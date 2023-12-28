DMDK founder Vijayakant’s funeral to be held with state honours

December 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and general secretary Vijayakant, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, passed away on December 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders and celebrities condoled the death of the DMDK leader. PM Modi said Vijayakant’s death has left a void that will be hard to fill. As a political leader, the Prime Minister said, Vijayakant was deeply committed to public service and has left a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was shocked and saddened by the Vijayakant’s death and hailed him as a friend and a good-hearted person who achieved in politics and films through hard work. Terming his demise as a great loss to Tamil Nadu and its film industry, he offered his condolences to the late leader’s family members, party cadres and fans. He said Vijayakanth will be cremated with state honours.

The actor-turned-politician involved himself fully in whichever work he did it, be it as an actor, the president of South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), a political leader, MLA or the Leader of the Opposition, and supported everyone around him.

Stating that he bonded with the late leader as a family friend, Stalin said Vijayakant felt strongly about the Tamil identity and shared a special affinity with late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who presided over the actor’s marriage and many of his family functions. He recalled how the late actor organised a grand function as the president of SIAA to mark the golden jubilee of Karunanidhi’s film career and presented the late CM a golden pen.

Though Vijayakant was abroad when Karunanidhi died, Stalin said no one could forget his tearful video message offering condolences and his visit straight to Karunanidhi’s memorial after landing in Chennai at midnight.

Whatever the political situations were, his friendship with the “magnanimous” Vijayakant never changed, Stalin said. He recalled how he also appeared on screen in a song penned by Karunanidhi for the film Makkal Aanaiyittal, in which Vijayakant played the lead role.

Recalling that he visited Vijayakant twice when he was ill and wished for his speedy recovery, the Chief Minister said, nature had snatched away his friend’s life heartlessly.

Relief for eight former Indian Navy personnel as Qatar appeals court commutes death sentence

In the first major breakthrough in the case against eight former Indian naval personnel sentenced to death in Qatar, the Court of Appeals in Doha has commuted their sentences, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on December 28.

Vipul, India’s Ambassador to Qatar, was in the court along with other officials and family members of the former naval officers as the verdict was handed down, the Ministry said. All eight arrested last year were employees of the Dahra Global defence services company.

“We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps,” the MEA said in a statement.

Neither the MEA nor those aware of the appeals verdict would comment on what the terms of the “reduced” verdict were. The fact that the court has struck down the death sentence is the first positive development for the families of the eight men who have been on death row since they were convicted on October 26. They had filed appeals against that verdict on November 9.

However, while expressing relief at the waiver of the death penalty, sources close to the families of the men expressed disappointment that the original guilty verdict in the case — believed to involve charges of espionage — had been upheld, and said they would continue to fight to prove their innocence.

The former Indian Navy officers — Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh — were arrested by Qatari authorities in Doha on August 30, 2022. The details of the exact charges against them have not been publicly released thus far.

Modi government failed to empower OBCs, Dalits: Rahul

Launching a broadside against the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 28 censured the Centre on the alleged lack of representation of other backward classes (OBCs), Dalits and Adivasis across many sectors, while accusing the BJP of taking India back to pre-Independence days where princely states colluded with their British masters.

Addressing the ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ (we are ready) rally in Nagpur on the occasion of the Congress’ 139th Foundation Day, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that a caste census would be conducted if the Opposition INDIA bloc came to power after the 2024 general election.

“OBCs constitute 50% of the population. Show me how many OBC, Dalits, Adivasis work in top companies in India today? Of the 90 IAS officers stationed at the Centre, there are just three OBC officers who have been given small departments. Dalits constitute 15% and Adivasis 12%. Still, they continue to be under-represented in the BJP regime. On what basis is the Modi government claiming that it is working for OBCs, Dalits, tribals? Why are they not part of the power sharing process?” asked the Congress MP.

While the Nagpur rally sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and saw the attendance of top Congress brass across Maharashtra and the country, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Vadra were absent on the occasion.

Remarking that an “ideological battle was currently on in country”, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP was a party of slaves and resembled the princely rulers who had colluded with the British Raj in the past. He further alleged that every institution in the country — be it the media, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate — was being controlled by the ruling party.

“Some days ago a BJP MP, who used to be in the Congress, met me during the Parliament session. He met me in secret…I noticed the tension on his face. He confided to me that while he was in the BJP, his heart was still with the Congress. He said no one listened to them. Orders come from above [BJP brass] and everyone had to obey them. There is no choice for anyone in the BJP. It is a party of slaves,” said Rahul, remarking that the BJP’s ideology was like the kings of yore who demanded unconditional obedience and did not listen to anybody.

Contrasting the BJP’s alleged working style with that of the Congress, Gandhi claimed that in his party, the voice came from below.

He said that it was the Congress that had brought India under a constitutional framework and gave ordinary citizens their dignity and rights.

He further questioned Modi about soaring unemployment, demanding to know how many jobs had been generated in the last 10 years of BJP rule.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy would be finished if the BJP came to power again in 2024.

“Modi is against social justice and equality. Democracy is under threat. Inflation has skyrocketed. There are 30 lakh vacancies which are not being filled because then the Backward Classes would have to be accommodated which this government doesn’t wish,” alleged Kharge.

