Delhi coaching centre flooding: Five more arrested, including basement owner

Delhi Police on July 29 said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with the UPSC coaching centre case where three students died due to flooding in the institute’s basement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to seven, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said each floor of the building is owned by a different person. The police are committed to ensuring strict action against all those responsible, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the political blame game over the deaths in the national capital continued on July 29. The BJP is set to protest outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi against the alleged “criminal negligence” of the Delhi Government that led to the deaths.

The AAP protested outside the office of the Central Government-appointed Lieutenant Governor, demanding the removal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and punitive actions against officials who did not desilt the drains. The AAP has been alleging that the L-G is not taking action against officials, despite multiple complaints against them.

Aspirant claims plea against illegal centre fell on deaf ears, could’ve saved lives

The three IAS aspirants who perished in a flood at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar would not have died had the authorities taken note of a complaint against the illegal commercial operation being run from the building’s basement, said a civil services aspirant on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kishore Kushwaha said he had on June 26 written a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi against Rau’s IAS Study Circle being run from a basement. He said he had filed the complaint through an official website of the central government, about the coaching centre’s library, which was inundated with rain water Saturday evening and led to the death of three students.

Kushwaha said he sent reminders to the government agencies on July 15 and July 22 when no action took place. All his communications failed to elicit any action. Kushwaha, who prepared for civil services exam at a coaching centre in Delhi, said many libraries and classes, not only in the Rajinder Nagar area but also in Mukherjee Nagar, and other coaching hubs like Kota, Indore, and Patna were being run from basements of buildings, imperilling lives of lakhs of students.

Meanwhile, an air of uncertainty has gripped civil services aspirants in Delhi, as coaching institutes in Old Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar have cancelled classes. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, on Sunday, sealed 13 illegally-run coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.

ADVERTISEMENT

IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS were the 13 centres that were sealed.

A teacher from a coaching institute shared that many of the centres have moved to online classes, while some have shut down classes. “The libraries here have been completely shut down after the incident, leaving most students in uncertainty. Even those whose exams are in a few weeks from now are protesting over the incident,” he added.

Students said they pay exorbitant amounts to coaching centres and their shutting down has left them in a state of dismay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atmosphere of fear prevails in country, Opposition will break BJP’s ‘chakravyuh’: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on July 29 used the ‘chakravyuh’ metaphor as a leitmotif to say that an atmosphere of fear pervades the country and allege that the Budget’s sole aim was to strengthen the framework of monopoly capital, political monopoly and the deep state.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget of 2024-25, Gandhi claimed the fear is spreading through a ‘chakravyuh’ with everybody trapped in it, including BJP MPs, farmers and workers.

“Thousands of years ago in Haryana, in Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a ‘chakravyuh’. A ‘chakravyuh’ has violence and fear. Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in the ‘chakravyuh’,” he said.

Gandhi’s reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a ‘chakravyuh’ — a multi-tiered maze and formation — in which he was trapped.

He said the ‘chakravyuh’ is also called a ‘Padmavyūha’ which is a multi-tiered formation that looks like a lotus (the BJP symbol). “You build a ‘chakravyuh’, and we break the ‘chakravyuh’,” Gandhi said, asserting that the Opposition would break this cycle by carrying out a caste census.

“In the 21st century, another ‘chakravyuh’ has been prepared, it is in the form of lotus and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) wears the symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhinmanyu is being done with youth, women, farmers and MSMEs,” he said.

The Congress leader said the ‘chakravyuh’ that has captured India has three forces — the idea of monopoly capital and concentration of financial power; institutions and agencies such as the CBI, ED and IT department; and the political executive. These three together are at the heart of the ‘chakravyuh’ and have devastated this country, the senior Congress leader said.

“My expectation was that this Budget would weaken this ‘chakravyuh’. We expected that it would help farmers, labourers and small and medium businesses. But the sole aim of the budget is to strengthen the framework of monopoly business, political monopoly and the deep state or the agencies,” Gandhi said.

“This ‘chakravyuh’ attacked and destroyed the small and medium business — this was done through demonetisation and tax terrorism. The Budget did nothing to end this tax terrorism...the finance minister did not say a word on paper leak,” Gandhi said.

In his address, Gandhi said the INDIA bloc will ensure that farmers get the legal guarantee for MSP. Gandhi said the middle class always listened to the Prime Minister and even clapped and switched on lights of their phones when he asked them to during Covid. But now that class was turning towards the INDIA bloc having been disappointed by this government.

Excise ‘scam’: HC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in CBI case

The Delhi High Court on July 29 reserved its order on the bail plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The verdict was reserved by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna after hearing the counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI opposed Kejriwal’s bail plea in the case, saying he was the “sutradhaar” of the excise scam and if released, he could influence the witnesses. “The investigation could not have been concluded without his arrest. Within a month we filed the charge sheet,” said CBI’s counsel, advocate D P Singh.

Earlier in the day, the CBI filed its final charge sheet in the trial court against the chief minister and five others, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, contended that the arrest was an “insurance arrest” to ensure that he does not come out of jail.

He emphasised that there was no direct evidence against the AAP chief and the investigating agency apprehended him based on presumptions and hypothesis.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail while he was lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the ED.

