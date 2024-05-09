In light of the three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana earlier this week, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday wrote to the Governor saying that his party did not support the BJP government and was open to back any other political party in the State for government formation.

Chautala, the senior national vice-president of the JJP, also sought directions to the BJP government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. His letter to the Governor came a day after he offered to “consider” outside support to the Congress in Haryana to topple the BJP government.

Referring to the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs and two Assembly seats falling vacant, Chautala, in his letter, said: “Given these developments and the clear stance of my parry - i.e. JJP, which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly”.

Saying that there was an urgent need to “reinstate stability” and “uphold democratic norms” in Haryana, Chautala, the Uchana MLA, sought directions to the incumbent government under Article 174 of the Indian Constitution to prove its majority on the floor of the House or the imposition of the President’s Rule.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing | No official communication but Canada informed about arrest of 3 Indian nationals: Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 9 said that there was no official communique from Canada regarding the arrest of three Indian nationals there in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed during a press briefing that Canada has, however, informed about the arrest of three Indian nationals arrested in the case and said no further information was available.

To another question about the evidence in the case, he said, “No specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities in regard to this particular matter till date.”

“Obviously there are political interests at work. We have long maintained that separatist, extremist and those advocating violence have been given political space in Canada. Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties. We have also pointed out to the Canadian authorities that figures associated with organised crime with links in India have been allowed entry and residency. Many of our extradition requests are pending with them. We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters with the Canadian side,” he added.

Meanwhile, three Indian nationals accused of killing Nijjar in 2023, have appeared before a Canadian court through video for the first time to face homicide charges in the case.

Karan Brar, 22; Kamalpreet Singh, 22; and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, were arrested and charged on May 3 with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The three believed to be members of an alleged hit squad appeared before the Surrey Provincial Court in British Columbia province, according to reports from the Canadian media.

Cancelling poll rally permissions arbitrary, attempt to disadvantage NC: Omar Abdullah to ECI

National Conference (NC) candidate Omar Abdullah on Thursday approached the Election Commission of India and accused the administration of “unjust cancellations of scheduled campaigns” in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

“I am writing to express my utmost concern regarding the recent unjust cancellations of prior permissions granted to the JKNC by the Superintendent of Police Sopore, where the police were informed about the schedule to campaign and organise events,” Abdullah said.

He said the Superintendent of Police, Sopore, was demanding the party “to reschedule the same to other dates”. “The order is devoid and silent of any reason as to why campaigning rallies and meetings should be rescheduled. This denial of permissions is aimed at derailing the political campaign of the party and preventing the party from effectively carrying out its campaign,” Abdullah said.

The police have asked the NC to reschedule poll campaigns between May 9 and May 18 programs. This is likely to impact the poll rallies to be held by Abdullah on May 9, 12, and 10.

“The decision to cancel these permissions is not only arbitrary but also a blatant and egregious attempt to surreptitiously disadvantage the JKNC, as compared to other political parties. This discriminatory action is a direct assault on democracy and the principles of fair competition in the electoral arena. It is unconscionable that while some political parties enjoy unfettered access and support from the administration, JKNC is subjected to constant obstruction and harassment,” Abdullah said, in the letter to the ECI.

He said the selective targeting was not only undemocratic but also grossly violative of our fundamental rights. “It is demanded that the Commission take immediate cognisance of the said matter and issue necessary directions to the S.P. Sopore directing that the given campaign schedule be permitted to be carried out,” the NC candidate said.

He said failure to address the matter promptly “will only serve to undermine the credibility of the electoral process and erode public trust in the institution created to uphold the values of democracy”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abdullah lost his cool in Kupwara’s Kalaroos area when he was directed by the administration to conclude his programme “earlier than the schedule”.

“This is the intervention the administration is indulging in, mainly the officers from outside. I am going to narrate stories from Pakistan, Russia and China, even from children’s books, but not conclude my speech before the scheduled time of 2 p.m.,” Abdullah told his supporters.

Abdullah’s fresh allegations came just a day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti accused the administration of “denying her permission to hold rallies” in some pockets of Tral in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

TMC lodges complaint against Suvendu Adhikari, others over Sandeshkhali ‘sting video’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on May 9 lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, and others over the Sandeshkhali issue.

