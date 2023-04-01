Congress leader Navjot Sidhu released from Patiala jail, slams Centre

April 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

Soon after walking out of the Patiala Central Jail on April 1, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the Centre, alleging that democracy is in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country. He also claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose President’s Rule in Punjab.

Sidhu described Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as “akhbari mukhmantri” and criticised his government over law and order and debt issues.

Sidhu had spent about 10 months in jail in connection with a 1988 road rage death case. He was sent to prison in May 2022 after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of Gurnam Singh, 65. His lawyer previously said Sidhu was being released earlier because of his good conduct in prison.

Defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘21st century Kauravas’ remark on RSS

An RSS worker has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Haridwar court for describing the organisation as “Kauravas of the 21st century”.

The lawyer for RSS worker Kamal Bhadauria said that his client had filed the complaint in court under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for making indecent remarks against the RSS.

Gandhi, on January 9, 2023, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana alleged “Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khaki half-pants and run ‘shakhas’. Besides them stand two to three richest people of the country”.

Judge Shiv Singh has asked the plaintiff to appear for an advance hearing on April 12, 2023, by registering the case in case sentence form.

Rahul Gandhi was recently convicted by a Surat court in another defamation case for his ‘Modi surname’ remark, following which he was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha.

India and Malaysia announce trade in Indian Rupees

India and Malaysia have agreed to settle trade in the Indian rupees, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The announcement came in the backdrop of ongoing official efforts to safeguard Indian trade from the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The shift away from the U.S. dollar, which has been the dominant reserve currency for international trade so far, has added significance as it indicates India is willing to take concrete steps towards de-dollarisation of its international trade.

“Trade between India and Malaysia can now be settled in Indian Rupee in addition to the current modes of settlement in other currencies. This follows the decision by the Reserve Bank of India in July 2022 to allow the settlement of international trade in the Indian Rupee. This initiative by RBI is aimed at facilitating the growth of global trade and to support the interests of the global trading community in Indian rupees, “ the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

“India International Bank of Malaysia (IIBM), based in Kuala Lumpur, has operationalised this mechanism by opening a Special Rupee Vostro Account through its Corresponding Bank in India i.e. Union Bank of India,” the official announcement said.

Modi government weakening environment, forest laws for ease of doing business: Congress

The Congress accused the government of weakening environment and forest laws and institutions working to conserve the environment in order to facilitate ease of doing business.

On the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, which was started by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said the legacies of both this project and the Chipko movement which also completed 50 years a few days ago are under threat from this government.

Noting that the laws say that the project can be implemented only after the rights of those living in forests are given, the Congress leader said that is why Adani project in Jharkhand is being opposed by our government there.

Ramesh also alleged that the BJP government’s target has been the Forest Conservation Act as businessmen think the environment laws are an impediment in growth, but asserted they don’t know that these laws are necessary for people.

The Congress leader also cited instances where the government has sent the Forests Amendment bill to a select committee of Parliament instead of sending it to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

He said that a few months ago the wildlife protection act was amended and the Congress had opposed it, because due to that amendment the doors were being opened on the trade of elephants through it.

PM Modi invited to France for Bastille Day parade

France has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Paris as a guest at the annual Bastille Day parade in July, sources confirmed, but said the visit is still under discussion.

The visit, which would add to Modi’s already-packed diplomatic calendar, is likely to take place around July 14. The PM and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to discuss a number of major agreements including those on the Indo-Pacific region, nuclear power and defence, as the two countries mark the 25 th year of their strategic partnership.

While Modi has visited France a number of times, including in May 2022, this would be the first time in over a decade that an Indian Prime Minister will attend the annual military parade, since Manmohan Singh was invited as the Bastille Day parade guest in 2009.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who attended the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi last month, also gave an indication of the upcoming high-level meeting.

Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation

As consumer price inflation in Pakistan jumped to a record 35.37% in March from a year earlier, the country’s statistics bureau said as at least 16 people were killed in stampedes for food aid.

The March inflation number eclipsed February’s 31.5%, the bureau said, as food, beverage and transport prices surged up to 50% year-on-year.

Thousands of people have gathered at flour distribution centres set up across the country, some as part of a government-backed programme to ease the impact of inflation.

At least 16 people, including five women and three children, have been killed in stampedes at such centres in recent days, police and officials have said. Thousands of bags of flour have also been looted from trucks and distribution points, according to official records.

A spokesman at the statistics bureau said the inflation number was the highest ever year-on-year increase recorded by the bureau since monthly records began in the 1970s.

The consumer price index was up 3.72% in March from the previous month, the bureau said. Higher prices of food, cooking oil and electricity pushed up the index, it said.

Annual food inflation in March was at 47.1% and 50.2% for urban and rural areas respectively. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, stood at 18.6% in urban areas and 23.1% in rural areas.

In Brief:

GST revenues grow 13% in March; gross collections for 2022-23 up by 22%

India’s GST revenues grew 13% in March, to record the second highest monthly collections of ₹1.6 lakh crore from the indirect tax, with receipts from goods imports rising 8% and inflows from domestic transactions and services imports rising 14% from a year ago. This is the 12th month in a row that GST collections have been over ₹1.4 lakh crore, and March’s tax quantum was only eclipsed previously in April 2022, when collections were ₹1,67,540 crore. Gross GST collections for 2022-23 are 22% higher than 2021-22 at ₹18.10 lakh crore, reflecting an average gross monthly collection of almost ₹1.51 lakh crore.

Tornadoes kill at least 10 people across U.S. Midwest and South

Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 10 people, shredded homes and shopping centres, and collapsed a theatre roof during a heavy metal concert in Illinois. Emergency responders across the region counted the dead and surveyed the damage on April 1 morning after tornadoes touched down into the night, part of a sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.