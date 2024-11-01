Congress slams Election Commission, says it may take legal recourse to expunge remarks against the party

The Congress hit out at the Election Commission after it rejected allegations over irregularities in the Haryana Assembly polls, saying if the poll panel’s goal is to “strip itself of the last vestiges of neutrality”, then it is doing a “remarkable job” at creating that impression.

The Opposition party claimed that the EC’s reply was written in a tone that is condescending and warned that if the poll panel persists with such language then it would have no choice but to seek legal recourse to expunge such remarks.

The Congress’s response came days after the EC rejected allegations levelled by it over irregularities in the just-held assembly polls, saying the party was raising “the smoke of a generic doubt” about the credibility of an entire electoral outcome like it did in the past.

In its letter to the EC signed by nine senior Congress leaders, including general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, the party said, “We have carefully studied your response to our complaints. Not surprisingly, the ECI has given a clean chit to itself. We would normally have let it be at that. However, the tone and tenor of the ECI’s response, the language used, and the allegations made against the INC compel us to submit the counter-response.”

“We do not know who is advising or guiding the Hon’ble Commission, but it seems that the Commission has forgotten that it is a body set up under the Constitution and charged with the discharge of certain crucial functions -- both administrative and quasijudicial,” the response by the Congress leaders said.

Posting the reply on X, Congress general secretary Ramesh said, “ECI gave a non-reply to Congress’ specific complaints in 20 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Haryana.”

The Congress letter said that if the Commission grants a recognised national party a hearing or examines issues raised by them in good faith it is not an ‘exception’ or ‘indulgence’ but it is the performance of a duty which it is required to do.

“If the Commission is refusing to grant us a hearing or refusing to engage on certain complaints (which it has done in the past) then the law allows recourse to the higher courts’ extraordinary jurisdiction to compel the ECI to discharge this function (as happened in 2019),” the letter said.

The Congress leaders, who had petitioned the EC alleging irregularities in the polls, said every reply from the EC now seems to be laced with ad-hominem attacks on either individual leaders or the party itself.

The leaders said the Congress’ communications confine themselves to issues and are written with a regard for the high office of the CEC and his brother Commissioners.

“However, the ECI’s reply is written in a tone that is condescending. If the current ECI’s goal is to strip itself of the last vestiges of neutrality, then it is doing a remarkable job at creating that impression,” the party said in its letter to the EC.

“Judges who write decisions do not attack or demonise the party raising the issues. However, if the ECI persists then we shall have no choice but to seek legal recourse to expunge such remarks (a remedy with which the ECI is familiar since it unsuccessfully sought to do the same with a high court’s unflattering but accurate observations after Covid),” said the letter signed by Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupinder Hooda, Ajay Maken, Abhishek Singhvi, Uday Bhan, Partap Bajwa and Pawan Khera.

In a strongly-worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the poll panel had said such “frivolous and unfounded” doubts have the potential of creating “turbulence” when crucial steps like polling and counting are in live play, a time when both public and political parties’ anxiousness is peaking.

The BJP retained power in Haryana winning 48 of the 90 seats in the October 5 Assembly elections with the Congress bagging 37 seats, INLD two and Independents three seats.

Delhi air quality drops to ‘very poor’ category post-Deepavali; other cities affected too

After people in Delhi burst firecrackers on Deepavali night, openly flouting an existing ban, air pollution in Delhi on Friday morning was about 14 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The overall level of PM2.5 (a chief pollutant) in Delhi was 209.3 micrograms per cubic meter at 8 a.m. on Friday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The WHO’s permissible limit is 15 micrograms per cubic meter for a 24-hour period.

The overall air quality of Delhi on Friday morning deteriorated to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category.

The level of PM2.5 was over 100 times the WHO limit at some parts of the city in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after people burst firecrackers, but it improved over time, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents. At around 7:00 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376.

All these areas reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The pollution issue wasn’t limited to Delhi; several other cities across India, including metropolises like Chennai and Mumbai, reported similar conditions, with smog and poor air quality affecting large areas. The CPCB data shows significant pollution levels, especially after Deepavali celebrations, raising concerns about air quality and potential health impacts nationwide.

Jharkhand Assembly election: Battleground ready for direct contest between JMM and BJP

Ground is all set for the battle of Assembly election in Jharkhand when people will cast their vote for the first phase on November 13. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and BJP- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are trying their level best to attract the voters.

All the political parties have announced their candidates, filing of nomination has ended and campaigning is underway in the tribal-dominated state where each political party is raising the issues which can benefit it the most.

As per seat arrangement in NDA, BJP is contesting in 68 seats, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in 10 seats, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in 2 seats and Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 1 seat. In the INDIA bloc, JMM is contesting in 41 seats, Congress in 30, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 6 and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) in 4 seats.

