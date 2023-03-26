Congress holds satyagraha against Rahul Gandhi disqualification

March 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of “trying to silence” a “martyr’s son” for raising the voice of people.

Countering the BJP’s charge that Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs with his remark for which he has been convicted in a criminal defamation case, Priyanka Gandhi asked how a leader whose family has “given its blood to nurture democracy” and who has walked thousands of kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of unity could insult the country or a certain community.

“We have remained silent but not anymore,” she said alleging that the prime minister and other BJP leaders have repeatedly insulted her family members but no cases were filed against them.

The BJP, however, slammed the Congress and asked if it was agitating against the country’s Constitution or the law under which Rahul Gandhi was convicted or to justify his remarks against the entire backward community of the country.

With several other parties condemning the action against Rahul Gandhi, top Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the issue had brought the Opposition together and this unity would grow as days go by.

Kharge, who led the “Sankalp Satyagraha” protest outside Delhi’s Raj Ghat after the police refused permission to hold it at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, asked why the BJP was feeling hurt if fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi were being criticised.

“They talk of OBC now, is Lalit Modi OBC, is Nirav Modi OBC, is Mehul Choksi OBC, they ran away with people’s money. If they are fugitives why are you pained if they are criticised.

“You (BJP) punish the person who works to save the country and send those abroad who loot the country,” Kharge said.

Congress workers in many states and union territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat took part in the protests.

Meanwhile, Gandhi changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a “‘Dis’Qualified MP”. He also wrote “’Dis’Qualified MP” on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.

Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.

Nikhat upstaged Tam by a 5-0 verdict.

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary M.C. Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.

On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.

Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day.

India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country’s best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.

Centre notifies revised MGNREGS wage rates

The Centre has notified a hike in wage rates under the rural job guarantee programme for the 2023-24 financial year with Haryana having the highest daily wage at ₹357 per day and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh the lowest at ₹221.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development issued a notification on the change in wage rates under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) on March 24.

The notification was issued under Section 6 (1) of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, that says the Centre may, by notification, specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries.

The wage hikes, which range from ₹7 to ₹26, will come into effect from April 1.

Compared to last year’s rates, Rajasthan registered the highest percentage increase in wages. The revised wage for Rajasthan is ₹255 per day, up from ₹231 in 2022-23.

Bihar and Jharkhand have registered a percentage increase of around eight from last year. Last year, the daily wage for a MNREGA worker in these two states was ₹210. It has now been revised to ₹228.

For Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which have the lowest daily wages at ₹221, the percentage increase from last year was recorded at 17.

In 2022-23, the two States had a daily wage of ₹204.

The increases in the wages for states range between two and 10%. Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur are among the States to register the lowest percentage increase.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is a flagship programme aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work.

Arrest and prosecute those threatening diplomatic missions, India tells Canada

India over the weekend summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and asked the Justin Trudeau government to “arrest and prosecute” the pro-Khalistan elements who in the recent days posed a threat to the safety and security of India’s diplomatic missions in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) statement came a day after Foreign Minister of Canada Melanie Joly responded to a question in Canada’s Parliament regarding the continued police operation to nab fugitive Amritpal Singh in Punjab saying Ottawa was tracking the situation “closely”.

“The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic mission and consulates. The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts,” the MEA said in a press note on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a group of Khalistan supporters held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., and tried to incite violence and even threatened the country’s envoy, but intervention by law enforcement agencies prevented them from vandalising the property.

ISRO puts 36 OneWeb satellites in orbit

With a roaring sound, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) heaviest payload rocket LVM3 carrying 36 OneWeb satellites on board took off at 9.20 a.m. from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. The satellites separated successfully from the rocket and were dispensed in nine phases over a period of 1 hour and 14 minutes, with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites having confirmed.

This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites into Low-Earth Orbits. The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022. In this mission, the 43.5-metre-tall vehicle weighing 643 tonnes was expected to place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totalling about 5,805 kg into a 450-km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees. This is the sixth flight of LVM3.

“The first 16 satellites have already been placed in the right orbit,” Somanath S, Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, ISRO, said from the control room while other scientists were monitoring the vehicle parameters. He also mentioned that this mission had the upgraded S200 motors with enhanced margins suitable for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and the motors performed very well. He added that in the coming months the space agency is looking at a PSLV commercial mission in April, another GSLV-Mk3 for Chandrayaan-3 and a GSLV-Mk2 mission.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, executive chairman of OneWeb, and founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, in a zoom call said Network Access Associates Ltd. (OneWeb) is awaiting India’s Space Communication policy and the policy on spectrum allocation to launch its services here. “In my work I have seen the power of connectivity to bring benefits to all, wherever they are. Yet half the world’s population does not have access to fast, reliable connectivity. Today’s launch represents a major step towards closing the digital divide. OneWeb’s global constellation will play a pivotal role in realising this dream,” he added.

Radhakrishnan D., chairman-cum-managing director, NewSpace India Limited, said it looked forward to be associated with OneWeb not only in the area of providing launch solutions but also in other business endeavours.

“This launch is a significant milestone for India to move towards benefiting from remarkable capabilities of LEO connectivity and the spread of space-based Internet. This will surely aid in addressing the issue of low fixed broadband penetration and bridge the digital divide in the country’s most remote areas,” said A.K. Bhatt, Director General, Indian Space Association.

OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. India’s Bharti Enterprises serves as a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb. This is OneWeb’s 18th launch, its third this year, bringing the total of OneWeb’s constellation to 618 satellites.

U.K. Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said: “The completion of the LEO constellation is hugely significant both for OneWeb and the U.K.’s wider sector. We invested in OneWeb’s vision to bridge the global digital divide, and our burgeoning space sector is transforming the U.K. into the perfect base for like-minded companies to realise their stratospheric potential.”

In Brief:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 99th Mann Ki Baat address to the nation stressed the importance of organ donation, and hosted the families of the late Ababat Kaur and Snehalata Chowdhary, who donated their organs after their deaths. He tied his address around the theme of women’s empowerment; appreciated the spirit of “Sabka Prayas” in housing societies relying on solar energy; and said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam highlighted the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat”, adding that a Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam was also being held. Mr. Modi said that the Mann Ki Baat show was set to air its 100th episode in its forthcoming segment, and said he was eagerly waiting for suggestions from the public about what topics to discuss.

