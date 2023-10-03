Delhi Police raids individuals linked to NewsClick

October 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Delhi Police has sealed the office of news portal NewsClick in connection with its probeinto a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell searched 30 locations connected with the news portal and its journalists on Tuesday. The police said no one has so far been arrested during the searches concentrated in Delhi-NCR. Founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was taken to the portal’s south Delhi office where a forensic team was present.

A source had said that some other agencies are also likely to be involved in the action that was initiated based on inputs from the Enforcement Directorate in connection with foreign funds. The Delhi Police is also searching the residence of activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai, in relation with this case.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under various sections of UAPA and Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 120B IPC (Criminal Conspiracy). The fresh case by Special Cell was registered on August 17.

Senior journalist Abhisar Sharma said on social media platform X (formerly, Twitter), “Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone...” Confirming the development, journalist Bhasha Singh, who hosts a talk show on NewsClick, said on X, “Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure my phone.”

Searches were also carried out at the residence of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who stated that the Delhi police was there to question a NewsClick staffer, residing on the same premises as Yechury.

On Delhi Police conducting raids at different premises linked to NewsClick, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Police came to my residence because one of my companions who lives with me there, his son works for NewsClick. Police came to question him.

Reacting to the raids, Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on X: “The early morning raids on contributing journalists at Newsclick comes as fresh distraction from the explosive findings of caste census in Bihar and the growing demand for caste census across the country.”

The Enforcement Directorate had searched the premises linked to NewsClick in February 2021, in connection with a money laundering investigation into receipt of about ₹38 crore from a U.S.-based entity having links in China, between 2018 and 2021, as alleged.

On June 21, 2021, the Delhi High Court had directed the ED not to take any coercive action against NewsClick and Purkayastha in connection with the money laundering case. The FIR in the case alleged that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of ₹9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19.

It claimed that the investment was made by greatly overvaluing the shares of the petitioner company to avoid the alleged cap of 26% of FDI in a digital news website. It further alleged that over 45% of this investment was diverted/siphoned off for the payment of salary/consultancy, rent and other expenses, which are alleged to have been made for ulterior motives.

In September 2021, the Income-Tax Department had conducted surveys on the official premises of NewsClick, besides Newslaundry, in South Delhi to examine their financial records.

In August this year, the Delhi High Court asked NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha to respond to a plea by the ED seeking vacation of a 2021 order granting them protection from coercive action in a money laundering case.

The National Alliance of Journalists, the Delhi Union of Journalists, and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi Unit) have condemned the police raids at the houses of journalists. “The government has been targeting Newsclick apparently after the coverage this news portal gave to the issues of workers and farmers. We believe that this is yet another attempt by the Centre to muzzle the freedom of press. Such an action, raiding and intimidating almost all the employees in a media organisation, is unheard of,” the organisations have said.

“These new raids are to divert public attention from burning livelihood issues of people. Unfortunately, journalists are being targeted for furthering the political agenda of the ruling party. We condemn this with the strongest possible words. We will stand with these journalists in this matter. We urge the Centre to immediately stop this attack on press freedom We urge the media fraternity to protest against this witch-hunt by the government,” a joint statement read.

INDIA parties condemn raids on NewsClick, allege BJP ‘deliberately persecuting media by deploying investigative agencies’

TheIndian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties on Tuesday (October 3) released a statement condemning the raidson contributing journalists at NewsClick and alleged that the ruling BJP “has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress”.

“The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties strongly condemn the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s fresh attack on the media. We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression,” the parties said in a statement

“In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress.”

“The BJP government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists. Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power.

Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India’s global standing as a mature democracy,” they added.

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats: Report

India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomatsby October 10, the Financial Times reported on October 3.

Ties between Canada and India have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a “terrorist”. India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after October 10.

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said. The Indian and Canadian Foreign Ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said earlier there was a “climate of violence” and an “atmosphere of intimidation” against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.

Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, Anne L’Huillier for research on electrons in flashes of light

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electro dynamics in matter”, The Royal Swedish Academy of Science announced on October 3, 2023.

The three Nobel Laureates in Physics 2023 are being recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy, the press release said.

Their experiments granted the Laureates to observe extremely brief events that transpire in a few tenths of attoseconds—a quintillionth (10−18) of a second. An attosecond is so short that there are as many in one second as there have been seconds since the birth of the universe.

This brief pulses of light can be used to provide images of what occurs inside atoms and molecules. The research conducted by the Laureates over a span of several decades allowed them to investigate processes that were so rapid that they were previously impossible to follow. This new technology is important to understand and control how electrons behave in a material.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum mechanics, the academy announced the winners on October 4, 2022. The award was given for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities, and pioneering quantum information science.

The physics prize comes a day after Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. On October 4, Nobel Chemistry Prize will be announced followed by the Literature price on October 5. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 9.

In Brief:

The Supreme Court on October 3 did not give any immediate relief to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has sought the quashing of an FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case. Issuing notice to the State of Andhra Pradesh, a Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi instead posted the case for further hearing on October 9. It asked the State to produce the complete case records submitted in the High Court. Naidu was represented by senior advocates Harish Salve, A.M. Singhvi and Siddharth Luthra, prompting the court to comment that it usually did not allow multiple lawyers to appear for the same client.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.