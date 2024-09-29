Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation over FIR, slams BJP for ‘undermining democracy’ via electoral bonds

The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP after a case was lodged against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme and demanded her resignation for “undermining democracy”.

The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme Court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the whole electoral bond scheme.

Addressing a press conference here along with party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh charged that four ways were used to extort money through the “conspiracy of electoral bonds — prepaid bribery, postpaid bribery, post-raid bribery and through farzi companies”.

He said the Finance Minister should immediately resign as she is “guilty” politically, legally and morally.

Ramesh said the FIR was lodged on orders of the court and the Congress has nothing to do with the FIR. He said the Congress has been demanding a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the electoral bonds scheme and reiterates that demand.

Singhvi also accused the BJP of “undermining democracy”. “The Finance Minister cannot do this on her own. We know who is number 1 and number 2 and this was done on whose directions,” he said.

A case was registered on Saturday against Sitharaman and others on the directions of a court in Bengaluru, following a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme. BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra and party leader Nalin Kumar Kateel have also been named in the FIR.

The complaint was lodged by Adarsh R. Iyer, Co-President of ‘Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath’ (JSP) alleging that the accused “committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds” and benefited to the tune of more than ₹8,000 crore.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Senthilbalaji, three others sworn-in as Ministers

DMK legislator V. Senthilbalaji, who was released on bail from Puzhal prison three days ago, was sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise on Sunday. DMK legislators R. Rajendran, Govi. Chezhiaan and S.M. Nasar too were sworn-in as Ministers of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. Senthilbalaji and Nasar have been inducted for a second time in the M.K. Stalin Cabinet.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to them at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday evening, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was on Saturday designated Deputy Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker were among those seated in the audience. Since Udhayanidhi Stalin was already a Minister, there was no need to administer him the oath.

Chezhiaan has been given the Higher Education portfolio. Nasar is the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils and Rajendran has been allotted Tourism portfolio.

An official source said a communication recommending new names for the Cabinet was sent late on September 27 but the Governor was out of station. Eventually, a press release confirming the change in the Cabinet was issued on Saturday evening. During the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening, the entry of the media into the Bharathiar Mandapam was restricted.

India would have given larger bailout package to Pakistan had it maintained friendly ties: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India would have given a larger bailout package to Pakistan than sought by Islamabad from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had the neighbouring nation maintained friendly relations with New Delhi.

Addressing an election rally in Gurez assembly segment of Bandipora district, Singh referred to the Prime Minister’s development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced in 2014-15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modi ji in 2014-15 announced a special package for development of Jammu and Kashmir which has now reached ₹90,000 crore. The amount is much bigger than what Pakistan was seeking from the IMF [as bailout package],” the senior BJP leader said.

Singh referred to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous statement that “we can change friends but we cannot change the neighbours”.

“I said, my Pakistani friends, why have strained relations, we are neighbours. If we had good relations, we would have given more money than the IMF,” he added.

Singh said the Centre gives money to Jammu and Kashmir for development while Pakistan has been misusing financial aid for a long time. “It seeks money from other countries to run a terrorism factory on its soil,” he added.

The Defence Minister said Kashmir will again become a paradise on earth when Vajpayee’s dream of restoring “Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat” in the valley is achieved.

Singh said Pakistan, which has used terrorism as a tool against India, has been isolated at the international forums with some of its trusted allies also stepping back. Singh said Pakistan has been isolated now.

The BJP leader said since his party’s government came to power at the Centre, peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir.

Reiterating the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto, Singh said, “As the defence minister, I assure you that if [BJP candidate] Faqeer Mohammad Khan wins, more people from Gurez will be recruited in the Indian Army.”

He said the biggest demand put forth from Gurez is construction of a tunnel through the Razdan pass that will establish all-weather connectivity with the rest of the country. Electricity is supplied round the clock, internet towers have been installed. Roads have become better and they will be further improved, he added.

Terrorist killed in J&K’s Kathua; operation underway

A terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday (September 29, 2024), taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said.

The body of the terrorist was recovered from the scene of the encounter at Kog-Mandli in Billawar tehsil this afternoon, the officials said.

