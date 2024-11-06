Donald Trump set to become 47th President of the U.S.

Donald Trump is set to be the 47th President of the United States, defeating democrat nominee Kamala Harris. It is an extraordinary comeback for a former President who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

Trump, who won Wisconsin, cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. The former President also won the swing states of Pennsylvania and Georgia. Several world leaders congratulated Trump for his achievement.

Kamala Harris won New Hampshire continuing the state’s two-decade-long streak of awarding its four electoral votes to Democrats. She also won Minnesota on a ticket with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, extending a winning streak for Democrats that goes back 52 years.

Trump is the second President in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive terms. The first was Grover Cleveland, who did two stints in the White House from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd president after the 1884 election, and as the 24th President after the campaign of 1892.

Donald Trump’s election victory not only catapults him back to the White House but grants him a reprieve from looming court battles and soaring legal bills. As President, the 78-year-old Trump can make the federal criminal cases facing him vanish and see the state cases put on hold until he leaves the Oval Office four years from now.

Trump pledged during the election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris to fire Jack Smith, the special counsel who filed federal charges against him, “within two seconds” of taking office.

A U.S. president does not have the authority to dismiss a special counsel, but Trump could -- and almost certainly would -- name a new attorney general who could do so.

He could also simply order the Justice Department to drop the charges.

Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s attorney general, brought two cases against Trump -- for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and for mishandling top secret documents after leaving the White House.

Supreme Court permits LMV licence holders to drive transport vehicles with weight up to 7,500 kg

In a relief for commercial vehicle drivers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle (LMV) is also entitled to drive a transport vehicle with an unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

The judgement of a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud is a jolt to insurance companies which had been rejecting claims if accidents involved transport vehicles of a particular weight and if the drivers were not authorised to drive them as per legal stipulation.

“There is no empirical data that LMV driving licence holders are responsible for rise in road accidents in the country,” Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who wrote the unanimous verdict for the Bench, said.

He said the LMV driving licence holders, who spent maximum time behind the wheels, are seeking an answer from the court and their grievances cannot be rejected on technical grounds. Besides the CJI and Justice Roy, the Bench also comprised Justices P.S. Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra.

The Bench had reserved its verdict on August 21, 2024 on the vexatious legal issue after Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, had submitted that the consultations to amend the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988 are “almost complete”. The top court asked the Centre to complete the exercise of amending the law at the earliest.

The legal question, which was answered by the Bench, was whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle (LMV) is also entitled to drive a transport vehicle with an unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

The issue has given rise to various disputes over payment of claims by insurance companies in accident cases involving transport vehicles being driven by those possessing licences to drive LMVs.

The insurance firms have been alleging that the motor accident claim tribunals (MACTs) and the courts have been passing orders asking them to pay insurance claims, disregarding their objections with regard to the LMV driving licence. The courts have been adopting a pro-insured approach while deciding insurance claim disputes, the insurance firms had said.

JPC is meeting groups with no locus standi on the Waqf issue, alleges Muslim Law Board

The Opposition to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to consider the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act continues to grow. Following Opposition MPs’ threat to disassociate themselves from the panel in protest over its chairman’s “unilateral decisions”, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has now expressed concern over the JPC’s alleged constitutional violations and side-stepping of the established rules.

The Board has accused the panel’s chair of giving time and attention to those with no locus standi on the issue. “The Joint Parliamentary Committee should seek suggestions or opinions only from the relevant persons or organisations who are directly involved with Waqf, those who can be said to be stakeholders. Unfortunately, the JPC chairman is seeking suggestions from Central Ministries, the Archaeological Survey of India, the RSS-supported organisations, and many others, who have no stake in the Waqf functioning,” said AIMPLB spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas.

He alleged that the JPC had gone “beyond its brief” and “failed to consult Members of the Opposition in deciding whom to meet and when”. The AIMPLB spokesman asked the committee not to submit its recommendation in a hurry. “Haste should be avoided and all stakeholders should be consulted for exhaustive discussions,” he said.

The Board has also objected to the JPC “meddling in local issues in Karnataka”. Ilyas said, “The BJP leaders there met the JPC for what is essentially a local problem between two communities. If the JPC continues to meet people with local issues, then tomorrow there will be a call from those involved in the Bhojshala controversy in Madhya Pradesh. There will be no end to it.”