Jharkhand election will be completed in two phases with first phase of polling on November 13 in 43 assembly constituencies and second phase of polling on November 20 in 38 seats whereas counting of votes will take place on November 23.

A total of 685 candidates are contesting in the first phase whereas the fate of 634 candidates will be decided in the second phase.

Jharkhand has a total of 81 Assembly constituencies across 24 districts. Of these, 44 are general, 28 are reserved for scheduled tribes (ST), and nine for scheduled castes (SC). In the last assembly polls in 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats whereas the BJP slipped to 25 seats from the 37 it held in 2014.

The issues which are dominating this election include alleged Bangladeshi infiltration, corruption charges against the Hemant Soren government, and face-off between JMM and BJP over the monthly cash transfer scheme. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is the in-charge of the Jharkhand election and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the co-incharge of the Jharkhand election are making frequent visits to the state to address public meetings.

Jharkhand has always been a stronghold of the BJP as the party ruled the State for 13 years since its formation in 2000. However, it has been struggling to recapture the tribal votes in recent years. In the 2019 Assembly election, of the 28 reserved seats, it only won 2, down from 11 in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the election campaign in Jharkhand by addressing two rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 4. Before him, even Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Dhalbhumgarh, Simaria and Barkatha on November 3. They will make their first visit after the announcement of assembly polls in the state.

Jharkhand has a total of 2.59 crore voters with 1.31 crore male, 1.28 crore female electors. There are over 11.05 lakh first time voters (18-19 years) and1.14 lakh 85+ senior citizens and 3.64 lakh PwD (person with disabilities) voters registered in the state.

For the first time in State Assembly Elections in Jharkhand, Senior Citizens over 85+ years and PwDs with 40% benchmark disability will be provided an option to vote from the comfort of their homes by filling application form 12D.

Row over Arvind Sawant’s derogatory remarks on Shaina, FIR lodged

Amid the ongoing row over Arvind Sawant’s derogatory remarks, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde leader Shaina NC on Friday filed an FIR against him.

An FIR was registered in Mumbai under sections 79, 356(2) of BNS against Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant after Shaina complained saying he had used derogatory language against her.

Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council asked the Election Commmission to take immediate action against Sawant.

She said, “Arvind Sawant’s statement reflects how low and contemptible the perspective of Uddhav Thackeray’s party and its leaders are towards women in the State, especially while criticising our Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojna“.

Issuing a warning that they will not tolerate disrespectful comments towards women, Gorhe demanded that Sawant should publicly apologise to Shaina and all women.

Earlier in the day, Sawant criticised Shaina for contesting in the Shiv Sena ticket after being in BJP even though they are alliance partners and further likened her to an ‘imported good’

Speaking to ANI, Shaina said, “Now you will be ‘behaal’ ... .”

Reacting to the row, Sawant said, “I had said our constituency does not like ‘imported maal’. Why should she feel offended? I didn’t even take her name. What is wrong in saying that outside candidates are not accepted in our constituency?”

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement, Deputy Chief Minister and alliance partner took to X and said, “Derogatory comments against women have no place in our society, especially in Maharashtra, where we proudly celebrate and honor our Ladki Bahins.”

North Korea says will stand by Russia until ‘victory’ in Ukraine

North Korea will stand by Russia until its “victory” in Ukraine, Pyongyang’s Foreign Minister said in Moscow amid growing fears the reclusive country will enter the Ukraine conflict.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the statement after talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

She was in Moscow as the West claimed thousands of North Korean troops were in Russia and would possibly be used in Ukraine.

“We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day,” North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said, according to a Russian translation.

“We have no doubt whatsoever that under the wise leadership of the honourable Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will surely achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to defend the sovereign rights and security of their state,” she added.

Russia’s Lavrov hailed the close ties between the two countries’ armies and special services. Moscow signed a mutual defence pact with Pyongyang this summer.

“Very close ties have been established between the militaries and special services of the two countries,” he said.

“This will also make it possible to solve significant security aims for our citizens and yours.” He said Moscow was “deeply grateful to our Korean friends for their principled position on the events that have unfolded in Ukraine.”

Neither Minister mentioned Western reports on North Korean troop deployment. The pair earlier unveiled a memorial plaque in honour of North Korea’s Kim Il-Sung’s visit to the USSR in 1949.

The U.S. has said that 8,000 North Korean soldiers are training in Russia and could be deployed to fight in Ukraine.

In Brief:

Noted author and economist Bibek Debroy, who has been the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council chairman since 2017, has passed away on Friday at the age of 69. Debroy was also a member of the Niti Aayog, which had replaced the erstwhile Planning Commission, till mid-2019, and had wide-ranging interests beyond economics. He was also a Sanskrit scholar who had translated the Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads into English. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Debroy on X, stating that “he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape”.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.