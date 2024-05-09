  • Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati took issue with the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday for commenting on the removal of party leader Akash Anand from a key BSP post. She said the “Anti-Dalit” SP would be well advised to avoid comment on the BSP’s internal matters. She was responding hours after the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that changes in the BSP’s organisation signify that Mayawati’s party is not getting any seats in the 2024 polls. He appealed to the BSP’s core supporters, the Dalits, to vote for the INDIA alliance, describing the opposition bloc as the only grouping capable of saving the constitution. “The real reason is that the BSP is not winning a single seat because most of their traditional supporters are also voting for the INDIA Alliance to save the Constitution and reservations. The BSP has sensed the organisational failure. That explains why its top leadership is implementing such major changes but it’s already too late,” the SP president claimed.