DMDK founder Vijayakant laid to rest with full state honours

December 29, 2023

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant was laid to rest with full state honours at the party headquarters in Chennai’s Koyambedu on December 29. Mr. Vijayakant died at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28 morning.

The actor-turned-politician, who was the Leader of the Opposition between 2011 and 2016, was buried after being placed in a sandalwood coffin at the DMDK headquarters with a 72-round gun salute.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin represented the State government along with many of his Cabinet colleagues. AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar, BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan were among the political leaders who participated in the ceremony.

The body of the DMDK leader, which was kept at the Island Grounds for the public to pay their respects, was taken in hearse to the party headquarters. Only 200 persons were allowed inside the premises for the ceremony. Heavy security arrangements were in place for the funeral.

The funeral procession, which was to start by 1 p.m., finally left Island Grounds only at around 3 p.m due to large crowds visiting the venue to pay their respects to the “Captain”. As the hearse reached the burial site, crowds burst crackers and raised slogans to bid adieu to their leader.

The City Police, based on the advise from the family of Vijayakant, issued passes to 200 persons for the last rites. A large crowd of fans and party cadres waited outside the headquarters in Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and through out the route of the funeral procession on the Poonamallee High Road.

Centre, Assam government sign peace pact with pro-talks faction of ULFA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Assam government and the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) signed a memorandum of settlement in New Delhi on December 29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the “tripartite settlement is significant for Assam’s peace”, and the government has achieved success in eliminating all the violent groups in the State.

“It is a golden day for Assam’s future, Assam and Northeast have endured violence for decades. ULFA cadres have agreed to surrender arms and ammunitions, vacate their camps and have decided to join the mainstream and engage in the peaceful democratic process established by law and maintain the integrity of the country. Since 1979 all those who were killed were country’s citizens,” Mr. Shah said adding that the total number of such cadres stood at 700.

He said a time-bound programme will be made by the MHA to fulfill the demands of ULFA and a committee will also be formed for its monitoring.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said over the years, several rounds of negotiations were held with ULFA which has culminated in the peace agreement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said since 1979, around 10,000 people lost their lives in the Assam agitation, and “many families till today have no answers why their sons and husbands were killed and those who killed were also not aware why they were killing people”.

“The Home Ministry took a decisive step to negotiate with ULFA and bring closure. This accord will fulfill the aspirations of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach has brought peace to Assam,” Mr. Sarma said.

He said only 15% area in Assam remains under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Mr. Sarma said doors were open for the Paresh Baruah faction to join the talks. “One of the conditions put by Paresh Baruah was the culmination of the present accord, he will initiate peace. Now that we have reached this far, I believe that will be able to complete the rest of the journey. Talks will continue,” Mr. Sarma said.

He said the key points of the peace accord were that 97 out of 126 Assembly seats in Assam will be reserved for indigeneous people and the future delimitation exercise will follow this principle. “This will address the question of political insecurity of the people of Assam,” the Chief Minister said.

He said ₹1.5 lakh crore investment has been pledged in the peace accord and constitutional safeguards will be ensured by protecting land rights and putting restrictions on migration from one constituency to another.

A 16-member delegation of ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa was present at the signing of the peace pact at North Block on December 29. The group joined the peace talks in 2011 when it signed the suspension of operation (SoO) with the MHA and the Assam government.

Congress says it will decide at appropriate time on Sonia Gandhi attending Ram Mandir consecration

Amid news reports that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be attending the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22, the Congress on December 29 said a decision would be taken and communicated at an appropriate time.

Apart from Ms. Gandhi, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, too have been invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration.

“Chairman Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time,” party’s communication chief Jairam Ramesh said.

He distanced the party from the comment of senior leader Sam Pitroda, who had asked: “if Ram Mandir was the real issue or unemployment was”.

“Sam Pitroda’s statement is not an official statement of the Congress. He doesn’t speak on behalf of the Congress party,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The issue of handling the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple has become politically sensitive and has been discussed at the highest level. Sources told The Hindu that soon after Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Kharge received their invitation, there was a meeting of top leaders to decide the party’s position.

Besides Mr. Kharge and Ms. Gandhi, other senior leaders who were consulted included P. Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, K.C. Venugopal, Mr. Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala.

The issue is also a tricky one as there is opposition within as well as among allies. The party’s ally in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is strongly opposed to it but maintained that the Congress can take its own call.The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance too seems divided. While CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has already declined an invitation to the consecration ceremony, leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeracy) are strong supporters of the Ram Temple.

In fact, on November 9, 2019, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has stated that the party respected the Supreme Court verdict and favoured the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

However, in a post on X on Friday, CWC member and MP Shashi Tharoor said, “In 2024, it is clear the BJP will now revert to its core message and offer Narendra Modi to the nation as a Hindu Hriday Samrat”.

“All of this begs the question: what happened to achhe din? What happened to two crore jobs a year? What happened to economic growth that would benefit the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder? What happened to putting disposable income into the pockets and bank accounts of every Indian? These questions will have to be debated in an election that is shaping up to be Hindutva versus popular welfare,” said Mr. Tharoor.

Lalan Singh resigns as JD(U) president; Nitish Kumar will be new chief

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh resigned from the post of Janata Dal (United) national president on December 29.

He offered his resignation during the national executive committee meeting which is underway at the Constitution Club of India. His resignation has been accepted and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the new president of the party.

Mr. Singh on December 28 accused the opposition BJP of setting the narrative of his removal from the top post of the party.

For the past few days, there was a buzz that a decision would be made to remove Mr. Singh from the top post during the meeting and Mr. Kumar himself will take over the post as part of the coming Lok Sabha polls strategy.

In Brief:

The 25 Indian asylum seekers who were part of the flight that was grounded in Châlons-Vatry airport near Paris will be detained for eight more days, according to French sources. Earlier, the Indian passengers were freed due to procedural irregularities, but an appellate court cancelled their liberation. The French police are now trying to apprehend them, said the sources.

