Designated terrorist Arsh Dalla arrested by Canadian police after shooting incident, say sources

Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who was designated a terrorist by India, is likely to have been arrested in Canada's Ontario Province following a shooting incident, sources claimed in New Delhi. The incident occurred on October 28, 2024 in Milton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) on November 5, 2024 said that it had arrested two men on charges of “discharging firearm with intent” following an investigation after the duo had come to a hospital and one of them was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot and later discharged.

It did not disclose their identity and said both accused “were held in custody pending a bail hearing”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources claimed that one of those arrested is believed to be Arsh Dalla, who is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June 2023.

Soldier killed, three injured as security forces engage two militant groups in gunfire in J&K

One soldier was killed and three others were injured as security forces encircled and engaged two groups of hiding militants in J&K’s Kishtwar and Srinagar districts.

The Army said a joint operation of security forces was launched at the Bhart Ridge forest area of Kishtwar following a tip-off about the presence of militants. The hiding militants were encircled and engaged in a fierce gunfight during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the same group which had abducted and killed two innocent villagers (village defence guards) in Kishtwar region two days back. A firefight ensued after a contact was established with them,” the Army said.

In the initial firing, four soldiers were injured. The Army said one soldier, identified as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Army’s 2 Para (SF), succumbed to his injuries. “We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Army said.

In a separate anti-militancy operation, the security forces tracked another group of militants moving in Zabarwan forest close to the Srinagar city. The encounter site witnessed a fierce gunfight in the morning. However, the area fell silent after 10 a.m. and the security forces continued to track militants throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress-JMM pitting OBC sub-castes against each other, alleges PM Modi in Bokaro rally

Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an election rally in Jharkhand ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’ (be united to be safe).

Addressing the rally in Bokaro ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Modi claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

“Beware of Congress-JMM’s evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’,” he added.

Amit Shah releases BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Mumbai, says BJP will not allow religion-based reservation in the country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I welcome you all for the release of this manifesto. Our PM Narendra Modi’s vision is being implemented through it. The man who gives us inspiration to fight, Amit Shah, has released this manifesto. Vikasit Maharashtra for Vikasit Bharat — that is the goal of this manifesto. For us, the manifesto isn’t just a document, but a sacred goal sheet.”

Our manifesto reflects the aspirations of the people of the State, the Union Home Minister said. “Our manifesto is a strong promise. We have fulfilled them whenever we came to power. Nobody believed that Article 370 could be abrogated, triple talaq could be scrapped, the Citizenship Amendment Act could come, Ram Mandir could be constructed,” Shah added.

Amit Shah said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was siding with the Congress, whose leaders have insulted Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has no credibility, Shah said.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s trust has gone below ‘pataal’. It has no credibility,” he said.

The Mahayuti (which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP) faces the challenge from the MVA, whose promises insult ideology and promote appeasement, Shah said.

The Congress reneged on pre-election promises made in States ruled by it now, he added.

“I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he can request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say two good words for Veer Savarkar,” Shah said.

“Can any Congress leader say a few words in honour of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he further asked.

MVA manifesto promises caste census, ₹3,000 for women, says Mallikarjun Kharge

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) released its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation.

The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, also assured a caste-based census, the establishment of a separate department for the empowerment of self-help groups, the formation of a dedicated Ministry for Child Welfare, and six cooking gas cylinders every year at ₹500 each to women.

It also promised to frame a ‘Nirbhay Maharashtra’ policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children. The MVA also assured to provide ₹1 lakh each to girls on attaining the age of 18 years.

Replying to questions on populist schemes announced by the MVA after criticising the ruling Mahayuti for the same, Kharge said, ‘‘Give us government, and we will give you the budget.’‘ He said that in Karnataka, ₹52,000 crore has been budgeted for the implementation of guarantees, and the budget and expenditure details are available.

‘’We did not lie. If you are determined to help the poor, you will find a way out,’‘ he said.

In Brief:

Bangladesh interim government to seek Interpol support to repatriate Sheikh Hasina from India

Bangladesh’s interim government said it will seek Interpol’s assistance in repatriating deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, and other “fugitives”, to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity. Hasina and her party leaders face accusations of ordering brutal suppression of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, resulting in numerous casualties during the July-August protests. The movement later intensified into a large-scale uprising, forcing Hasina to flee to India on August 5. According to the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, at least 753 people were killed and thousands injured during the protests, which it termed crimes against humanity and genocide.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.