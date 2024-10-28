Cybercriminals using mule accounts to set up illegal payment gateways for money laundering: MHA

The Union Home Ministry has issued an alert against illegal payment gateways created by transnational gangs of cybercriminals using mule bank accounts and are being used for facilitating money laundering, officials said on Monday.

The gateways are created by transnational cybercriminals who provide money laundering services using accounts of shell companies and individuals, exploiting the bulk payout facility provided by banks, it said.

Police in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh recently conducted nationwide raids which showed that cybercriminals have set up illegal digital payment gateways using rented bank accounts for laundering the proceeds of different crimes.

“Some of the payment gateways identified during the operation are PeacePay, RTX Pay, PoccoPay, RPPay etc. These gateways are learnt to be providing money laundering as a service and are operated by foreign nationals,” a government statement said.

When information gathered by the State police was analysed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the modus operandi of the cybercriminals (which) came to fore... showed that criminals scout for savings and current accounts of shell companies and individuals through Telegram and Facebook.

“These mule accounts are controlled remotely from overseas. An illegal payment gateway is then created using these mule accounts which are given to criminal syndicates for accepting deposits on illegal platforms like fake investment scam sites, offshore betting and gambling websites and fake stock trading platforms, etc.,” the statement said.

It said the proceeds of such crimes are immediately layered into another account as soon as the crime proceeds are received.

“Bulk Payout facility provided by banks are misused for the same,” it added.

“I4C has advised citizens not to sell/rent their bank accounts/company registration certificate/Udhyam Aadhaar Registration certificate to anyone. Illicit funds deposited in such bank accounts can lead to legal consequences, including arrest. Banks may deploy checks to identify misuse of bank accounts that are used for setting up Illegal Payment Gateways,” the statement said.

Census likely from early 2025, future cycles to be changed; no decision on caste yet: Sources

The much-delayed decadal census exercise and the work to update the National Population Register (NPR) are likely to begin early 2025 and the data will be declared by 2026, thus changing future census cycles completely, official sources said.

However, no decision has been taken yet on whether caste census will also be carried out along with the general census.

The country’s population count has been conducted every 10 years since 1951, but the census work in 2021 could not be carried out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, no formal announcement has been made on its next schedule.

“In all probability, the work for the census and the NPR will begin early next year and the population data will be announced by 2026. With this, the census cycle is likely to be changed. So, it will be 2025-2035 and then 2035-2045 and so on in future,” sources privy to the thinking of the government said.

The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner had prepared 31 questions to be asked to the citizens during the census exercise. These questions include whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe and other family members as asked in the previous census.

Opposition Congress and the RJD are among the political parties which have been demanding a caste census so that the total OBC population in the country is known.

“The government has not yet taken any decision on caste census,” a source said. It is to be seen whether the government will go ahead with the delimitation exercise, which is due in 2026, after the census data is published.

Several political leaders from Southern states have expressed their apprehensions over the possibility of their states losing out on Lok Sabha seats and thereby their political clout as they have been successful in population control, unlike the Northern states.

They feel that the southern states may get less number of Parliamentary seats than the existing number of constituencies if the delimitation is carried out with the new data.

On the other hand, the Article 82 of the Constitution states: “Provided also that until the relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published, it shall not be necessary to readjust the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States as readjusted on the basis of the 1971 census”.

It means if census is conducted in 2025 and data published in 2026, delimitation exercise cannot be carried out based on 2025 census data. If it happens, then the Article 82 has to be amended. “All these factors will have to be looked into before any decision is taken on delimitation,” sources said.

The 31 questions to be asked to each family under the census exercise include the total number of persons normally residing in the household, whether the head of the household is a woman, the number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household, the number of married couple(s) living in the household among others.

The questions also include whether a family has telephone, internet connection, mobile or smartphone, bicycle, scooter or motorcycle or moped, and whether they own a car, jeep or a van.

The citizens will also be asked what is the cereal they consume in the household, the main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, access to latrine, type of latrine, waste water outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection, main fuel used for cooking, availability of radio, transistor, television etc.

The census of India is recorded every decade, with the first one being held in 1872. The first census post-Independence was recorded in 1951 and the last one in 2011.

According to the 2011 data, India’s total population was 121 crore, sex ratio was 940 females per 1,000 males, literacy rate was 74.04% and the population growth was 17.64% from 2001 to 2011.

A total of 68.84% of the population lived in rural areas, while 31.16% lived in urban areas and the country then had 28 states and seven union territories with Uttar Pradesh recording the most populous state, with a population of roughly 20 crore.

The least populous Union Territory was Lakshadweep with a population of 64,429. Rajasthan was the largest state geographically, with an area of 342,239 sq km and Goa was the smallest state, with an area of 3,702 sq km.

Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires, yet no effect on Delhi’s air quality

Farm fires in Punjab, often blamed for the rise in Delhi’s air pollution, have gone down by 50% since last year in the post-harvest period, with little effect on the air quality in the national capital.

From September 15 to October 27, Punjab has seen 1,995 farm fire cases as compared to 4,059 in the corresponding period last year, as per data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

The farm fire incidents in the period have gone down by 75% since 2022. The State recorded 8,147 farm fires in 2022 in this period. After paddy harvesting in October and November, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and states adjacent to Delhi are said to contribute to pollution in Delhi. Paddy procurement is underway in Punjab.

On Sunday, Punjab saw 138 farm fires — Ferozepur with highest such incidents, followed by Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib, according to data.

On the same day in 2022 and 2023, the state had seen 1,111 and 766 farm fires, respectively. The drop in farm fire cases, however, has not had a significant effect on air pollution in Delhi, where air quality was “very poor” with an AQI reading of 355.

As the window for Rabi crops like wheat is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing the next crop.

With over 31 lakh hectares of paddy area, Punjab produces around 180-200 lakh tonnes of paddy straw every year. Punjab recorded 36,663 farm fires in 2023, registering a 26% drop in such incidents from the year before.

The State recorded 49,922 fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents.

Opposition members walk out of Waqf panel meet

Several opposition members walked out of the meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday, protesting against the presentation made by the Delhi Waqf board.

Opposition members claimed that the Delhi Waqf Board administrator, who had appeared before the Committee, made changes to the presentation without the knowledge of the Delhi government.

AAP member Sanjay Singh, the DMK’s Mohammed Abdulla, the Congress’ Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed among others walked out of the meeting.

Opposition members alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator Ashwini Kumar has completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board without the Chief Minister’s approval.

Over 60 flights get bomb threats on October 28 taking total to 410 aircrafts in 15 days

More than 60 flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday, sources said.

In 15 days, over 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

The sources in the know said around 21 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, and about 20 flights of Vistara received the threats on Monday. An Air India spokesperson said a number of its flights were subject to security threats received on social media on Monday.

“Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Also, the civil aviation ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines. On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators, who resort to hoax bomb threats, from flying.

Greenhouse gas emissions surge to new record in 2023: World Meteorological Organisation report

Greenhouse gas levels surged to a new record in 2023, rising by more than 10% in just two decades, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

In the course of 2023, large vegetation fire CO2 emissions and a possible reduction in carbon absorption by forests combined with stubbornly high fossil fuel CO2 emissions from human and industrial activities to drive the increase, according to the WMO’s annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

The globally averaged surface concentration of carbon dioxide reached 420 parts per million (ppm), methane 1934 parts per billion and nitrous oxide 336.9 parts per billion (ppb) in 2023.

These values are 151%, 265% and 125% of pre-industrial (before 1750) levels, it said. These are calculated on the basis of the long-term observations within the Global Atmosphere Watch network of monitoring stations.

“Another year. Another record. This should set alarm bells ringing among decision makers. We are clearly off track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and aiming for 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. These are more than just statistics. Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

The 2023 increase of CO2 in the atmosphere was higher than that of 2022, although lower than that of the three years before that. The annual increase of 2.3 ppm marked the 12th consecutive year with an increase greater than 2 ppm.

In the last 20 years, the CO2 level has increased by 11.4% (42.9 ppm) above the level of 377.1 ppm recorded in 2004 by WMO’s Global Atmosphere Watch network of monitoring stations.

From 1990 to 2023, radiative forcing — the warming effect on our climate — by long-lived greenhouse gases increased by 51.5%, with CO2 accounting for about 81 per cent of this increase, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Annual Greenhouse Gas Index cited in the WMO Bulletin.

As long as emissions continue, greenhouse gases will continue accumulating in the atmosphere leading to global temperature rise. Given the extremely long life of CO2 in the atmosphere, the temperature level already observed will persist for several decades even if emissions are rapidly reduced to net zero.

The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3 degrees Celsius warmer and sea level was 10-20 metres higher than now.

In Brief:

PM Modi, Spain PM Sanchez inaugurate India’s first private military aircraft plant in Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility to manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India. The facility in Gujarat’s Vadodara city is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. PM Modi said it will not only strengthen the India-Spain relationship but also “boost our mission of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. Sanchez said the first aircraft will be ready to roll out from this final assembly line in 2026.

Iran supreme leader Khamenei’s X account suspended

The social platform X has suspended a new account on behalf of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that posted messages in Hebrew. The account was suspended early Monday with a brief note appended to it saying: “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules”. It wasn’t immediately clear what the violation was. The Elon Musk-owned social media company did not respond to a request for comment from AP.

