Chennai Metro Rail finally gets Centre’s approval for phase II project

The Union Cabinet, on Thursday, finally approved the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project giving much needed impetus to the project.

The ₹63,246 crore phase II project will span across 118.9 km with 128 stations and will have multi-modal integration at 21 locations. As per a release, the approval is for three corridors of the phase II project—Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee(corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5). The release does not make a commitment for funding by the Centre, but acknowledges a financial implication for ₹63,246 crores.

Last week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had yet again sought the Centre’s share for this project. Sources in Chennai Metro Rail said, in the last couple of days, there had been numerous queries from the Centre regarding the project.

“From land acquisition to the extension, there were several questions. One of the key points was, why the length of the project was changed almost three times. From the initial 107 km, it went upto 118.9 km and the cost too was changed quite a few times. They needed justification for all these issues and it was answered,” a source said.

There is expected relief in the State government camp, who read it to be mean that the Centre's contribution of nearly ₹7,400 crore will come through soon. There is expectation that the current pace of the project will pick up, sources said.

Stalin said the long-pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu had been addressed now. ‘‘We are confident of completing the project at the earliest,’’ the Chief Minister said, on social media platform X. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the State’s request during his meeting with him recently, and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

Many congested and busy locations including Vadapalani, Purasaiwalkam, Adyar, Nungambakkam, Thirumayilai, Sholinganallur, Taramani, Nandanam and Porur in the city will stand to benefit, as the trains will run through the stations to be set up in these areas.

Union Cabinet decisions: Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit get classical language status

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved conferring the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a historical decision and this decision goes very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government’s philosophy of taking ride in our culture, taking pride in our heritage and taking pride in all the Indian languages and the rich heritage that we have,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a Cabinet briefing.

The classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone, the government said.

The Government of India decided to create a new category of languages as “classical languages” on October 12, 2004 declaring Tamil as classical language and thereafter Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia languages were given classical language status.

A government statement said that a proposal from the Maharashtra government in 2013 was received in the Ministry requesting classical language status to Marathi, which was forwarded to the Linguistics Experts Committee (LEC). The LEC recommended Marathi for classical language.

The Assembly elections are due later this year in Maharashtra and this was a major poll issue in the State.

During the inter-ministerial consultations on the draft note for Cabinet in 2017 for conferring classical status to the Marathi language, the MHA advised to revise the criteria and make it stricter. The PMO vide its comment stated that the Ministry may conduct an exercise to find out how many other languages are likely to become eligible.

It said that in the meantime, proposals from Bihar, Assam and West Bengal was also received for conferring status of classical language to Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.

Accordingly, the Linguistics Experts Committee (under Sahitya Akademi) in a meeting on July 25, 2024 unanimously revised the criteria as below. The Sahitya Akademi has been appointed as nodal agency for the LEC.

The inclusion of languages as Classical Language will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields, the government statement said.

Additionally, it said the preservation, documentation and digitization of ancient texts of these languages will generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing and digital media.

The primary States involved are Maharashtra (Marathi), Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (Pali and Prakrit), West Bengal (Bengali) and Assam (Assamese), while the broader cultural and academic impact will extend nationally and internationally.

Government approves two agri schemes with outlay of ₹1 lakh crore

Union Cabinet on Thursday approved two major schemes — PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana — with an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security.

The Cabinet approved the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) to promote sustainable agriculture and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) to achieve food security for self-sufficiency.

The combined total expenditure will be ₹1,01,321.61 crore, the government said in a post on social media platform X.

“Cabinet approved rationalisation of all centrally sponsored schemes operating under Ministry of Agriculture into two umbrella scheme,” it added.

Segregation of work in prisons on the basis of caste unconstitutional: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared that caste-based discrimination of prisoners, segregation of manual work among them according to caste-hierarchy and treatment of inmates from the denotified tribes as “habitual offenders” within the four walls of jails across India were oppressive to fundamental human dignity and personality.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said “everyone is born equal” and cannot suffer lifelong due stigma attached to their caste.

The judgment struck down caste-based discrimination within prison walls as unconstitutional and directed the immediate rewriting of prison manuals.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said members of denotified tribes should not be subject to arbitrary arrest and detention. The Chief Justice said the act of not providing dignity to prisoners was a “relic of colonialism”.

The court said States would be held accountable for discriminatory practices within prison walls. Prison manuals institutionalising caste-based distribution of work to prisoners blatantly disregards constitutional ethos. These manuals and practices suggest inherent bias to members of marginalised communities. The judgment authored by the Chief Justice observed that caste cannot be used a tool for discrimination against the oppressed classes.

Segregation of prisoners on the basis of their caste and assigning them stereotypical work affect their rehabilitation, and “reduces individual persons to a group identity”.

The court said the assignment of “honourable work” like cooking in prison kitchens to certain castes and “undesirable work” to members of lower castes amounts to untouchability. Such segregation of work was based on a colonial understanding of India’s caste system.

