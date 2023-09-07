Congress distances itself from Udhayanidhi’s remarks 

September 07, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Distancing itself from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatana Dharma, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at a press conference in Delhi said that the party believes every religion and faith has its space and no one can treat any particular faith as less than another.

Khera said that the party had already clearly stated it did not stand by such remarks. “We have a history of bringing every religion and thought together. And we understand that this country is made of myriad hues, where everyone has a place. Neither the Indian Constitution nor our own party’s tradition allow us to show someone as better than others,” he said.

Earlier, at a press conference on Tuesday, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal stopped short of criticising the DMK leader’s comments. “Our view is very clear. ‘Sarva dharma sama bhava’ [all religions are equal] is the Congress ideology but you have to understand that every political party has their own freedom to tell their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs,” he said.

The party has been divided over the issue. Karnataka Minister and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge had earlier endorsed Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments.

“Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion according to me. Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease,” Priyank Kharge said.

DMK MP A. Raja compares Sanatana Dharma with HIV

Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja said that Sanatana Dharma was like the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that needed to be destroyed.

In a meeting with DMK booth agents in Udhagamandalam on September 7, Raja said that people in North India had become aware of the need to defeat Hindutva forces, and were looking towards the DMK and Dravidian parties for “the cure.”

Criticising the response of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the “barbarous” sexual assault of two Kuki women in Manipur, he said, “This is how things are in the country. India is burning and there is no safety for anyone.”

Raja said that the DMK did not interfere in the religious beliefs of people, but only opposed the use of religion by the government to inflict violence on minorities. “Everyone is ready to kill the poisonous snake, but nobody has the cure to the bite from the snake, except Periyar, Anna, and the DMK,” said Raja.

“This is the reason people in North India don’t know what Sanatana Dharma is, while we do,” said Raja, adding that he supported Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks comparing Sanatana Dharma with dengue and malaria.

Raja said that while dengue and malaria do not have any stigma attached to them, the HIV virus does. “Just like the disease is very dangerous, it [Sanatana Dharma] is very dangerous, and it is our duty to root it out in its entirety,” said Raja. Also present at the meeting were top district-level functionaries of the DMK, as well as Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran.

Udhayanidhi, A. Raja’s remarks reflect ‘deep-rooted Hinduphobia’ of INDIA bloc: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded sharply to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A. Raja’s remarks against Sanatana Dharma, terming it as reflective of the INDIA bloc parties’ “mental bankruptcy” and “deep-rooted Hinduphobia”.

His reaction came after Raja lent his support to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had said Sanatana Dharma was like a disease that should be eradicated.

Responding to Raja’s challenge to the Union Cabinet to debate with him on Sanatana Dharma, Pradhan responded by posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that “changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character”.

Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatana Dharma, this time by DMK Minister A. Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A bloc,” Pradhan posted. He said the country was watching how “the Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat.”

“Let these hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth,” Pradhan added.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, said that the DMK leaders’ remarks on Sanatana Dharma required a “proper response”.

Sanatana Dharma row: T.N. CM Stalin criticises PM Modi; accuses pro-BJP forces of false narrative

Defending his son and Cabinet colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin over his statements on Sanatana Dharma, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 7, 2023 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues were using the issue to divert attention from issues such as the situation in Manipur or the irregularities to the tune of ₹7.50 lakh crore highlighted in the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Citing media reports of PM Modi, mentioning in a Cabinet meeting that Udhayanidhi’s remarks needed a proper response, Stalin said: “The Prime Minister has access to all resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking, while unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?”

When a “self-proclaimed” seer from Uttar Pradesh burnt Udhayanidhi’s photo and even offered a bounty on his head, instead of taking action against him, the Uttar Pradesh government filed cases against Udhayanidhi, Stalin said.

While Udhayanidhi Stalin had spoken out “only against such oppressive ideologies and called for the eradication of practices-based on those ideologies,” pro-BJP forces have spread a “false narrative” alleging that Udhayanidhi had called for the genocide of people with Sanatana thoughts, Stalin said. Even Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and many others, “shared the same lie and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after Udhayanidhi’s denial, these Union Ministers did not retract their statements,” Stalin said.

Recalling Modi’s speech in the Parliament recently over a purported video by T.N. Minister E.V. Velu, “without knowing the truth”, Stalin contended: “Given these instances, it raises questions about whether the Prime Minister, who has failed to fulfil any of his promises,” is attempting to divert attention, through the Santana Dharma row.

“Neither the Prime Minister nor his Ministers have replied [in Parliament] on issues such as the [violence in] Manipur or the 7.50 lakh crore worth of irregularities highlighted in the CAG report. But they convened the Cabinet on Sanatana. Can these leaders truly protect the backward castes, Scheduled Castes, Tribal people, and uplift women?” Stalin asked.

Stalin, also the DMK president contended that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc of opposition “seemed to have rattled the Prime Minister,” who was proposing ‘One Nation – One Election’ “out of fear”. It was evident that the BJP was not genuinely concerned about the discriminatory practices in Sanatana, but was “rather desperate to create divisions within the Opposition alliance. It doesn’t take a political genius to recognise this as a political gimmick,” Stalin argued.

PM Modi in Jakarta: At ASEAN-India summit, PM calls for building rules-based post-COVID world order

Calling for building a rules-based post-COVID world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 said the progress of a free and open Indo-Pacific and elevating the voice of the Global South is in the common interest of all.

In his address at the annual ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta in Indonesian capital, Modi described the 10-nation grouping as the epicentre of growth as the region plays a crucial role in global development.

The Prime Minister said the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) holds a prominent place in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative and that New Delhi is committed to working “shoulder to shoulder” with it.

ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the U.S., China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

“The 21st century is Asia’s century. It is our century. For this, it is necessary to build a rule-based post-COVID world order and efforts by all for human welfare,” the Prime Minister, co-chairing the summit, said.

“The progress of free and open Indo-Pacific and elevating the voice of the Global South is in the common interest of all,” he said. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that ASEAN is the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy and it fully supports ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

“Our history and geography connect India and ASEAN. Along with shared values, regional unity, peace, prosperity, and a shared belief in a multipolar world also binds us together,” he said, adding the grouping holds a “prominent place” in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative.

It was the first summit between the two sides since the elevation of their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year. “Today, even in an environment of global uncertainties, there is continuous progress in every field in our mutual cooperation. This is a testament to the strength and resilience of our relationship.”

In his opening remarks, Modi said, “ASEAN matters because here everyone’s voice is heard, and ASEAN is the epicentre of growth because the ASEAN region plays a crucial role in global development.”

Modi also announced the opening of India’s embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste. Dili is the capital city of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, on the country’s north coast. The city holds importance as it recalls the nation’s struggles for independence from Portugal as well as Indonesia.

India was one of the early countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor-Leste and was represented at its Independence Day celebrations in May 2002 by a high level delegation led by the then Minister of State for External Affairs. An MOU formally establishing diplomatic relations was signed on 24 January 2003.

In Brief:

Curfew relaxed in five valley districts of Manipur

A day after curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur, authorities announced curfew relaxation timing to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food. An official order issued on September 6 said curfew has been relaxed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts on Thursday. Curfew relaxation in Thoubal district is from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

25 government bills pending in Rajya Sabha

As many as 25 government bills, including the one dating back to 1992 pertaining to adopting a two-child norm for panchayat polls, are pending in the Rajya Sabha. Among the pending bills are the Delhi Rent (Amendment) Bill, 1997 that seeks to regulate rent, repairs of rented premises and eviction of tenants in the national capital, and one on amending the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act to relax certain conditions for appointment of regulators, according to a bulletin by Rajya Sabha.

