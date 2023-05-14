Congress deputes three observers to Karnataka CLP election

May 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and senior leader Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on May 14.

The newly-elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka also discussed government formation with leaders eliciting their views on the CM candidate.

The incumbent BJP was decimated in the polls and the Congress won an unambiguous mandate, with 135 seats in the 224-member Legislative Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar have both been publicly jockeying for the post in the run-up to the election.

According to party sources, the opinion of newly elected legislators will be sought and depending on the outcome, they might be asked to vote to elect their leader, if need arises.

Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least three

Thousands of people hunkered down in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing the roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.

The centre of Cyclone Mocha made landfall on May 14 afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township wind speeds up to 209 kmph, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said.

Myanmar’s military information office said the storm had damaged houses, electrical transformers, cell phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It said the storm also tore roofs off of sport buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kms southwest of the country’s largest city, Yangon.

Several deaths were also reported due to wind and rain. A rescue team from the country’s eastern Shan state said that they had recovered the bodies of a couple who were buried when a landslide caused by heavy rain hit their house in Tachileik township. Local media reported that a man was crushed to death when a banyan tree fell on him in Pyin Oo Lwin township in the central Mandalay Region.

CBI registers ₹1,017-crore bank fraud case against Loha Ispaat, others

The CBI registered a case against Loha Ispaat Limited, its chairman-cum-managing director Rajesh Gaurishankar Poddar and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of five banks to the tune of ₹1,017.93 crore.

Among those named as accused in the FIR are directors Rajesh Mohanlal Agarwal, Sanjay Bansal, Anju Poddar and Manish Omprakash Garg, Loha Investments Pvt. Limited

The company had taken credit facilities amounting to ₹812.07 crore from the consortium involving the Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra. The accused persons showed fictitious sales/purchase transactions, fudged the accounts and siphoned off the funds, resulting in non-payment of outstanding loans to the extent of ₹1,017.93 crore.

The alleged fraud took place between April 1, 2012, and March 31, 2017. The FIR alleged that the company had stopped clearance of its letter credit bills and other financial obligations to its lenders in 2014-15 citing various reasons.

2020 Delhi riots case | Court pulls up SI for incomplete investigation, refers matter to commissioner

A Delhi court has deprecated the investigating officer in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots for his “casual and unprofessional conduct” and referred the matter to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora for appraisal of the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case registered by the Khajuri Khas police station under various offences, including rioting, theft, robbery and arson, against some persons.

“I deem it fit to refer this matter to the Commissioner of Police in order to make an appraisal of the investigation done by SI Vipin Kumar in this case as well as…conduct of misreporting the facts to his higher officer,” the judge said.

Ten complaints are clubbed in the case and the court had earlier on May 1 sought clarification from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) regarding the time of each incident along with the relevant evidence. The judge noted although 10 complaints were clubbed in the case, the charge sheet and the statement of witnesses did not mention the time of several incidents.

Russia says two military commanders killed in east Ukraine

Russia said that two of its military commanders were killed in combat near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

In a rare announcement of its losses on the battlefield, the Russian defence ministry said the commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, Yevgeny Brovko, were killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Colonel Makarov was killed as his brigade repelled attacks by Ukrainian troops south of the settlement of Krasne, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Brovko was killed as Russian troops repelled attacks elsewhere, the ministry said, saying he “died heroically, having received multiple shrapnel wounds”.

Referring to the mercenary group Wagner, Moscow said that “assault detachments” have continued to fight for control of western parts of Bakhmut with the support of airborne forces.

Moscow said that Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.

In brief:

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed as CBI Director

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood was appointed the new Director of the CBI, according to an order from the Department of Personnel and Training. Sood, who has neither served in the CBI nor with the Union government ever in his career, was not empanelled as DGP at the Centre. His name was not among the original panel of officers short listed for the job. His name had been finalised on May 13 by a three-member panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition (Congress) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Indian Navy test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from the Indian Navy’s frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao, officials said. The missile firing demonstrated the Indian Navy’s firepower at sea, they said. “The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of ‘AatmaNirbharta’ and Indian Navy’s firepower at sea,” a Navy official said.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.