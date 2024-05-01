  • Close on the heels of Arvinder Singh Lovely resigning from the post of Congress’ Delhi unit chief, former party MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have quit the party in protest against the alliance with AAP. The Congress had on April 30 appointed former MLA Devender Yadav as interim president of its Delhi unit after Lovely resigned citing the tie-up with AAP and statements of Congress candidates in the national capital, exposing the cracks in the party’s Delhi unit. In separate letters to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh, who are AICC observers for West Delhi and North West Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively, claimed the Congress workers are “upset” and feel “humiliated” due to the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Banaskantha, said “If you have two buffaloes, Congress will take away one if it wins the Lok Sabha polls.” “Congress has not fielded even 272 candidates, minimum seats for majority in LS, and they are talking of forming government. They should give in writing that they would not give reservation based on religion.”
  • Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on May 1 said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will finalise the candidates for the Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and the announcement will be made soon. While addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ramesh said, “CEC has authorised the Congress President for Rae Bareli and Amethi and he will take the decision soon and you will know officially in the next 24 to 30 hours.”
  • National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday raised questions about the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) move to delay the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency election in J&K and alleged “it was aimed at manipulating the voting pattern”. “We are seeing a conspiracy [in the ECI move]. The people who are not participating in the election were talking about postponing it. The BJP and J&K People’s Conference were talking. It is not related to candidates and voters. It is the conspiracy of the BJP. This is an attempt to deny Bakerwals [a nomadic community], who migrate to upper reaches in May, to cast their votes. I am hopeful they will stay back and migrate only after voting,” Abdullah said. The ECI has postponed the elections to May 25 from May 7 in the constituency, following multiple representations made by several political parties, including the BJP.