12.45 a.m. regarding the ammonia gas leakage that took place during the pre-cooling operation of the pipeline.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi expressed grave concern over the gas leak in North Chennai and wished all those affected a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Coromandel International Limited said it has suspended its Ennore port operations as it noticed an abnormality at 11.30 p.m. on December 26 in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near the shoreside.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognisance of the ammonia gas leak from Coromandel International Limited, a fertiliser manufacturing unit in Ennore.

Hurriyat chief’s outfit declared unlawful association under UAPA for five years

The Ministry of Home Affairs on December 27 declared the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) as an “unlawful association” under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for five years.

Alam has remained in detention in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 20 years, with brief periods of release. Since 2019 he has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. He was appointed chief of the separatist group — Hurriyat Conference — after the death of chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2021.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X (Twitter) that “the organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K.”

The post said Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s message is loud and clear that “anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.”

The MHA notification said the MLJK-MA was known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its objectives were to get freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India so as to realise the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan and establish Islamic rule.

The Ministry said the outfit had been involved in raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organisations, for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, and the sustained stone-pelting on security forces showed sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country.

The Home Ministry said there had been a number of inputs showing linkages of the MLJK-MA with banned terrorist organisations and its members had been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country.

It said the Central government was of the opinion that if there was no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the MLJK-MA it would use the opportunity to “continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country; continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir form the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India; and continue propagating false narrative and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.”

The outfit was declared an unlawful association under Section 3 (3) of the UAPA for five years.

Jaishankar, Lavrov hail “strong and steady” India-Russia ties; to resume annual summits in 2024

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov signed and exchanged diplomatic consultation documents for the upcoming four years during their bilateral talks in Moscow on December 27.

Lavrov said India and Russia ties are historic and has been moving consistently forward. “Our ties are also strengthened by our stands at UN, SCO and BRICS. Both Russia and India want an open and fair international system,” he said. He added that Russia and India ties are based on mutual respect, not affected by political fluctuations.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said, “Relations have been strong and steady, living up to responsibility of a special and privileged strategic partnership. We will discuss the international situation, development challenges for the Global South and multilateralism, multipolarity during discussions.”

As part of the diplomatic consultations signed, Lavrov said that the two countries have agreed to cooperate on an International North South Transport corridor, and a legal framework on the mutual protection of investments. The talks also made positive strides on resuming and expediting India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA talks in second half of January 2024

At a press conference following their meet, Lavrov acknowledged that Russia understands India’s need for military tech and diversification. While assuring support for the ‘Make in India’ policy, he announced that they have agreed on projects for production of modern weaponry.

The two countries also signed two important amendments to take forward the further implementation of Kudankulam nuclear power projects in India.

With both countries looking forward to increased participation in international organisations, Russia extended its support to India’s aspirations for a seat on the United Nations Security Council. Lavrov also thanked India for its support in return as Russia will chair the BRICS summit in 2024.

Shortly after landing in Moscow on December 25, Jaishankar visited the Kremlin, posting an entry pass in his name from a 1962 commemoration for the first Russian cosmonauts in space at the Red Square, where he visited as a seven-year-old boy, along with a current picture of himself at the Red Square amidst sub-zero temperatures, entitling it “How it started”, and “How it is going”.

Jaishankar’s Russia travel comes in lieu of the annual summit due to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an unbroken tradition from the year 2000 till 2021, which the two sides have now skipped for the second year in a row, ostensibly due to the Ukraine conflict. However, both Putin and Modi have made several trips abroad during the year to other countries, making the omission of the annual summit significant. Another possible meeting, due to be held at the SCO summit in Delhi in July this year was put off after New Delhi decided to convert it into a virtual summit.

Indian Olympic Association forms three-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on December 27 constituted a three-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI after the Sports Ministry suspended the wrestling national body for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions.

Wushu Association of India president Bhupinder Singh Bajwa will be the chairman of the panel with hockey Olympian M. M. Somaya and former international shuttler Manjusha Kanwar being the other two members.

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI, three days after it elected new office bearers with Brij Bhushan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as president, and also asked IOA to constitute an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the sports body.

