Criminal defamation case | Rahul Gandhi to move appeal in Surat court for stay on conviction

April 02, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will be moving an appeal in Surat Sessions Court on April 3 to stay his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi is likely to present in court along with senior leaders including K.C. Venugopal but the plan is still being finalised, a source told The Hindu on April 2.

Though the party is yet to officially announce it, party sources said Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate of the Supreme Court Abhishek Singhvi has supervised and advised the process of filing the appeal. However, the appeal will be moved by noted criminal lawyer and senior advocate R.S. Cheema in Surat.

ISRO successfully conducts landing experiment of the Reusable Launch Vehicle

The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully carried out the landing experiment of the Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstration (RLV-TD) programme at the Aeronautical Test Range in Challakere, Chitradurga. An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter was used to drop the RLV-TD from a 4.5-km altitude and ISRO executed the landing experiment as planned.

ISRO said that the release of the RLV was autonomous as it performed approach and landing manoeuvres using Integrated Navigation, Guidance, and control system and completed an autonomous landing on the airstrip at 7.40 a.m.

The space agency also said that in a first in the world, a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 km by helicopter and released for carrying an autonomous landing on a runway.

According to ISRO the configuration of RLV-TD is similar to that of an aircraft and combines the complexity of both launch vehicles and aircraft.

During this mission the vehicle landed on a hypothetical runway over the Bay of Bengal.

Parliamentary panel asks CAT to dispose of cases pending for over 10 years on priority basis

Citing as many as 1,350 cases pending disposal for more than 10 years, a Parliamentary committee has asked the Central Administrative Tribunal to decide them on a priority basis, specifically the ones related to pensions and senior citizens.

The tribunal adjudicates service matters of Central Government employees. As many as 80,545 cases are pending in different Benches of the tribunal as on December 31, 2022.

Of these, 16,661 cases are pending for zero to one year, 46,534 for one to five years, 16,000 for five to 10 years and 1,350 for more than 10 years, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said in its report.

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J&K; CBI may be part of probe

The ongoing crackdown on Khalistan supporters has brought to light a questionable delay in revoking arms licences granted to the armed guards of radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

It appeared that the fugitive preacher’s two personal security officers who are retired from the Army — Varinder Singh of the 19th Sikh Regiment and Talwinder Singh of the 23rd Armoured Punjab Regiment — had their arms licences either renewed or freshly issued from districts in the neighbouring Union Territory.

Officials said that despite the additional director general of police (intelligence) of Punjab writing to the deputy commissioners concerned on January 12, almost six weeks before an altercation involving Amritpal Singh’s supporters where the duo unabashedly exhibited their weapons, the licences were not cancelled.

The arms licences of both Talwinder Singh of Kot Dharam Chand Klan in Amritsar district and Varinder Singh alias Fauji, who is currently incarcerated in Assam, were invalidated by the deputy commissioners of Ramban and Kishtwar districts respectively.

Nepal seeks to sign 25-year electricity deal with India during PM Prachanda’s visit, says report

Nepal is keen to sign a 25-year agreement with India on selling its surplus power to the neighbouring country during Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s expected visit to New Delhi.

Though the official date of Prachanda’s visit to India is yet to be announced, the Kathmandu Post newspaper, quoting Nepali officials, reported on April 2 that the PM is likely to travel to New Delhi after the second week of April. However, the two sides have yet to announce the dates, it said.

Dinesh Ghimire, secretary at the ministry, said the issue of the long-term inter-governmental agreement was under discussion at the ministry but was yet to be forwarded to Nepal’s Foreign Ministry to make it an agenda item ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip.

He said such an agreement can be signed only if the Indian side gives its nod at the bureaucratic level before Prachanda reaches New Delhi, the report said.

Currently, Nepal is allowed to sell 452.6 MW of electricity generated by 10 hydropower projects in the Indian power markets. The country awaits approval for more projects from Indian authorities to export electricity.

In Brief:

IPL Ticket Advisory: No CAA/NRC protest banners allowed during matches

The spectators coming to watch IPL matches in four cities, Delhi, Mohali, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, will not be allowed to carry protest banners related to Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, according to a specific advisory. ‘Paytm Insider’, which is the ticketing partner of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, has listed a few ‘prohibited items’ and one of them is banners related to CAA/NRC Protest.

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 103 km east-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, on April 2 at 16:33:01 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 16:33:01 IST, Lat: 36.87 & Long: 71.68, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 103km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the NCS tweeted.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.