The judgment said references like “scavenger” to identify certain castes amounted to untouchability. “Nobody is born a scavenger,” the Supreme Court said.

The court said prison manuals which brand denotified tribes as a “criminal class” only work to reinforce colonial prejudices. These manuals “perpetuate marginalisation or exclusion of entire communities”. The judgment was based on a petition filed by journalist Sukanya Shantha, represented by senior advocate S. Muralidhar and advocate Prasanna S.

Supreme Court restrains T.N. Police from taking ‘further action’ against Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained the Tamil Nadu Police from taking “any further action” against non-profit spiritual organisation Isha Foundation founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The order by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud followed a petition filed by the organisation complaining that a huge contingent of police personnel had raided their ashram premises in Coimbatore following a Madras High Court direction on September 30.

The High Court had ordered the launch of an investigation into allegations raised by a man in a habeas corpus petition. The man said his two daughters, aged 42 and 39, were being held captive in the ashram. He had alleged there were also others coerced to live in the ashram.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the foundation, said a 500-strong police force, which he later toned down to 150, had “examined everyone and every room” of the ashram. He said such incursions affect the contours of religious freedoms.

“You cannot allow the Army or the police to be let in an establishment like this,” Chief Justice Chandrachud reacted verbally. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Tamil Nadu, said the police had withdrawn from the foundation campus last night.

Rohatgi said the High Court, by ordering an investigation on September 30, had traversed beyond the ambit of habeas corpus jurisdiction. The High Court had passed the order despite the appearance in person of the two women before it in response to the habeas corpus plea. The duo had stated in clear terms before the High Court that they were staying in the ashram of their own free will. They had renounced and were monks. The High Court had dismissed a similar habeas corpus plea by the mother eight years ago.

Thursday saw the Supreme Court Bench retire to the judges’ chambers to have an interaction with the two women. Later when the Bench assembled, the Chief Justice informed the lawyers gathered that the women had confirmed their stay in the ashram was by their own accord.

“They do travel outside from time to time. In fact, one of them had participated in a 10-km marathon at Hyderabad,” the Chief Justice remarked orally. The Bench transferred the father’s case to itself. It directed the State Police to file the status report ordered by the High Court in the Supreme Court.

The Bench directed the father to appear in person or through a counsel either via videoconferencing or in person on the next date of hearing on October 18.

PM Internship Scheme rolled out on pilot basis; aims to provide 1 crore internships over five years

The government on Thursday rolled out the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme on a pilot basis that will provide a total annual financial assistance of ₹66,000 to those in the age group of 21 to 24, and aim to cover 1 crore youth over five years.

“By December 2, we expect to have about 1 lakh unemployable youth from economically weaker sections to begin their on-the-job training on factory shop floors under a pilot project of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme in Top Companies (Scheme),” sources at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.

A portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in, is likely to open on October 12, 2024, Vijaya Dasami, for candidates to sign up for consideration. The portal will allow youth in the age group of 21 to 24 years to apply. The portal is likely to remain open till October 25.

Announced in the Union Budget 2024, the PM Internship Scheme aims to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in the top 500 companies over the next five years.

Apart from the monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 for one year, there will be a one-time grant of ₹6,000 for the interns, the sources said. Of the total amount of the monthly financial assistance, ₹4,500 will be disbursed by the government and ₹500 will be paid by the company from its CSR funds.

The data of internship candidates and the companies offering training will then be mined using Artificial Intelligence tools and a shortlist of candidates will be generated for companies to consider.

“The effort would be to offer internships in the same districts that the candidates reside, or a neighbouring district if that is not possible. Where even that is not feasible, they will be placed within their own State,” the source said.

The learnings from the pilot project will be used to tweak the scheme’s features where necessary, and scale it up for a full-fledged rollout, after securing approvals from the Cabinet, the source said.

From October 27 to November 7, companies can identify the candidates they prefer, and the youth will have time from November 8 to November 15 to accept internships offered to them. They can refuse up to three offers from companies, but companies will not have to necessarily make second and third offers to the same candidate, it is learnt.

Participation in the scheme has been allowed for young candidates who have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an industrial training institute (ITI), hold a diploma from a polytechnic institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. Those unemployed youth enrolled in online or distance learning courses are also eligible to apply.

Post-graduates are part of a negative list for the scheme, which also makes graduates from IITs, IIMs, National Law Universities, IISER, NIDs and IIITs ineligible to apply. Those having qualifications such as CA, CMA, CS, MBBS, BDS, MBA are also ineligible, along with anyone undergoing any skilling, apprenticeship, internship or student training programme under the a Central or State government scheme.

The negative list also includes anyone whose family member is a regular or permanent government employee, and if any family member’s income exceeded ₹8 lakh in 2023-24. For the purpose of this condition, a family member is defined as parents or spouse, and government includes State and Central government, local bodies, statutory organisation as well as public sector undertakings run by the Centre or States.

