Cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch

June 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

Cyclone Biparjoy has started making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district after churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days, the India Meteorological Department said on June 15. Strong winds and heavy rains battered Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as agencies remain on high alert. The landfall process will be completed by midnight.

“Dense convective clouds have entered Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts and therefore, the landfall process has commenced. It will continue until midnight,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The eye of the cyclone is around 50 km in diametre. Biparjoy is marching ahead with a speed of 13-14 kmph. Thus, it will take around five hours for the wall cloud and the eye to completely cross into the land, he said.

Authorities have evacuated around one lakh people living in vulnerable areas following IMD’s warning about the “extensive damaging potential” of the cyclone.

Officials said 15 NDRF teams, 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force and personnel of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

Wrestlers’ protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI’s Brij Bhushan Singh

The Delhi Police on June 15 filed a final report before a court seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor. “In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a charge sheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, 354D IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned Hon’ble Court,” the Delhi Police PRO said.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” it added.

The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4. A cancellation report has been filed in the minor’s case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. “Since the case is related to POCSO Act, the court has fixed July 4 as the next date of hearing,” public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told PTI.

The Delhi Police on June 15 filed a charge sheet in FIRs registered by several wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Officials along with Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava discussed the matter outside the Courtroom of Rouse Avenue Court complex, Delhi. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

The Delhi Police also filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against Singh at the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. “In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A , 354D IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Uttarkashi communal tensions: Paramount duty of State that law, order and peace is maintained: Uttarakhand HC

Amid the ongoing communal tension in Uttarkashi over an alleged elopement bid of a minor with a man from minority community, the Nainital High Court on June 15 directed the Uttarakhand Government to ensure that law and order is maintained in the State and there is no loss of life or property of any person.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal who were hearing a petition filed by Association for Protection of Civil Rights said, “It is the paramount duty of the State that law, order and peace is maintained, and there is no loss of life and property of any person. We direct respondents to take whatever steps necessary to fulfil this constitutional obligation.”

The court was told by Advocate-General of Uttarakhand S.N. Babulkar that the proposed mahapanchyat was called off and Section 144 has been imposed in Purola town where the event was earlier called by the right-wing groups. As the petitioner had sought the court’s direction to police to file an FIR against persons responsible for the communication of the mahapanchyat, including the VHP and the Bajrang Dal among others, the court said that it is not inclined to direct for registration of the case.

“It is first for the police to examine whether a cognisable offence is committed and thereafter the Magistrate. Direction by this Court would put undue influence on the concerned statutory authorities and courts,” the Bench added.

It further directed the petitioners and all concerned persons with the matter to refrain from participating in social media debates with a view to normalise the situation.

Meanwhile, the police had placed barricades on the entrance of the Purola town where the mahapanchyat was called by the right-wing groups. The local traders kept their shops closed in protest against the action of stopping right-wing activists and religious leaders from entering the town. Shops also remained closed in Barkot and Naugaon areas of the Uttarkashi district, which is also home to Gangotri and Yamunotri temples that are part of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

The police also detained the founder of Yamunaghati Hindu Jagriti Manch, Keshav Giri and founder of Rudrasena, Rakesh Tomar. Scuffle between the police and local right-wing groups were also reported from several parts of Uttarkashi town. Talking to The Hindu, Darshan Bharti, founder of Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan — the organisation that had called for the mahapanchyat — said that he will change the venue of the mahapanchyat but it will be held in the days to come. He was house-detailed by the Dehradun police.

“They tried to stop one panchyat and now we will organise many many panchyats across the State,” he said. Trouble began last month after a minor girl was allegedly abducted by two youths — a Hindu and a Muslim — in Uttarkashi. The two accused were caught by locals and booked by the police following which various right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bhairav Sena, started protests against the minority community and a mahapanchayat was called on June 15, forcing several muslim families to leave the town.

Even as the right-wing group is gearing up for its mahapanchayat, the office-bearers of the Muslim Seva Santhan (MSS) has called a mahapanchayat in the State capital, Dehradun, on June 18.

Collective effort in jeopardy, drop our names from textbooks: Academicians to NCERT

Their collective creative effort is in jeopardy and their names should be dropped from textbooks, 33 academicians have told the NCERT, days after political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar made a similar demand.

The academicians were part of the Textbook Development Committee (TDC) of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The signatories to a letter sent to NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani include Kanti Prasad Bajpai, a former JNU professor who currently serves as the vice dean at the National University, Singapore, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a former vice-chancellor of the Ashoka University, Rajeev Bhargava, a former director of CSDS, Niraja Gopal Jayal, a former JNU professor, Nivedita Menon, a JNU professor, Vipul Mudgal, the head of civil society watchdog Common Cause, K.C. Suri, a former professor at the University of Hyderabad who is now associated with the Gitam University, and Peter Ronald deSouza, a former director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies.