He accused the BJP of trying to divide the INDIA bloc and said that if the Opposition remained united, the BJP would be nowhere after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Listen to today’s episode of the In Focus podcast

What we know about the new Covid variant JN.1

For at least a year and a half now, most of us have relegated Covid-19 to the back of our minds. Cases of the virus had drastically reduced, it was not mentioned in headlines any more, and life seemed to have got somewhat back to normal as we learnt to live with Covid. It’s difficult however to ignore the news of yet another coronavirus mutation – this latest sub-variant, JN.1, a descendent of the Omicron variant, has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a ‘variant of interest’ because it has led to a rapid rise in cases across countries.

But the WHO has said that the risk to public health is low, and this has been echoed by the Union Health Ministry in India which has said that JN.1 is not a cause of immediate concern.

India has seen a surge in cases over the past few days – as of December 27, a total of 109 cases of JN.1 have been detected in the country. Active Covid-19 cases now stand at over 4,000 and several deaths have been reported over the past few days.

With winter having set in across north India, pollution levels on the rise and respiratory infections doing the rounds, do we need to be worried about JN.1? Is this sub-variant more infectious than previous variants? Does it have higher vaccine escape properties? Would a booster shot of the vaccine help? And do we need to mask up again?

Pegasus infection found on Indian journalists’ phones after Apple alert: Amnesty International

The Wire news website’s founder editor, Siddharth Varadarajan, and another journalist in India were targeted with Pegasus spyware this year, the nonprofit Amnesty International’s Security Lab was able to determine after testing their devices, it announced on December 28.

The journalists had received an alert from Apple that they were being targeted by “state-sponsored hacking,” following which they provided their phones to Amnesty for testing. NSO Group, the Pegasus spyware’s developer, only sells its technology to governments. India’s Intelligence Bureau imported hardware from NSO Group in 2017, trade data show.

Separately, The Washington Post reported that after the security alerts went out in October, government officials put ‘pressure’ on Apple to offer ‘alternative’ explanations to the public on why these warnings were sent to Opposition leaders and journalists.

According to the Post report, Praveen Chakravarty, the chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress, was also likely targeted, based on an analysis of his phone by iVerify, a cybersecurity firm.

The Pegasus spyware, which the Union government has not categorically denied buying or using, allows attackers to extract all the contents of smartphones by leveraging software weaknesses that are known to a select few hackers, and sold for millions of dollars.

Parliament security breach | Delhi Police move court seeking permission for a polygraph test

The Delhi Police on December 28 moved a court in Delhi seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of all six people arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.

The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur, who posted the matter for January 2, noting that the counsel representing some of the accused was not present.

Police had also brought the six accused before the court during the hearing of the plea.

The accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, are currently in police custody till January 5.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on December 28 declined an urgent listing of a plea by Neelam Azad, who was arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case.

When the plea was mentioned for urgent hearing by her lawyer today, the High Court’s vacation bench said that there was no urgency in the matter. “In any case it will be taken up on 3rd [January, when the court reopens after its winter break]. There is no urgency,” the court said.

She has filed a plea of habeas corpus, seeking her production before the High Court, as well as an order to “set her at liberty”. Her plea said that being prevented from consulting a lawyer of her choice amounted to a violation of her fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, making the remand order unlawful. The plea also said that Azad had been produced before the trial court on December 14 “after a period of 29 hours from the time of arrest.”

Government didn’t follow ‘proper procedure’ while suspending WFI, will challenge in court: Sanjay

Newly-elected WFI president Sanjay Singh on December 28 said that the Sports Ministry did not follow “proper procedure” while suspending the wrestling national body and will challenge the government’s decision in a court.

The Ministry on December 24 suspended the WFI, three days after its elections were held, for flouting its own constitution while taking certain decisions, including the announcement of U-15 and U-20 National Championships.

Sanjay, however, said that the “autonomous” and “democratically elected” body could not have been suspended by the government without hearing the WFI’s side of the story.

“We have won the elections (of WFI) democratically. The returning officer was the retired chief justice of J&K High Court, there were observers from the IOA and UWW (United World Wrestling). There were 22 state units (three absent out of 25 state associations) taking part in the elections, 47 votes were polled out of which I got 40,” Sanjay said.

“After all these, if you say we are suspended, we are not going to accept it. A democratically-elected body was not given a chance to explain its position which is against the principle of natural justice which everybody is entitled to under the Constitution of India.”

Asked what is the way forward for his body, he said, “WFI is an autonomous body and the government has not followed proper procedure. We are going to talk to the government and if it (government) does not take back the suspension, we are taking legal opinion and going to court.”

He said since the WFI is contesting the suspension, he does not accept the three-member ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association on December 27 to run the day-to-day affairs of the national sports body.

He said the visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an akhada in Haryana to meet Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia made it clear that the trio, who led the five-month-long protest accusing former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing women grapplers, were playing politics.

Sanjay also took a dig at Bajrang for leaving his Padma Shri on the road after he decided to return it to the government.

Sanjay also claimed that he had written a letter to the United World Wrestling requesting lifting of the ban imposed on WFI, and he is hopeful of a favourable decision from the international parent body.

In Brief:

Virat Kohli scored a fifty but India failed to put up a fight with the bat to go down by an innings and 32 runs against South Africa in the opening Test in Centurion on December 28. India were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings on the third day after they dismissed South Africa for 408 in 108.4 overs. The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings. On Thursday, South Africa added 152 runs to their overnight score of 256 for 5 to take their overall lead to 163 runs. Proteas pace trio of Nandre Burger (4/33), Kagiso Rabada (2/32) and Marco Jansen (3/36) then smothered the visitors with a disciplined attack.

