CM’s name will be announced by Mallikarjun Kharge after due deliberations: Congress’ Karnataka in-charge Surjewala

May 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The Chief Minister’s name will be announced by Mallikarjun Kharge “maybe today or tomorrow after due deliberations”, State Congress’ in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said today. “The CLP has unanimously authorised Kharge ji to select the CLP leader and the CM and he will do this after having due deliberations with everyone involved,” Surjewala said. “Karnataka will have a stable government for five years,” he added.

Surjewala said that in the next 48 to 72 hours, a new cabinet would be sworn in.

State Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, one of the claimants to the top job, had arrived in Delhi on May 16 afternoon to hold discussions with the party top brass on the formation of the Congress Government. Former CM Siddaramaiah, the other aspirant for the post, had already arrived with his supporters in New Delhi on May 15.

Digging his heels in, Shivakumar told central leaders that Siddaramaiah, while Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and while Chief Minister, had held his personal interests above that of the party’s.

Two leaders from BJP, who were once close aides of Siddaramaiah, blame him for quitting Congress

The ongoing tussle between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for the post of Chief Minister in Karnataka has come out in the open, and also crossed party lines. BJP leaders Dr. K. Sudhakar and S. T. Somashekhar, who were once considered close aides of Siddaramaiah, blamed the former Chief Minister for them quitting the Congress, which led to collapse of the then Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H. D. Kumaraswamy. After joining the BJP, both the leaders were made Ministers.

In separate tweets, the leaders suggested that Siddaramaiah’s stand against the Congress-JD(S) coalition government pushed them to quit the Congress. Both the BJP leaders and former Ministers are Vokkaligas, the same community to which Shivakumar belongs. Their claims came before a crucial meeting in Delhi to decide the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In July 2019, 17 MLAs from both the Congress and JD(S) quit their parties and resigned as MLAs. Later, they contested the by-elections as candidates of the BJP.

Sudhakar, who lost the Assembly elections in 2023, tweeted: “During the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2018, whenever MLAs went to the then Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah with their concerns, he used to express his helplessness and say that he has no say in the government and his constituency/district works itself are stalled.”

He went on to claim: “Further, Siddaramaiah used to assure MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls and come what may he won’t allow H. D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after the Lok Sabha polls. Ultimately some of us had to inevitably quit Congress and go back to the people in by-polls, to protect the karyakartas and supporters in our constituencies.”

Dr. Sudhakar remarked, “Can Siddaramaiah deny the fact that he had a role, implicitly or explicitly, in this move by Congress MLAs?”

In a similar move, former Co-operation Minister S. T. Somashekhar tweeted: “Despite being chairman of co-ordination committee, Siddaramaiah always expressed his helplessness to address the concerns of MLAs during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. No one can deny the truth that this pushed some of us to quit the party and go for by-polls.” Somashekhar was re-elected as MLA from Yeshwantpura constituency in Bengaluru.

Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to complete enquiry against Adani group

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) time till August 14 to complete its investigation into the Hindenburg-Adani Group allegations even as the market regulator clarified that the “investigation” referred to by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament on July 19, 2021 concerns an October 2020 probe into “minimum public shareholding norms and consequential violations”, which happens to be a part of the U.S.-based short-seller’s damning report against the Adani Group.

SEBI was responding to submissions made by petitioners in court that it had been investigating Adani since 2016. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had joined in with a tweet that the “Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Lok Sabha on July 19, 2021 that SEBI had been investigating the Adani Group. Now SEBI tells the Supreme Court that they have not been investigating any of the serious allegations against Adani!”

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for SEBI, said the Minister was actually referring to an October 2020 “investigation”. He said SEBI had not begun any probe against Adani in 2016.

“The Minister, in his reply to the Parliament on July 19, 2021, confirmed that SEBI is investigating companies with regard to SEBI regulations. It may be noted that the ‘investigation’ referred to is with regard to non-compliance with minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms and consequential violations. This investigation commenced in October 2020. It was this investigation, commenced in October 2020, which the Minister referred to in the Parliament. It is confirmed that the investigation referred to by the Minister had not commenced in 2016,” Mehta submitted.

He said “one of the allegations made in the Hindenburg report was related to the non-compliance of minimum price shareholding norms and violations”. The SEBI was already investigating it. The court said the updated status report of SEBI should cover issues “directly related” with the Hindenburg report.

“One of the aspects which will have a bearing on what is disclosed in the Hindenburg report is the non-compliance with MPS norms,” the Bench noted.

The Solicitor General said the 2016 “investigation”, brought up time and again, concerned an order of the SEBI regarding the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDR) by 51 Indian listed companies. “No listed entity of this company (Adani) was part of the 51 companies,” he maintained.

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the Chief Minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the BJP declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam several days after winning the polls.

“Just to refresh memories of PM’s drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th,” wrote Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.

“2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th,” the AICC general secretary added. “There are many more such examples.” Several BJP leaders are criticising the Congress for the delay in deciding on the Chief Ministerial candidate in Karnataka amid hectic lobbying for the top post.

In Brief:

S.P. Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, dies at age of 87

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. He was unwell for some time. He was 87. The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly SEK 81 million in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had however exonerated them. “Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today,” a spokesperson for the family said. A British national, he died in London.

Violence in Manipur | Supreme Court asks State government to file status report on security measures taken for violence-hit people

The Supreme Court on May 17 said it will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the law and order situation in Manipur and asked the State government to file a fresh status report on measures taken for security and relief and rehabilitation of the violence-hit people. A Bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said it will not deal with the legal issues arising out of the Manipur High Court’s decision on grant of reservation to majority Meiteis as the pleas challenging the order were pending in the larger Division Bench there.

Evening Wrap will return tomorrow.