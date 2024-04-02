  • Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kadapa seat which had been won four times by her late father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy or YSR, a popular former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Reddy was one of 17 names in a fresh list of Lok Sabha candidates announced by the Congress on Tuesday. Other prominent candidates included Tariq Anwar from Katihar and Mohammed Jawed from Kishanganj in Bihar, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Koraput in Odisha, and former Union Ministers M.M. Pallam Raju from Kakinada and J.D. Seelam from Bapatla – a seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate – in Andhra Pradesh.
  • The BJP and the Congress on April 2, 2024, released their candidates lists for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. The BJP has named candidates for 112 out of 147 Assembly seats. The party has retained almost all MLAs in the forthcoming elections and fielded more than 40 new faces in the list of 112 candidates. Three sitting MLAs of Nilagiri, Malkangiri and Brahmagiri Assembly constituencies have been dropped for different reasons. Of the 112 candidates, eight are women. State BJP president Manmohan Samal will be contesting elections from Chandabali Assembly seat in Bhadrak district while former president Kanak Bardhan Singh Deo will contest from the Patnagarh constituency, which he lost in the 2019 Assembly election.