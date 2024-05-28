  • The Election Commission on May 28 came out with the absolute number of votes polled in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election as well as the final turnout which it pegged at 63.37%. The absolute number of voters was released just three days after the voting for the sixth phase took place on May 25 while the numbers for the first five phases was released by the poll body 36 days after the first phase. The highest turnout for the sixth phase was recorded in West Bengal at 82.71%, while the lowest of 55.40% was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the turnout for J&K was highest in 30 years. The total number of votes polled were 7,05,44,933 in 58 constituencies as against the total registered electors of 11,13,16,606, the EC said.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for “snatching the rights of OBC youths” to facilitate its appeasement politics and “vote jihad”. Addressing an election rally in Barasat, Modi, without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticised her for questioning the judges of the Calcutta High Court and wondered if the TMC would now “let loose its goons on judges” following unfavourable rulings.
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 28 that an INDIA bloc government will end the 50% cap on reservation while asserting that the alliance will protect the Constitution. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bansgaon with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi said, “There is INDIA bloc and the Constitution on one side and those who want to finish the Constitution on the other.” He and added that the alliance will end the 50% cap on reservation while also increasing it.