Ilyas expressed a lack of confidence in the manner that the JPC has gone about its work. “The Opposition members who are part of the JPC had written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha complaining about the alleged objectionable behaviour of the chairman Jagdambika Pal. Yesterday, six Opposition members met to express their disappointment with the behaviour of the chairman of JPC who is not allowing fair discussion.”

He alleged that the Opposition members are not on equal footing in the JPC and that the committee does not encourage free and fair discussion. When the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was introduced in Parliament earlier this year, there was a huge outcry from the Opposition, which necessitated the Bill being referred to the JPC. “We demand that AIMPLB and trustworthy Muslim organisations’ objections should be seriously taken into account and the unconcerned people and organisations who are in no way related to Waqf matters should be avoided. We demand JPC should follow the prescribed guidelines. And the report should be submitted only after a thorough discussion between all the members of the committee,” Ilyas said.

The Board’s criticism came on the heels of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind leaders’ meeting with the committee. In a 63-page document, the Jamaat representatives sought to counter the Bill’s argument that women and Pasmanda Muslims do not get fair representation in the Waqf bodies. Led by the body’s vice president Malik Moatasim Khan, the Jamaat’s delegation included women members as well.

25 out of 75 tigers in Ranthambore National Park missing over last year, say officials

Twenty-five of the 75 tigers in Ranthambore National Park (RNP) have gone missing over the last year, Rajasthan’s Chief Wildlife Warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay told park officials on Monday (November 5, 2024).

This is the first time such a high number of tigers has been officially reported missing in a year. Previously, 13 tigers were reported missing from Ranthambore between January 2019 and January 2022.

On November 5, 2024, the wildlife department formed a three-member committee to investigate the disappearances. The team will review monitoring records and recommend action if any lapses by park officials are found.

The focus is on finding 14 tigers that have not been seen since between May 17 and September 30 of this year. An official order issued on November 4 stated that reports of missing tigers have surfaced repeatedly from Ranthambore’s monitoring assessments.

“Despite several notices sent to the park’s field director, no significant improvements have been noted. As of a report dated October 14, 2024, 11 tigers have been unaccounted for over a year, with limited recent evidence of another 14. Given the circumstances, an inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the missing tigers in Ranthambore,” the order said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said, “The committee will submit its report within two months. We have identified some monitoring gaps that we want to address. Recently, I started collecting weekly monitoring reports, which showed that these tigers were not recorded on trap camera. This matter is being taken very seriously.”

Efforts to ease pressure on the park include relocating villages from the buffer zone, but progress has been slow, with the last relocation taking place in 2016.

Park officials have said that Ranthambore faces challenges due to tigers’ overcrowding, which leads to fights over territory. With 75 tigers -- that includes young tigers and cubs -- the park’s 900 square kilometres is struggling to support them.

According to a study by the Wildlife Institute of India (2006-2014), the park can safely house around 40 adult tigers.

In Brief:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday dissolved the entire Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) unit in Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect. The move is seen as part of the Congress’ plan to restructure the Himachal unit of the party. There has been no change in the PCC ever since the Congress formed its government in the hill state. Outgoing president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Pratibha Singh has already become a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party. Singh, who is the wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, was appointed as State Congress chief in 2022.

Union Cabinet has approved a new scheme, ‘PM Vidyalaxmi’, which provides financial support to meritorious students facing financial constraints that prevent them from pursuing quality higher education. As per the scheme, anybody who gets admission in Quality Higher Education Institutions (QHEIs) will be eligible to get collateral free, guarantor-free loan from banks and financial institutions to cover the full amount of tuition fees and other expenses related to the course. The Union Cabinet approved the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme for “empowering youth and middle class”, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. Any student getting admission in quality higher educational education, and having annual family income up to ₹8 lakh, will be eligible to get 3% interest subvention for education loans up to ₹10 lakh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Coming down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh authorities for its “high-handed” approach, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed it to compensate a man, whose house was razed in 2019 for road widening, with ₹25 lakh. A bench of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra further asked the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter pertaining to the illegal demolition in Maharajganj district. “You can’t come with a bulldozer and demolish the house overnight,” remarked the bench, which was hearing the matter pertaining to demolition, which took place in 2019 for the road widening project.

