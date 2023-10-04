ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy case after raids

October 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4 by the ED in connection with alleged corruption in 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy, the second high-profile leader nabbed in this case.

Singh, in a video message recorded before his arrest, said that he would continue to raise his voice against corruption and would not bow down. In the message released to the media, Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP.

“I accept dying but not bowing down. I exposed Adani’s scams and filed multiple complaints with ED but no action was taken against Adani. Modi ji is losing the 2024 elections badly. They cannot win by committing atrocities and putting people in jail. I had earlier also spoken against Adani’s scams, I will continue to do so in future as well. We are (Arvind) Kejriwal’s soldiers and will not back down in the face of atrocities,” he said. He also said the ED was forcibly arresting him without any evidence.

Earlier in the day, ED officials swooped on Singh’s official residence in North Avenue and conducted searches. After day-long questioning, he was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Singh is expected to be produced before a local court on October 5, where the ED will seek for his custodial interrogation.

The developments led to a political slugfest between AAP and BJP with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terming it as a desperate measure for the BJP as it stares a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP hit back at Kejriwal accusing him of being the “kingpin” of the alleged liquor policy scam and saying that “handcuffs” are not far away.

JMM bribery case: Govt. disagrees with majority view, tells SC immunity does not extend to bribes received outside House

Twenty-five years after a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court inoculated MPs and MLAs, who take kickbacks to vote or make speeches in a particular manner in the House, from criminal prosecution, the Centre told a larger seven-judge Bench on Wednesday that the majority verdict in the infamous JMM bribery case was wrong and a lawmaker commits a crime the moment he accepts the pay-off, whether or not he makes good his promise in the House.

The offence of bribery is complete the moment there is an offer of bribe outside the House and you [MP or MLA] accept the money. It does not matter if the legislator performs his part of the bargain inside the House. Criminality is attached the moment the bribe is accepted. “The performance of the MP or MLA — whether he casts his vote or makes a speech to favour a particular interest — is irrelevant,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, addressed the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Mehta said the government’s stand was in tune with the minority view of Justice (retired) S.C. Agarwal on the Bench in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) bribery case in 1998. Justice Agarwal had clearly held that the protective cloak of immunity around an MP or MLA would not extend to bribes received outside the House. The Solicitor General said the court should now focus more on the Prevention of Corruption Act rather than the question of immunity.

The Bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud is reviewing the JMM bribery case (P.V. Narasimha Rao versus State) judgment. In focus are Articles 105(2) and 194(2) of the Constitution. Both constitutional provisions protect lawmakers from criminal or civil proceedings in any court “in respect of” anything said or any vote given by him or her in Parliament/State Legislative Assemblies. The majority verdict of the five-judge Bench in the JMM bribery case had held that bribe-takers were immune from prosecution provided they go ahead and cast their vote or give the speech, which was a parliamentary function.

Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed the majority view had turned the anti-corruption law on its head. “The majority [in the 1998 judgment] said legislators would have immunity irrespective of the criminality attached to the taking of a bribe… the only exception they make is for a person who does not fulfill his part of the bargain. If a person [MP/MLA] accepts a bribe and votes, then there is immunity. If a person accepts the bribe and does not fulfill the bargain by abstaining from the vote or does not give the speech, he or she is liable to be punished,” Chief Justice Chandrachud pointed out.

Mehta said the immunity under Articles 105(2) and 194(2) was meant to protect the independence of the legislators inside the House.

Agreeing, the Chief Justice said the objective of constitutional provisions was to “encourage free speech”.

“We must preserve the dialogue in the Parliament and the State legislatures. That is a very important part of our nation,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said. Earlier, while referring the case to a seven-judge Bench, the Chief Justice had observed that the purpose of the immunity was not to “set apart” MPs/MLAs from ordinary citizens as far as the application of the criminal law was concerned.

The reference to a five-judge Bench, and now to a seven-judge Bench, came in an appeal filed by JMM leader Sita Soren, who was accused of taking a bribe to vote for a particular candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections of 2012. Though she later denied culpability on the ground that she voted for the official nominee of her own party, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case. The Jharkhand High Court had refused to quash the chargesheet, following which she had moved the Supreme Court.

Soren is the daughter-in-law of JMM chief and former Union Minister Shibu Soren, who was involved in the alleged JMM bribery case. In 1993, four JMM MLAs and eight other MPs were allegedly bribed to ensure the survival of the Rao government during a no-confidence vote. They voted accordingly, and when the scandal broke, claimed immunity from criminal prosecution because their act of voting had happened inside Parliament.

Sikkim flash floods | One soldier, among missing 23, rescued

Officials said that one among the missing 23 Army personnel at Bardang near Singtam after a flash flood in the Teesta river in Lachen valley caused due to sudden cloud burst over LhonakLake in north Sikkim, was rescued later in the day on October 4. His condition was stable, officials added.

Due to sudden cloud burst over LhonakLake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River in Lachen valley. Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details,” the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream, the statement said. “This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush.”