The IOA said in a release that the newly-elected president and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and also flouted principles of good governance.

“The IOA has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA- appointed Ad hoc Committee,” IOA president PT Usha said in the release.

“This not only highlights a governance gap within the federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms.”

“Since the IOA considers adherence to governance norms as vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability and to safeguard the interests of sportspersons as espoused by IOC and to ensure continuity, it has been decided to appoint an Ad hoc committee....” The ad hoc committee was tasked to oversee and supervise WFI’s operations, which include athlete selection, submitting entries for athletes to participate in international events, organizing sports activities, handling bank accounts, managing the website, and other related responsibilities.

Mr. Bajwa was also one of the members of the ad hoc committee formed by the IOA in April to run the affairs of WFI and to conduct its elections. After repeated delays due to court cases, elections were finally held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan’s close aide Mr. Sanjay winning the presidential poll.

Hours after getting elected as WFI President on Thursday, Mr. Sanjay had announced that age group national championships will be held from December 28 in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, which is BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s constituency.

The government, while suspending the WFI, cited its “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

The ministry felt the new WFI body was working under the complete control of its former office-bearers, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

Sanjay’s election as WFI chief also led to Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik announcing her retirement from wrestling, while Tokyo Games bronze winner Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri to the government.

World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat also followed suit as she returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

The trio had led a five-month-long protest of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting several women grapplers.

Poonch ambush | Security forces initiate fresh searches along IB, LOC

Fresh searches were launched along the border with Pakistan in Samba and Poonch even as cordon and search operations continued for the seventh straight day on December 27 to track the terrorists involved in last week’s ambush that killed four soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has flown to Rajouri to visit ground zero on December 27 along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army chief Manoj Pande to review the security situation following the terror attack.

“Security forces are continuing the cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists involved in the ambush on Army vehicles,” a senior official said.

The operation includes sniffer dogs, surveillance equipment and aerial mechanisms. Additional forces have been deployed to plug seven infiltration routes amid area domination operations in the area. Mobile internet services remained suspended in Rajouri and Poonch for the fifth day in a row.

Security forces and special operation groups have launched search operations at three places along the International Border in Samba district since this morning, officials said.

They said that this has been done as a precautionary measure due to the intense fog along the borderline, they said.

Security forces have also launched fresh search operations along the LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch following reports of suspicious movement in the area, they said. The operations are going on, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians. It said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action on the matter has been initiated.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the civilian deaths and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the investigation.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh toured J&K on December 27 in the wake of the recent militant attack and directed troops to win the hearts of citizens while fighting terrorists and promised justice in recent alleged instances of torture of civilians by the security forces.

Terming these recent incidents as “unfortunate”, Singh directed all ranks to undertake operations based on credible intelligence, in accordance with established procedures aided by niche technology.

“All commanders should have zero tolerance for violations of the well-established standard operating procedures [SOPs],” he said.

Singh said there is a need to remain extra vigilant so no untoward incident occurs in the future. “There should be zero tolerance to terrorism,” he said.

Singh also met with the families of the deceased persons at Topa Peer village of Bufliaz in Poonch district. He assured the victim families of “expeditious investigation into the incident, culminating into deliverance of justice”.

He complimented the local people for their steadfastness and contribution towards joining the mainstream efforts undertaken by the Centre. “The unity in thought process, alignment and collective resolve for the good of the nation is the most important foundation for achievement of shared aspirations of peace & development in the UT,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the Army personnel who sustained injuries. During his visit to Rajouri, he met senior officials to assess the security situation after the region witnessed a spurt in militancy. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

A detailed brief on the prevalent security situation, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness was presented to the Defence Minister, an official spokesman said. The aspects associated with the operational challenges were discussed by Singh with the Commanders on ground. He called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations, the spokesman said.

In Brief:

Rahul Gandhi will lead the Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, as a follow up of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the march will conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, the Congress announced on December 27. Addressing a press conference along with party communication chief Jairam Ramesh, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by bus along with short stretches of walking. The east-west yatra will cover around 6,200 km across 14 States, travelling through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.