The TMC has filed a complaint after leaders confessed on camera that the Sandeshkhali rape accusations were concocted. Earlier, the TMC held a protest march in Sandeshkhali’s Trimohini area against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged conspiracy against women in the riverine island after a sting operation revealed that the BJP was involved in scripting the entire incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5 warned the BJP not to disrespect the mothers of Bengal, as once the self-respect of women is lost it cannot be regained. On May 4, a video of a sting operation surfaced that has stirred up controversy in Sandeshkhali which was broadcast by a local television channel. In the alleged video, a person, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren’t sexually assaulted, were projected as ‘rape’ victims at the behest of the LoP.

Claiming that Adhikari ‘helped’ him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC’s strongmen in the area wouldn’t be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a “rape case”. However, the news channel that broke the alleged sting operation did not check the veracity of the clip.

Shahjahan, the key Sandeshkhali accused, is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam. The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shahjahan and his aides of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion.

Biden says U.S. won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for the well-being of the more than 1 million civilians sheltering there.

Biden, in an interview with CNN, said the U.S. was still committed to Israel’s defense and would supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms, but that if Israel goes into Rafah, “we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used.”

The U.S. has historically provided enormous amounts of military aid to Israel. That has only accelerated in the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 attack that killed some 1,200 in Israel and led to about 250 being taken captive by militants. Biden’s comments and his decision last week to pause a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel are the most striking manifestations of the growing daylight between his administration and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Biden said Wednesday that Israel’s actions around Rafah had “not yet” crossed his red lines, but has repeated that Israel needs to do far more to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza.

The shipment was supposed to consist of 1,800 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225-kilogram) bombs, according to a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. The focus of U.S. concern was the larger explosives and how they could be used in a dense urban area.

“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden told CNN. “I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven’t gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, that deal with that problem.”

“We’re not walking away from Israel’s security,” Biden continued. “We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas.”

Poll roundup:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati took issue with the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday for commenting on the removal of party leader Akash Anand from a key BSP post. She said the “Anti-Dalit” SP would be well advised to avoid comment on the BSP’s internal matters. She was responding hours after the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that changes in the BSP’s organisation signify that Mayawati’s party is not getting any seats in the 2024 polls. He appealed to the BSP’s core supporters, the Dalits, to vote for the INDIA alliance, describing the opposition bloc as the only grouping capable of saving the constitution. “The real reason is that the BSP is not winning a single seat because most of their traditional supporters are also voting for the INDIA Alliance to save the Constitution and reservations. The BSP has sensed the organisational failure. That explains why its top leadership is implementing such major changes but it’s already too late,” the SP president claimed.

In brief:

2020 Delhi riots | Delhi court grants bail to ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

A Delhi court has granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Husain in one of the 2020 Delhi riots cases, saying his role in it was “remote in nature” and he has already spent over three years in custody. Hussain will, however, continue to be behind bars as he is an accused in other rioting cases, including the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal conflagration and a money laundering case related to funding it. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing Hussain’s bail plea in a case registered at Khajuri Khas police station, where a riotous mob had vandalised and set ablaze a shop on February 25, 2020.

UWW suspends Bajrang Punia; SAI approves his training stint abroad but wrestler cancels trip

Wrestling’s world governing body UWW has suspended Bajrang Punia till the end of this year following NADA’s decision to hand him a provisional suspension for refusing to undergo a dope test. However, in a rather surprising decision, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned close to ₹9 lakh for his training abroad despite being well aware of NADA’s order. Bajrang, one of the country’s most successful wrestlers, was suspended by NADA on April 23 after being served a whereabouts failure notice on April 18. In his defence, the Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist said he never refused to give his sample for testing but merely asked the Dope Control Officer to explain the presence of expired kits which were brought to take his sample.

Air India Express cabin crew to call off protest leave, airline to reinstate 25 sacked

Air India Express has agreed to reinstate 25 cabin crew who were terminated after a large number of them reported “sick” since May 6, while the flight crew have agreed to report to duty following a meeting mediated by the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) in New Delhi on May 9. The representatives of the airline management have also assured that all the issues raised by the cabin crew pertaining to alleged discrimination emanating from the merger with erstwhile AirAsia India and removal of allowances will be resolved. The CLC will hold another meeting on May 28 on the matter.