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Gujarat HC summons Surat MP over pleas challenging his ‘unopposed win’

The Gujarat High Court has issued summons to the BJP MP from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, Mukesh Dalal, over two petitions challenging his uncontested victory.

The court of Justice J.C. Doshi issued summons to Dalal, directing him to respond by August 9, after the matter came up for hearing on July 25, the lawyer for petitioners P.S. Champaneri said on Sunday.

Dalal was declared the winner on April 22, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, after Congress pick Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew from the race.

The remaining 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat went to poll on May 7 in the third phase of general elections. Including Surat, BJP won 25 seats in the State, with Congress bagging one.

The petitioners have challenged the legality and validity of the decision of the Surat Collector and returning officer to reject Kumbhani’s nomination. The two petitions, filed by four voters from the Surat Parliamentary Constituency who are also Congress members, questioned the decision of the returning officer to reject Kumbhani’s form under the provisions of Section 36 of the Representation of the People Act, concerning scrutiny of the nomination forms.

The petitioners have claimed that Kumbhani’s three proposers, who later denied having signed his nomination papers, had declared in an application before the deputy collector that they would be signing as proposers on his nomination form. They had done so while applying for the certificate declaring them voters of the same constituency, a pre-condition for proposers.

Furthermore, the verification of signatures is not a Collector’s job, the petitioners contended, stressing that the Congress, being a national party, doesn’t have any shortage of proposers for its candidates in a given constituency.

Dalal became the first candidate in the last 12 years to win a Lok Sabha contest unopposed. His was the first victory for the BJP in the recently concluded general elections whose results were declared on June 4. District Collector and election officer Saurabh Pardhi handed the certificate of election to Dalal in the last hour of the withdrawal of nomination on April 22. Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected on the grounds of discrepancies in the signatures of his proposers who filed an affidavit stating that they had not signed the papers.

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro wins third term as President amid Opposition claims of irregularities

Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner in Venezuela’s presidential election on July 28, even as his opponents were preparing to dispute the results, setting up a high-stakes showdown that will determine whether the South American nation transitions away from one party rule.

Shortly after midnight, the National Electoral Council said Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming the main Opposition candidate, Edmundo González, who garnered 44%.

But the electoral authority, which is controlled by Maduro loyalists, didn’t immediately release the tallies from each of the 30,000 polling booths nationwide, hampering the Opposition’s ability to challenge the results after claiming it had data for only 30% of the ballot boxes.

Foreign leaders held off recognising the results as the electoral council promised to release official tallies in the “coming hours.” “The Maduro regime should understand that the results it published are difficult to believe,” said Gabriel Boric, the leftist leader of Chile. “We won’t recognise any result that is not verifiable.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.”

The delay in announcing results — six hours after polls were supposed to close — indicated a deep debate inside the government about how to proceed after Maduro’s opponents came out early in the evening all but claiming victory. When Maduro finally came out to celebrate the results, he accused unidentified foreign enemies of trying to hack the voting system.

“This is not the first time that they have tried to violate the peace of the republic,” he said to a few hundred supporters at the presidential palace. He provided no evidence to back the claim but promised “justice” for those who try to stir violence in Venezuela.

Opposition representatives said tallies they collected from campaign representatives at the polling stations showed Gonzalez trouncing Maduro. Meanwhile, the head of the electoral council said it would release the official voting acts in the coming hours.

Maduro celebrated the result with a few hundred supporters at the presidential palace. Maduro, in seeking a third term, faced his toughest challenge yet from the unlikeliest of opponents in González: a retired diplomat who was unknown to voters before being tapped in April as a last-minute stand-in for Opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado.

Earlier, Opposition leaders celebrated, online and outside a few voting centres, what they assured was a landslide victory for González. “I’m so happy,” said Merling Fernández, a 31-year-old bank employee, as a representative for the Opposition campaign walked out of one voting centre in a working-class neighbourhood of Caracas to announce results showing González more than doubled Maduro’s vote count. Dozens standing nearby erupted in an impromptu rendition of the national anthem.

The election will have ripple effects throughout the Americas, with government opponents and supporters alike signalling their interest in joining the exodus of 7.7 million Venezuelans who have already left their homes for opportunities abroad should Maduro win another six year term.

Authorities set Sunday’s election to coincide with what would have been the 70th birthday of former President Hugo Chávez, the revered leftist firebrand who died of cancer in 2013, leaving his Bolivarian revolution in the hands of Maduro. But Maduro and his United Socialist Party of Venezuela are more unpopular than ever among many voters who blame his policies for crushing wages, spurring hunger, crippling the oil industry and separating families due to migration.

The Opposition managed to line up behind a single candidate after years of intraparty divisions and election boycotts that torpedoed their ambitions to topple the ruling party.

Machado was blocked by the Maduro-controlled supreme court from running for any office for 15 years. A former lawmaker, she swept the Opposition’s October primary with over 90% of the vote. After she was blocked from joining the presidential race, she chose a college professor as her substitute on the ballot, but the National Electoral Council also barred her from registering. That’s when González, a political newcomer, was chosen.

In Brief:

The Supreme Court on July 29 agreed to have a detailed hearing on petitions filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for bail in the excise policy case on August 5. A Bench headed by Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan acquiesced to a request made by the ED for more time to file a counter affidavit. Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said the CBI has already filed its counter affidavit.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.