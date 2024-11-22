COP29 climate finance draft proposes $250-billion target from wealthy countries

The COP29 presidency on Friday released a new draft climate finance deal that would have developed nations take the lead in providing $250 billion per year by 2035.

The draft also set a broader goal to raise $1.3 trillion annually by 2035, which would include funding from all public and private sources, according to the draft.

A European negotiator told Reuters the new draft deal was too costly and didn’t do enough to expand the number of countries contributing. “No one is comfortable with the number, because it’s high and (there is) next to nothing on increasing contributor base,” the negotiator said.

World governments represented at the COP29 climate summit in the Caspian Sea city of Baku are tasked with agreeing a sweeping funding plan to help poorer countries grapple with the worsening impacts of global warming and lower their emissions.

The talks are scheduled to wrap up on Friday, but could go into overtime if a final deal proves elusive.

Jagan’s role in Adani bribery scandal: AP CM Naidu says he would study and act on it

Former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged complicity in the bribery scandal involving the renewable energy projects secured by Adani Group figured in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the last day of its budget session on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Reacting to the charges faced by his predecessor, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the State’s reputation had been damaged and it was painful to have brand AP suffer a dent on the global stage.

He said the government was looking into the issue and would do the needful after duly studying it while insisting that governments should be accountable to the people and such incidents (of bribery) would not repeat only when necessary action was taken against.

The CM further said he would look into the chargesheet filed by the federal prosecutors in New York against Gautam Adani and others and get back with what the government was supposed to do.

Earlier, MLAs P. Vishnu Kumar Raju (BJP) said Jagan Mohan Reddy became a ‘global leader in scams’ and recalled how the YSR Congress Party Government had sold its 10.40% share in the Gangavaram port to a business conglomerate (Adani Group) for just ₹651 crore against its real value of at least ₹1500 crore.

TDP MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Kalava Srinivasulu and Vasantha Krishna Prasad said it was sad that AP has a CM like Jagan Mohan Reddy and an inquiry should be ordered. BJP’s C. Adinarayana Reddy demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy should be summoned to seek answers.

Canada denies links between killing of Nijjar and PM Modi, Jaishankar and NSA Doval

The Canadian government on Friday clarified that it is “not aware” of evidence linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with the June 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The clarification came a day after a Canadian news report based on disclosure from a national security official in Ottawa had linked the murder with the top Indian leadership saying that the killing of Nijjar was green-lighted by Home Minister Amit Shah with the support of Jaishankar, Doval and Prime Minister Modi.

However, the statement on Friday from Nathalie G. Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister described the information in the report as “speculative and inaccurate” adding, “On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India. The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of the evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada.”

India had reacted angrily to the Canadian news report terming it a smear campaign and calling it “ludicrous”. “Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties,” Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said. Canada-India relations had been strained over the past year especially because of Ottawa’s accusation that Indian agents were behind the killing of Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.

On 29 October Canada’s Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison had ‘confirmed’ to the parliamentary committee on public safety and national security in Ottawa that Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered the attacks against pro-Khalistan activists on Canadian soil that led to the murder of Nijjar. He accused Home Minister Shah of being the brain behind the campaign of violence and intimidation against Canadian citizens. The accusation was denied strongly by India.

Supreme Court orders monitoring Delhi’s entry points to check truck ban

Strict pollution control restrictions, including a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi and a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, will continue in Delhi and NCR, as the Supreme Court on Friday said that they will look into the issue on Monday.

“On Monday we will consider the question of continuing GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) IV measures,” a Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih said.

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures to control air pollution and ‘stage IV’ is the strictest category of actions under it. The GRAP is announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas (CAQM).

On November 18, the Supreme Court ordered the CAQM not to relax the GRAP IV restrictions without its nod. The Supreme Court also expressed its dissatisfaction with the implementation of the ban on entry of trucks into Delhi and appointed 13 advocates as court commissioners to inspect the implementation of the ban at the entry points of Delhi.

Govt notifies telecom cyber security rules; sets timelines for telcos to report security incidents

The government has notified the telecom cyber security rules, that aim to safeguard India’s communication networks and services, through a host of measures including specified timelines for telcos to report security incidents and make disclosures.

The rules also empower the central government/its authorised agency to seek traffic data and any other data (other than the content of messages) from a telecom entity for the purpose of ensuring cyber security.

Telecom entities would also be required to adopt a telecom cyber security policy, that would include security safeguards, risk management approaches, actions, training, network testing, and risk assessment.

“The central government, or any agency authorised by the central government, may, for the purposes of protecting and ensuring telecom cyber security, seek from a telecommunication entity, traffic data and any other data, other than the content of messages, in the form and manner as may be specified by the central government on the portal; and direct a telecommunication entity to establish necessary infrastructure and equipment for collection and provision of such data from designated points to enable its processing and storage,” according to the rules framed under the new Telecom Act.

The government and any agency authorised by it to collect data under these rules, as well as persons with whom such data is shared, will place adequate safeguards to ensure that such data is stored and maintained in strict confidentiality and prevent any unauthorised access, it said.

The rules clearly outline telecom cyber security obligations. “...no person shall endanger telecom cyber security by misuse of telecommunication equipment or telecommunication identifier or telecommunication network or telecommunication services or by fraud, cheating or personation; transmitting any message which is fraudulent; committing or intending to commit any security incident; engaging in any other use which is contrary to the provision, of any other law for the time being in force; or any other means which may have security risk on telecom cyber security,” according to the rules.

In Brief:

Ukraine’s parliament cancelled a session on Friday as security was tightened after Russia deployed a new ballistic missile that threatened to escalate the nearly three-year war. NATO and Ukraine will hold emergency talks next Tuesday, the alliance said, following a request from Ukraine. The meeting will be held at the level of ambassadors and will most likely address the new missile threat. Russian troops also struck Sumy with Shahed drones overnight, killing two people and injuring 12 more, the regional administration said Friday morning. The attack targeted a residential district of the city.

