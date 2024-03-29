  • A day after last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase poll on April 19, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar announced seat-sharing details on March 29. The announcement was made at State RJD headquarters jointly by RJD, Congress and three Left parties which form mahagathbandhan in the state. As per the announcement, the RJD will contest on 26 seats, Congress on nine, and the Left parties on the remaining five seats. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.
  • A district in western Assam has gone pink to make its women vote as much as or more than their male counterparts. Nalbari is among very few districts where almost all officers are women. Apart from District Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) Varnali Deka and Superintendent of Police Supriya Das, they include the Deputy DEO, Finance and Accounts Officer, Treasury Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer, and District Social Welfare Officer. The majority of the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Circle Officers, and Block Development Officers are women too. So are some 300 polling personnel across the district covering three Assembly segments of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. Women in the district, however, have lagged behind in exercising their franchise. “In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the gap between male and female voters in Nalbari was wider than those at the national and State levels,” Deka said on Friday.
  • The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), demanding a separate administration for six districts of Nagaland, has rejected an appeal by a legislators’ union to not boycott the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Nagaland has one parliamentary constituency. At a coordination meeting in Tuensang on March 28, the ENPO upheld its February 23 decision to boycott the parliamentary polls in protest against the Centre’s failure to create the Frontier Nagaland Territory. The Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union had asked the organisation to reconsider its decision. The union has 20 MLAs representing as many Assembly constituencies covering eastern Nagaland.