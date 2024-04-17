  • The Rajputs in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, held a ‘mahapanchayat’ and decided to boycott the BJP candidates in Muzaffarnagar, Kairana and Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituencies for allegedly neglecting the community while distributing party tickets, a leader said on April 17. The ‘mahapanchayat’ was called on April 16 in the Kheda area by Thakur Pooran Singh, the national president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and a prominent Rajput leader in the area. It was attended by the Chaubisa Rajput Community spread across Muzaffarnagar constituency and other Rajput communities from nearby districts. “The boycott is being done as a sign of protest for insulting the Rajput Community by neglecting it in ticket distribution which has been done by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Singh said. “People of the Rajput community in these areas will not vote for the BJP candidate but will opt for another strong contender from other parties in his place,” he said. The Lok Sabha elections in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will be held on April 19.
  • The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 16 served a notice on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao regarding his recent remarks targeting Congress leaders during a press conference in Siricilla. Rao has been asked to explain his reported derogatory comments by 11 a.m. on April 18. The ECI said it would proceed with appropriate action if no response is received within the specified timeframe. This notice follows a report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, based on a complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G. Niranjan, in which he had alleged that during the press conference in Sircilla, Rao made vulgar, derogatory, and objectionable remarks against the Congress party. Rao reportedly referred to Congress members as “sons of dogs,” and “lathkhors”.