“Since there are several substantive revisions of the original texts, making them thereby different books, we find it difficult to claim that these are the books we produced and to associate our names with them.... We are now given to believe that this creative collective effort is in jeopardy,” the letter read.

The textbooks were the result of extensive deliberations and collaborations among political scientists from various perspectives and ideological backgrounds and originally intended to impart knowledge about India’s freedom struggle, the constitutional framework, the functioning of democracy and key aspects of Indian politics, while also integrating global developments and theoretical principles of political science,” it said.

In a letter to the NCERT last week, Yadav and Phalsikar had said a rationalisation exercise has “mutilated” the books beyond recognition and rendered those “academically dysfunctional”, and the textbooks that were a source of pride for them earlier have now become a source of embarrassment.

The NCERT, however, had said the withdrawal of anyone’s association is out of question as textbooks at the school level are developed on the basis of knowledge and understanding on a given subject and at no stage, individual authorship is claimed.

The dropping of several topics and portions from NCERT textbooks last month triggered a controversy, with the Opposition blaming the BJP-led Centre for “whitewashing with vengeance”.

At the heart of the controversy was the fact that while the changes made as part of the rationalisation exercise were notified, some of the controversial deletions were not mentioned. This led to allegations about a bid to delete these portions surreptitiously.

The NCERT had described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts. It had also said the textbooks were anyway headed for a revision in 2024, when the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) kicks in. However, it subsequently changed its stand and said “minor changes need not be notified”.

Goa Opposition boycotts Om Birla’s address to Assembly

Opposition parties in Goa, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday boycotted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s address to the State Assembly with the Congress questioning why Birla was not giving a chance to party leader Rahul Gandhi to represent himself over his disqualification in a defamation case.

Birla, on a day-long visit to the western coastal State, addressed a special session of the Assembly on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Public Representatives’. Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and other members of the ruling BJP were present.

However, the Opposition parties led by the Congress united to boycott the programme. These included the AAP, the Vijai Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Revolutionary Goans (RG) party.

Congressman and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Yuri Alemao said they protested against Birla for not giving Gandhi a hearing in a 2019 criminal defamation case over the Congressman’s ‘Modi’ surname remark during an election campaign rally in Karnataka at the time of the general election that year.

“The Lok Sabha Speaker has failed to give a hearing to our leader Rahul Gandhi. We condemn this dictatorship [on part of the BJP]. So, the entire Opposition decided to boycott the function,” said Alemao, speaking to reporters on the Assembly premises.

Gandhi, the former MP from Wayanad in Kerala, had spoken of economic offenders Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi while invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name in the same breath.

“Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” the former Congress MP had asked at the 2019 campaign rally.

Meanwhile, in his address to the Goa Assembly, Birla pointedly criticised the Opposition boycott, remarking that dialogue in legislatures and their proceedings ought to be conducted “with decorum upholding the dignity of the House.”

Why is the Law Commission revisiting Uniform Civil Code, asks Congress

Questioning Law Commission’s decision to revisit Uniform Civil Code despite its earlier paper on the subject in August 2018, the Congress on Thursday, June 15, 2023 said that the latest attempt shows Modi government’s “desperation” for continuing “agenda of polarisation and diversion” from its shortcomings.

The Law Commission announced its intention to examine the Uniform Civil Code on Wednesday. The 21st Law Commission had reviewed the subject and observed in its report published on August 2018 that a Uniform Civil Code, is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.”

In a statement, party’s general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, said, “This latest attempt represents the Modi Government’s desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarisation and diversion from its glaring failures.”

Para 1.15 of its 182-page report ‘Consultation Paper on Reform of Family Law’ the commission noted, “While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups, or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean abolition of all differences. This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy.”

Ramesh, while commending the Law Commission’s past legacy urged it to be remember, “that the interests of the nation are distinct from the political ambitions of the BJP”.

In Brief:

The organisation that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said on June 15 that Germany has agreed to extend another $1.4 billion (€1.29 billion) overall for Holocaust survivors around the globe for the coming year. The compensation was negotiated with Germany’s Finance Ministry and includes $888.9 million to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors. Additionally, increases of $175 million to symbolic payments of the Hardship Fund Supplemental Programme have been achieved, impacting more than 128,000 Holocaust survivors globally, according to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.