Delhi excise scam case | Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody extended by 2 days till March 6

March 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

A Delhi court on March 4 extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody by two days. He was arrested on February 26 in a corruption case related to the excise policy.

After the CBI claimed that Sisodia was ‘not cooperating’, the court of Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal announced the extension of remand.

Sisodia told the court that he was being repeatedly asked the same questions again and again. ‘This is mental harassment,’ Sisodia told the court. The Judge then directed the CBI to not to ask the same questions to Sisodia.

Sisodia’s lawyers had also filed a bail plea in the court that was posted for hearing on March 10.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI Pankaj Gupta, during the hearing, told the court that Sisodia’s custody should be extended for three more days.

“He is still non-cooperative. We also need to examine some more people,” the SPP said, to which Justice Nagpal questioned the CBI as to how long the agency had interrogated Sisodia in the last 5 days.

Responding to this, the CBI said that Sisodia was interrogated daily but he had moved the Supreme Court and it wasted a lot of time of the agency. Sisodia’s lawyers argued that the CBI cannot ask for extension of the custody on the same grounds repeatedly. They alleged that the agency wanted their client to confess something he hadn’t done and otherwise there was no point in repeating the same question.

Tamil Nadu police book Dainik Bhaskar for spreading rumours on migrant workers being attacked

The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu warned people against spreading false information about migrant workers being attacked in the State and said strict action will be taken against those who spread such rumours. He also said that four cases have already been booked in this regard.

The DGP said untrue and false information about migrant labourers from northern states being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been spread by some miscreants on social media platforms.

On Thursday, in the wake of these rumours creating panic, the State government and industrialists had stepped in to assure migrant workers of their safety. The Police had said that there were no targeted attacks on Hindi-speaking people in the State.

A case has been registered at the Tirupur North Police Station against the editor of the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and 505(i)(b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create hatred) of the Indian Penal Code, the DGP said.

Another case was registered at the Tiruppur Cyber Crime Police Station against Mohammad Thanveer of the Tanveer Post under the same sections, as well as Section 56 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

Similarly, another case was registered at the Thoothukudi Central Police Station against an individual, Prashant Umrao. The Krishnagiri District Cyber Crime Police have also registered a case against another individual, Shubham Shukla for posting false information on Twitter. Special teams have been formed under the orders of the DGP to arrest the miscreants who spread false news.

WB Congress spokesperson granted bail after arrest for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Hours after West Bengal Congress spokesperson Kaustav Bagchi was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a city court granted him bail. He was arrested following a complaint at Burtolla Police station at about 10.30 pm on Friday.

The Court granted bail to Bagchi on a personal bond of ₹1,000 and on the condition that he will present himself before the investigating officer once every week.

The arrest triggered protests by Congress workers who held demonstrations inside the Court premises and on the streets.

Bagchi had said that police personnel had reached his house at 3 am in the morning. “The police will have to understand that they are answerable to the law and not to the Chief Minister,” Senior Advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said.

Several Opposition parties in the State criticised the arrest and questioned the “hyperactive” police behaviour including the veracity of the charges. Some leaders from Trinamool Congress, including party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, expressed opinions against the arrest.

The arrest also came two days after the Congress won the Sagardighi by poll defeating the Trinamool Congress.

We are looking at regional solutions to regional problems, says Navy chief Admiral Kumar

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stressed that contemporary challenges in the maritime domain could be best addressed by “issue-based convergences” among like-minded countries, while highlighting the advantages of “regional solutions to regional problems”.

The Chief of Navy Staff, citing India’s experience, said working in smaller groups and regional frameworks is helpful in building trust, interoperability and overall outcome.

He was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue alongside Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino, the UK’s chief of Naval Staff Admiral Ben Key and Chief of Staff of Japan’s defence ministry Gen Koji Yamazaki.

Admiral Kumar said India’s policy in the region is based on the principles of respect, dialogue, peace and prosperity and it is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR or security and growth for all in the region.

“There is a need for cooperation.. that is something we in the maritime domain always look forward to - to find how to cooperate, how to work together,” he said.

“While doing this, I would say today we are looking at issue-based convergences. We may not agree on certain things, but we will agree on many other issues. Therefore, we come together on those matters,” he added.

“We are looking at regional solutions to regional problems,” he said Admiral Kumar also referred to the US Navy back in 2015 talking about a thousand-ship Navy including all the friendly partner navies coming together.

The Navy chief also cited the advantages of regional groupings like the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), which has 25 partner countries, the Colombo Security Conclave and the Goa Maritime Conclave.

Defamation proceedings | Court to pass order on Rahul Gandhi plea seeking permanent exemption

A magistrate court will pass an order on April 1 on an application by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking permanent exemption from appearing in ongoing defamation proceedings against him by a RSS secretary.

Advocate Narayan Iyer had filed an application on behalf of Gandhi. He said, “The First Class Judicial Magistrate L.C. Wadikar will pass an order on April 1 in the application and proceed with the matter.”

On March 6, 2014, Gandhi had made a speech in Bhiwandi holding the RSS responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. He had said, “RSS people killed Gandhiji and today their people (Bharatiya Janata Party) talk of him...They opposed Sardar Patel and Gandhiji.” Rajesh Kunte, secretary of the RSS’ Bhiwandi unit, registered a case against Gandhi.

On December 6, 2018, Gandhi appeared before a local court and pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. He has been on bail since November 16, 2016 on the personal surety of Shivraj Patil who submitted land documents of a place in Latur.

In Brief:

Hong Kong court convicts activists behind Tiananmen vigil

Three Hong Kong activists from a now-defunct group that organised annual vigils commemorating China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters were convicted for failing to provide authorities with information on the group in accordance with a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were arrested in 2021 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following massive protests more than three years ago. They were leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China before it disbanded under the shadow of the Beijing-imposed law.

Russian scientist who developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine ‘strangled to death’

Andrey Botikov, one of the scientists who helped to create the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, was strangled to death with a belt at his apartment in Moscow and police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder, according to a Russian media report. According to investigators, a 29-year-old young man strangled Botikov with a belt during an argument and fled. Law enforcement agencies said the murder was a domestic crime and the result of a conflict.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.