A massive search operation is underway in the village for the second day.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said the search operation was launched in the village on Saturday (Sept. 28) following information about the presence of three to four foreign terrorists.

A policeman was killed and two officers were injured on Saturday (Sept. 28) evening when terrorists opened fire on a joint security search party in the village.

Talking to reporters near the scene of the encounter, Mr. Jain said an information was received about the presence of terrorists in the area and subsequently an operation was launched, leading to an exchange of fire.

Head constable Bashir Ahmad laid down his life and two officers — a DSP and an Assistant Sub-Inspector — were injured in the encounter, he said, adding both the officers are stable.

The whole area is under tight security cordon and an operation is underway to neutralise the three to four foreign terrorists hiding in the area, he said.

He said the presence of terrorists was reported in a house and subsequently an operation was launched which is underway.

Asked about the interception of the terrorist group ahead of the third phase of polls on October 1, the police officer said the operations against terrorists are going on and will continue.

“We are getting continuous information about terrorists and subsequently conducting operations with an endeavour to neutralise them as soon as possible,” he said.

He said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in all poll-bound areas to ensure that there is no terror-related incident and violence-free third phase.

Besides Kathua, the third phase covers Jammu, Udhampur and Samba districts in Jammu region and north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Delhi Police constable dies after car hits his motorcycle, drags him on road

On being asked to drive cautiously, a car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle-borne constable, who was dressed as a civilian to prevent burglaries, and dragged him for about 10 metres in outer Delhi early on Sunday (September 29, 2024), leading to his death, officials said.

The incident took place at about 2.15 a.m. near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, a senior official aware of the matter said.

“When Sandeep noticed a car being driven recklessly, he told the driver not to do so but instead of listening, the vehicle increased its speed and hit his motorcycle from behind and dragged him for 10 metres before hitting a parked car,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jimmy Chiram said.

The constable was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, where he was declared dead.

“CCTV footage showed that Sandeep took a left turn in the street and indicated the vehicle to slow down,” Mr. Chiram said. Sandeep received head injuries that led to his death, he added.

A video that went viral on social media showed that two men on another motorcycle were seen behind the car. They stopped their vehicle and went to check on the constable.

Police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered, and an investigation had been taken up to nab the absconding accused.

Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son, the DCP said.

Hezbollah confirms a seventh top commander was killed in Israeli strikes in recent days

The Israeli military said Sunday it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike as the Lebanese militant group was reeling from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, was killed on Saturday. Hezbollah confirmed his death, making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader slain in Israeli strikes in a little over a week. They include founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades.

The Israeli military said it carried out another targeted strike on Beirut later on Sunday..

Hezbollah had earlier confirmed that Ali Karaki, another senior commander, died in Friday’s strike that killed Nasrallah. The Israeli military said earlier that Karaki was killed in the airstrike, which targeted an underground compound in Beirut where Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah figures were meeting.

Israel says at least 20 other Hezbollah militants were killed in the strike, including two close associates of Nasrallah, one of whom was in charge of his security detail.

Wreckage from the strike was still smoldering more than two days later. On Sunday, Associated Press journalists saw smoke over the rubble as people flocked to the site, some to check on what’s left of their homes and others to pay respects, pray or simply to see the destruction.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Sunday that Israel’s airstrikes had “wiped out” Hezbollah’s command structure, but he warned the group will work quickly to rebuild it.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been driven from their homes in Lebanon by the latest strikes. The government estimates that around 2,50,000 are in shelters, with three to four times as many staying with friends or relatives, or camping out on the streets, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told the AP.

Hezbollah has continued to fire rockets and missiles into northern Israel, but most have been intercepted or fallen in open areas. No Israelis have been killed since the latest wave of strikes targeting top Hezbollah leaders began on September 20.

In brief

Former CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat will be the coordinator of the polit bureau and the central committee of the party as an interim arrangement until the 24th party congress to be held in April 2025 in Madurai, the party said in a statement here. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s death recently left the post vacant. The decision to hand over the interim charge to Karat was taken on the first day of the central committee’s two-day meeting in Delhi.

