  • Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon joined the BJP, a day after he was expelled from the SAD over alleged anti-party activities. Kahlon is the son of former Punjab Assembly Speaker and former rural development and Panchayat Minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon. Kahlon had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls from the Dera Baba Nanak seat. Kahlon took a swipe at SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, saying he was thankful to him for throwing him out of the party “for speaking the truth” and rejected any charge of any indiscipline. The SAD’s situation has gone from bad to worse, he said, adding that whoever speaks about the party’s welfare is “either shown the door or his voice is suppressed”.
  • AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 16 said the BJP will change the Constitution and end reservation if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal also reiterated his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah will be made the next prime minister and Yogi Adiyanath will be removed as Uttar Pradesh chief minister if the BJP returns to power. “The people of BJP have always been against reservation. They will change the Constitution and end reservation of SC/ST/OBC after coming to power,” he said at a joint press conference along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.