The Central Water Commission said: “As reported and noticed throughout midnight of 4th October 2023, a Lake outburst in the portions of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim caused rise of water levels with very high velocities near about 15m/sec, crossed CWC Melli FF site measuring 227m near about 3m above Danger Level at 0600am.”

2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Three share prize for discovery of quantum dots, now used in LEDs

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in Stockholm.

Quantum dots have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps. They catalyse chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumour tissue for a surgeon, the Academy said in a press release.

Researchers have primarily utilised quantum dots to create coloured light. They believe that in the future quantum dots can contribute to flexible electronics, miniscule sensors, slimmer solar cells and perhaps encrypted quantum communication.

Today quantum dots are an important part of nanotechnology’s toolbox. The 2023 NobelPrize laureates in chemistry have all been pioneers in the exploration of the nanoworld, said the Academy.

In the early 1980s, this year’s chemistry laureates Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov succeeded in creating — independently of each other — quantum dots, which are nanoparticles so tiny that quantum effects determine their characteristics.

In 1993, chemistry laureate Moungi Bawendi revolutionised the methods for manufacturing quantum dots, making their quality extremely high — a vital prerequisite for their use in today’s nanotechnology.

“Quantum dots are thus bringing the greatest benefit to humankind. Researchers believe that in the future they could contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communication – so we have just started exploring the potential of these tiny particles,” the release added.

The recipients of the Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 5 followed by the Prize for Peace on October 6 while the Prize for Economic Sciences will be released on October 9.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be awarded on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Congress wants census of backward classes as it will help in taking steps for their welfare: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on October 4 said his party wants a census of the backward classes as the move will provide exact details about their status and help in taking measures for their welfare.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of trying to divide the country and said his “game” will not continue in 2024 as people of the country have become aware.

Addressing the Chhattisgarh Congress Government’s ‘Bharose ka Sammelan’ event in Kodtarari village of Raigarh district, Kharge also accused the BJP and the RSS of having “anti-women ideology”, and said if the saffron party is concerned about women, backward classes and the poor, it should implement the legislation on women’s reservation now.

“They (BJP) say the Congress had opposed the women’s reservation Bill. Who brought amendments (to the Constitution) and ensured reservation for women in panchayat bodies? It was the Congress,” he said.

“Be it the Jan Sangh, BJP or RSS, their ideology has been ‘anti-women’”, Kharge alleged. They don’t want women to come forward, he said.

“If they are concerned about women, backward classes and the poor, they should implement the legislation on women’s reservation in the existing strength of Parliament,” he said, claiming it will not be implemented before 2034.

“The other thing is the OBC census. We want a census of backward classes as it will reveal information on how many of them are very backward, how many of them are literate, who are economically backward, etc. The census will disclose all these details and we would be able to take measures in their interest,” Kharge said.

“For all these things, we have been demanding that there should be a census of the backward classes and poor people,” he said.

“But Modi sahab says the opposition wants to divide the country and snatch the rights of women. Modi ji, now people have become aware and your game will not survive for long,” the Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, slammed the Congress over its pitch for caste census and accused the grand old party of trying to divide Hindus to destroy the country.

Kharge also called Modi “jhoothon ke sardar” and accused him of lying. Targeting the BJP, he said the saffron party’s guarantee is to harass people, while the Congress’ guarantee is to create employment and hike support price for farmers.

Mahadev betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor asked to appear before ED on October 6

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly endorsing an online gaming and betting mobile application Mahadev.

The actor has been summoned by the central agency to appear before its Mumbai office on October 6.

According to ED, “Mahadev Online Book Betting App is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.” On September 15, the ED seized ₹417 crore after carrying out searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai.

According to the ED, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hail from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, are the main promoters of Mahadev Online Book and are running their operations from Dubai. The ED’s case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on the First Information Reports registered by Chhattisgarh Police. Apart from Kapoor, close to 20 celebrities are reported to be under the ED’s scanner.

In Brief:

At least 21 killed in bus crash near Italy’s Venice

At least 21 people were killed and 18 injured in a fiery bus crash in a borough of Venice, Italy, across the lagoon from its historic center, where firefighters and other emergency responders worked into the night trying to extract bodies and squelch the flames. The bus was carrying foreign tourists, including Ukrainians, when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday in Mestre en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera. “The people in the bus found themselves surrounded by flames,” said Mauro Luongo, commander of the Venice firefighters team. “The scene we found was terrible. It took about one hour to extract some of the bodies.”

Asian Games | Neeraj, men’s 4x400m relay team win gold medals; India wins silver in women’s 4x400m relay

Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena produced a commanding performance to walk away with a gold and silver as Indian athletes continued their sensational run, claiming seven medals in the athletics competition at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Neeraj Chopra, whose first effort was not recorded due to a malfunction in electronic distance measurement, defended his title with a season’s best throw of 88.88m in his fourth attempt, while Kishore came up with his personal best of 87.54 – also his fourth attempt – to finish 1-2.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.