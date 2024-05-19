  • Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against industrialists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an election rally in Jamshedpur said businessmen would think “50 times” before investing in Congress-ruled States. “From this land of industry, I want to raise a serious issue. I want to challenge the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States, such as Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. This is not my political statement. The media that calls itself neutral should ask them. The Congress’s princes speak against industries, industrialists and investment every day. Which industrialist would want to invest in their States? What will happen to the youth of those States?” Modi said while campaigning for BJP candidate Bidyut Mahato on Sunday.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha and said threats are being issued against these socio-religious organisations to “appease” TMC’s vote bank. Addressing a rally in Purulia, Modi said the TMC has crossed the limits of decency by stooping so low that it is “spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha”.
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav left a joint poll meeting in Phulpur area in Prayagraj without delivering speech as their supporters broke through barricades trying to reach the dais. According to police sources, scores of Congress and SP supporters had reached the venue to attend the rally. When Yadav arrived at the venue, the crowd standing in front of the stage broke through the barricades to reach it, creating a “stampede-like” situation. People on the stage can be heard asking the supporters to move back. The appeals made from the stage failed to have any effect on the crowd. Then Gandhi and Yadav discussed something for a few minutes before they left the stage while being surrounded by their security staff. The duo later attended another poll rally in Prayagraj.