Major corporates such as the Mahindra and Mahindra group, Max Life Insurance and Alembic Pharma, have already volunteered to offer internships under the scheme. The locations of internships offered so far, cover seven districts in the four States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Telangana.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies engaging any PR agency, lauds The Hindu’s editorial ethics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought to dispel the Opposition’s accusation that his office had contracted a public relations (PR) agency to liaise with the national media.

Speaking to journalists at the Government Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan also extolled The Hindu’s irreproachable editorial legacy of promptly rectifying, on record, inaccuracies that sometimes find their way into print.

Vijayan was fielding a barrage of questions about his office’s objection to attributing economic offences, primarily gold smuggling and hawala racketeering, to a particular region and people in a copy that appeared in The Hindu’s national pages on September 30.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that Vijayan had made no such observation during an interview with The Hindu at the Kerala House in New Delhi on September 29. Subsequently, The Hindu issued a correction stating that it was added at the instance of a PR representative who organised the meeting.

Vijayan said The Hindu had shown the courage and the conviction to admit the error, which he said was rare in modern-day competitive journalism. “The Hindu has taken a very accurate position and upheld the highest standards in journalism. I wish I could say the same about other channels,” Vijayan said.

He clarified that the CMO had not contracted any private agency to transact with the media. Vijayan said the son of a former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] legislator had called on him at the Kerala House and said The Hindu had requested an interview.

“Being The Hindu, I was interested and agreed. The Hindu newsperson told me she was from Ottapalam in Palakkad, and we limited the interview to 30 minutes because I had to attend the party’s Central Committee meeting. Another person unknown to me and the former MLA’s son were in the room. I presumed that the anonymous individual might be part of The Hindu’s editorial team”, he added.

Vijayan said the averment that the former MLA’s son had later sent The Hindu an e-mail seeking the inclusion of the controversial statement as the Chief Minister’s words warranted scrutiny. “I knew the youngster also as a party activist. He has not contacted me since the news broke”, he added.

Vijayan also asked the media not to drag him into the market-driven rivalry for ratings. “You (media houses) are free to pursue damaging me. But I am not easily shattered”, he added.

Sonam Wangchuk released, prohibitory orders withdrawn, Solicitor General tells Delhi High Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his associates have been released from detention. He told the court that the Delhi Police has withdrawn an order prohibiting assembly and protests in various parts of Delhi.

Mehta made the statement before a Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which was hearing petitions seeking the release of Wangchuk and his associates.

“The (prohibitory) order which was passed on September 30 now stands withdrawn in view of changed circumstances as they exist now. So far, as persons who were allegedly detained, it was not detention in that sense, but they are also out,” the Solicitor General said.

“They visited Rajghat (yesterday). They were there for about two hours. They gave some memorandum which was accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. They have also left,” he added.

The court closed the proceedings on the petitions filed by social activist Azad, who claims to have worked closely with Wangchuk, and lawyer Mustafa Haji, the legal advisor to the Leh Apex Body. Wangchuk was leading the march, ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for a lawyer from Bilaspur and claimed to be part of the march, said his client has been speaking to some of the people who were earlier detained by Delhi Police. “Some of these are saying that we are not being even allowed to go out of Ambedkar Bhawan to buy medicine or food. If they are saying, these people are set free, why are they not allowed to move freely,” Bhushan said. “According to our information, there are still some restrictions on their movement,” he said.

When Bhushan said, “Let, Mr. Soman Wangchuk be produced in this court. He is not fully free,” the court responded, “He is set free. Why should we call someone (who has been released)?”

To this Mehta said, “This is someone who wants to keep the pot boiling. Let us not fall prey to this”. Bhushan said he would file an affidavit in support of his claim and urged the court to defer the hearing till Friday. “In case the statement is false, we will take action,” the court told Bhushan, and asked the police to file an affidavit on the release while putting the case for hearing on Friday.

Supreme Court slams CAQM, says it made no effort to implement its direction to stop stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for failing to control incidents of stubble burning and said it has made no effort to implement its direction to prevent such incidents.

A Bench of Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the CAQM has not launched a single prosecution against incidents of stubble burning in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas. It held a meeting on the issue only on August 29, it said.

The Supreme Court noted that only five out of 11 members were present in the meeting where the implementation of its directions was not even discussed.

The Supreme Court also rapped the Punjab and Haryana Governments, saying the two States have only exacted nominal compensation from the farmers who were found burning stubble.

It directed the Centre and CAQM to file affidavits within a week from today (October 3, 2024) on the matter and posted the matter for hearing on October 16.

In brief

Former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday failed to depose before the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said Thursday. The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. However, the former cricketer sought more time from the agency. He has been issued fresh summons for October 8, they said. The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.

