Cyclone Michaung likely to make landfall between Nellore, Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh 

Cyclone Michaung intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday and lay centered about 100km NE of Chennai and 120km SE of Nellore at 2.30 p.m. on December 4. It is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, is expected on December 4 and 5.

In the wake of torrential rains battering the city, the 108 ambulance network has reached out to 150 calls for help so far in the Chennai city limits on Monday. The ambulance network moved persons, including pregnant women, elderly citizens and patients undergoing dialysis and those who needed medical help, to hospitals.

Union Home Minister spoke to Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy and T.N. CM M.K. Stalin to take stock of the situation as Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy rains and strong winds over several regions. While T.N. has declared a public holiday in four districts, eight districts of Andhra Pradesh are also on an alert.

Mizoram election results: ZPM gets majority with 27 seats; CM Zoramthanga loses

Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Lalduhoma-spearheaded Zorom People’s Movement (ZPM) is all set to form the government in Mizoram. They would be unseating Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) ally Mizo National Front (MNF) in the Christian-majority Mizoram. At the time of writing, ZPM had secured 27 seats in the state constituent assembly – much ahead of the MNF (9), BJP (2) and Congress (1).

Lalduhoma is expected to meet the governor on Tuesday and stake claim to form the government. Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost the Aizawl East-I seat to Lalthansanga of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) by 2,101 votes, as votes were being counted for the Assembly elections in Mizoram on Monday, according to the Election Commission (EC). Earlier in the day, the ZPM crossed the halfway mark (15 wins and 12 leads).

Deputy CM Tawnluia also lost to ZPM candidate W. Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. Health Minister R. Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading. ZPM’s CM candidate Lalduhoma was leading in the Serchhip seat.

The prominent ZPM winners include the party’s CM face Lalduhoma who bagged the Serchhip seat by defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes.

Payback time for Congress as INDIA allies take it to task for ignoring them

Having pressed the pause button on the INDIA bloc, putting the Opposition alliance in a state of suspended animation while it focussed on Assembly elections — where it has lost three of the four States — the Congress is now facing the fury of the coalition’s other constituents, who are calling it a missed opportunity.

The next meeting of the alliance will be held on December 6 at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s Delhi residence after a gap of three months since its last meeting in Mumbai, held on August 31 and September 1.

This three-month period in limbo was marked by rancour between the Congress and its allies, which peaked with the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh president Kamal Nath’s jibe in response to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s accusation of betrayal: “Arre bhai, chhodo Akhilesh Vakhilesh (Forget about Akhilesh Yadav)“. Yadav said that the SP had been led to believe that the Congress would concede five seats to them in the State after prolonged negotiations, but none were yielded; he claimed that the SP realised this only when the Congress actually published its list of candidates.

Barring Telangana, where the Congress gave one seat to the Communist Party of India, the party refused to accommodate any of its INDIA allies in the other three States. Yadav has not yet commented on the Assembly poll results, but Nath’s remarks have returned to haunt his party, with allies circulating it to highlight the Congress’ antipathy.

According to sources, the Congress reached out to INDIA constituents on Friday and Saturday, just before vote counting. With such short notice, the attendance at this week’s meeting is expected to be scant. Many top leaders could skip the meeting, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary, who may cite a prior engagement in northern Bengal.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also taunted the Congress for belatedly remembering INDIA, and went on to proclaim that if the situation does not change, the coalition cannot hope to win the 2024 election.

A TMC leader pointed out that they had wanted seat-sharing arrangements to be put in place by October 31, in order to put up a credible fight in next year’s Lok Sabha election. “Had the car been running in third gear, this bump [that is, the Congress rout in three States] would have only slowed it down. But they never started the car, which is now in reverse gear,” the leader said.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is equally livid. “INDIA bloc did not fight this election, only the Congress did and therefore it is their defeat alone,” the party’s secretary general K.C. Tyagi told The Hindu, pointing out that no other party’s leader had been invited for campaigning. An over-confident Congress, he said, had cancelled INDIA’s first planned rally in Bhopal without consulting any allies; the event had been planned to send a solidarity message from the front in support of the Congress for the Madhya Pradesh polls, where it eventually fared the worst. Bhopal had been announced as the venue for the joint rally on September 13, following the first and last meeting of the INDIA coordination panel.

“The trend clearly indicates the need for secular democratic forces to redouble their effort in order to safeguard people’s livelihood interest and secular democratic character of the Indian republic,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said. The CPI(M) had asked for only two seats in Telangana, which the Congress State leadership refused to concede at the last minute, forcing the CPI(M) to go it alone in the polls.

The Congress left a lone seat in the State for the CPI at the very last minute. “Election results of four States are a lesson to secular-democratic parties. Only through unity and alternative vision can the RSS-BJP be defeated and our Republic saved. All secular-democratic parties, including INC [Indian National Congress], must engage in introspection to have mutual accommodation,” CPI general secretary D. Raja said.

There is also a minority view among the allies, however, that INDIA not fighting the elections may actually insulate the Opposition front from the ignominy of the defeat. Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K. Jha said that the Assembly results could not be extrapolated into a forecast of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “These results are a message for the BJP from the south and for us from the north. We need a robust narrative to counter the BJP and their machinery in the north and this has to be presented collectively in the spirit of INDIA,” Jha said.

Rajya Sabha passes Post Office Bill to amend 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act

The Rajya Sabha on December 4 passed the Post Office Bill, 2023 that seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in the country.

According to the proposed legislation, “the central government may, by notification, empower any officer to intercept, open or detain any item in the interest of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency or public safety, or upon the occurrence of any contravention of any of the provisions of any law for the time being in force”.

Replying to the discussion for the consideration of the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained the provision for interception.

“In a society which is as complex and diverse, and times which are as difficult as they are, it is very important that interception is done. This kind of a provision is kept for national security,” he said.

The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, over the years, the services available through post offices have diversified beyond mail and the post office network has become a vehicle for delivery of a variety of citizen-centric services, which necessitated the repeal of the Indian Post Office Act, which was enacted in 1898 primarily to address the mail services provided through the post offices.

The enactment of a new law in place of the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 is with a view to govern the functioning of the post offices in the country and provide for a simple legislative framework to facilitate the evolution of the post offices into a network for delivery of citizen-centric services.

The bill seeks to empower the director general of postal services to frame regulations in respect of activities necessary to provide those services and fix the charges for such services.

‘Rizz’ named as word of the year by Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press has named “rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

It topped “Swiftie” (an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift), “situationship” (an informal romantic or sexual relationship), and “prompt” (an instruction given to an artificial intelligence program) in the annual decision by experts at the publisher of the multivolume Oxford English Dictionary.

The four finalists were selected by a public vote and the winner was announced on Monday.

Rizz is believed to come from the middle of the word charisma, and can be used as a verb, as in to “rizz up,” or chat someone up, the publisher said. “It speaks to how younger generations create spaces — online or in person — where they own and define the language they use,” the publisher said. “From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too.”

In Brief:

A Delhi court on December 4 extended till December 11 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Special Judge M.K. Nagpal also directed the Enforcement Directorate to hand over a copy of the supplementary charge sheet filed against Singh to his lawyer, noting that arguments on his bail application will take place on December 6.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday. Chadha’s membership was suspended during the Monsoon session of Parliament, and was reinstated after a Motion moved by BJP Member of Parliament G.V.L. Narsimha Rao. In a video message, Chadha said, “The intervention by the Supreme Court led to the revocation of my suspension (from the Rajya Sabha as a Member)… I was kept suspended for 115 days, and I could not ask people’s questions during the period.”

