Delhi Excise policy case | Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 23 moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal’s legal team would request the High Court to hear the matter urgently, preferably on March 24.

In his plea, Kejriwal contended that his arrest and remand were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately. He said he is a “vocal critic” of the ruling party at the Centre, an Opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, and the ED, being under the Centre’s control, has been “weaponised”.

Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that the Delhi Police blocked all routes to the party’s office in Delhi. The party also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar seeking a meeting to present their urgent grievances.

Noting that Matiala MLA Gulab Singh’s premises were raided by the Income Tax department on March 23, the party told the Election Commission of India that it continues to face “high handed” behaviour from Central law enforcement agencies despite the Model Code of Conduct being in place.

“How can access to a national party’s office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This is against the ‘level playing field’ promised in the Indian Constitution,” said senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi. “We are seeking time with the Election Commission to complain against this,” she said.

The ED has not been able to establish a money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, arrests and two year-long investigations in the alleged Excise policy scam, she said.

Atishi also challenged the ED to file a case against the BJP, saying the money trail of the so-called Excise policy scam leads to the saffron party.

Fellow Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the ECI should act as a neutral institution and ensure strict action against police officers. Both Ministers had been stopped from going to the party office, he said.

Delhi Excise policy case | Court extends ED custody of BRS leader Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislator K. Kavitha will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 26. Kavitha is an accused in the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi Excise policy scam, and was arrested from her house in Hyderabad on March 15.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court granted ED three more days custody of Kavitha.

The ED, though its special counsel Zoheb Hossain, had sought five more days custody of Kavitha and alleged that she is not cooperating in the interrogation.

Advocate Nitesh Rana who appeared for Kavitha informed the court that she has filed a bail application in the matter.

The bail plea was opposed by the ED as the agency claimed that “a bail plea cannot be entertained at the present stage of the case”.

Kerala challenges withholding of Presidential assent to State bills in Supreme Court

In an unprecedented move, the Kerala government on March 23 filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court as President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent for four Bills passed by the Kerala Legislature without disclosing any reasons. It has also moved the Court against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s office for keeping the Bills pending for a long and indefinite period, and later reserving them for the consideration of the President.

The act of the President in withholding the assent for the four Bills without giving any reason was highly arbitrary and in violation of Articles 14, 200 and 201 of the Constitution. The reference of the seven Bills to the President has to be recalled on the grounds of Constitutional morality, the State has argued.

The State has listed the Secretary to the President, the Kerala Governor and the Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor as respondents in the petition filed before the Supreme Court.

Kerala would be represented in the top court by a senior lawyer, specialising in Constitutional matters and C.K. Sasi, its Standing Counsel.

India summons German deputy chief of mission to protest country’s comments on Kejriwal’s arrest

India on March 23 summoned the German deputy chief of mission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The German diplomat Georg Enzweiler was summoned by officials in the External Affairs Ministry and told that the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s remarks on Kejriwal’s arrest were an interference in India’s judicial process and any “biased assumptions” were “most unwarranted”, an MEA official said.

“The German deputy chief of mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” he said.

“India is a vibrant and robust democracy with the rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted,” Jaiswal said.

Russia concert attack | 11 arrested in attack claimed by Islamic State

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 23 that authorities have detained 11 people in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people and left the sprawling venue a smoldering ruin.

In an address to the nation, Putin called it “a bloody, barbaric terrorist act” and said all four people who were directly involved had been taken into custody. He suggested they had been trying to cross the border into Ukraine which, he said, tried to create a “window” to help them escape.

Ukraine has strongly denied any involvement in the attack. Putin said that additional security measures have been imposed throughout the country and declared March 24 a day of national mourning.

The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan branch claimed responsibility for the attack on March 22 in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that U.S. agencies had confirmed that the group was responsible for the attack.

Some Russian lawmakers pointed fingers at Ukraine immediately after the attack but Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied any involvement.

“Ukraine has never resorted to the use of terrorist methods,” he posted on X. “Everything in this war will be decided only on the battlefield.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry also denied that the country had any involvement and accused Moscow of using the attack to try to stoke fervour for its war efforts.

“We consider such accusations to be a planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilisation of Russian citizens to participate in the criminal aggression against our country and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community,” the Ministry said in a statement.

In Brief

IPL-17: PBKS vs DC | Sam Curran’s half-century helps Punjab beats Delhi

Chasing a target of 175, Punjab Kings riding on 47-ball 63 from Sam Curran defeated Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on March 23. Shikhar Dhawan (22) Jonny Bairstow (9) gave Punjab a brisk start putting on 34 in just 3.1 overs. After losing both Shikhar Dhawan and Bairstow in quick succession, it was left to Prabhsimran Singh (26) and Sam Curran (63).

Army cancels Uniform Civil Code seminar in Kashmir, amid allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation

The Army on March 23 cancelled a scheduled seminar on Uniform Civil Code at the Kashmir University campus in Srinagar, hours after the National Conference sought the attention of the Election Commission of India and criticised the move as a violation ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The Army’s seminar, titled ‘Navigating Legal Frontiers: Understanding Indian Penal Code 2023 and the Quest for Uniform Civil Code’ was scheduled for March 26 at Kashmir University. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the Army’s move to hold seminar as “politicisation” of the security agency. Under fire from the regional party, the Army decided to cancel the event. “The event had been cancelled owing to the MCC,” Lt. Col. M.K. Sahu, a Srinagar-based spokesperson, said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

