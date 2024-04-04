  • Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking a successive term from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets of more than ₹20 crore in his nomination papers. Gandhi filed the papers before the returning officer on April 3. He has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth ₹7,93,03,977 in the affidavit. The affidavit also showed that the current market value of the self-acquired immovable assets as ₹9,04,89,000 and the value of the inherited assets as ₹2,10,13,598. Gandhi has claimed that he has a liability of ₹49,79,184. In the affidavit, Gandhi has declared that he has ₹55,000 as cash in hand. In the last election, he had declared total assets worth ₹15,88,77,083 whereas in 2014, it was ₹9.4 crore.
  • The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) rejected the Social Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) support in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The UDF had drawn intense flak from the CPI(M) and BJP for “soliciting” the support of an allegedly religious fundamentalist organisation that supposedly “bore the stigma” of being the political front of the proscribed PFI. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president M. M. Hassan and Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan sought to end the controversy by stating that the UDF leadership in Wayanad on Wednesday had categorically rejected the SDPI’s support.