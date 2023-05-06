May 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

Charles III on Saturday finally met his date with destiny after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as he was officially crowned king in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.

At exactly 12:02 pm (1102 GMT), the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.

Cries of “God Save the King” rang out from the 2,300-member congregation at Westminster Abbey and trumpet fanfares sounded at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession.

Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches.

Charles, 74, will wear the St Edward’s Crown only once during his reign. His wife, Camilla, 75, was crowned queen in a simpler ceremony soon afterwards.

The build-up to the Christian ceremony of prayer and praise — steeped in 1,000 years of British history and tradition, with sumptuous robes and priceless regalia — has been mostly celebratory.

Expect Sunday’s mahapanchayat to be a huge success: Protesting wrestlers

The protesting wrestling are hoping that the khap mahapanchayat scheduled at Jantar Mantar on May 7 will be of huge success and will help in getting more support for them in their fight against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting for the last two weeks at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding the sacking of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief and his arrest because of the alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

“Today is the 14th day of our sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. The fact is you guys (supporters) are here and we are here too. We would like to thank all who are sitting with us here and supporting us. We would like to thank the entire country for standing with us in this fight for justice,” said Vinesh on Saturday.

“We hope we will achieve success in this fight so that truth prevails.” Vinesh urged the supporters to be peaceful on Sunday so that bad elements do not hijack the protest.

Defence Minister Rajnath meets jawans at Rajouri base camp, ‘sacrifices will never be forgotten’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 6 arrived in Jammu division’s Rajouri district to have a firsthand account of the security situation, as the Army’s anti-militancy operation saw one militant dead and another injured at the Kandi Forest encounter site where five soldiers were killed and a Major-rank officer was wounded in a blast on May 5 during a combing operation.

Mr. Singh was received by J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande on his arrival in Jammu earlier in the day. Later, Mr. Singh flew to Rajouri and interacted with the soldiers at the Army Base Camp of the district.

“I pay homage to these brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” Mr. Singh said, in a tweet.

J&K L-G laid wreath and paid tributes to the brave Army personnel, “who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations”. “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs,” the Lt. Governor said.

General Pande also saluted the “supreme sacrifice” of deceased Army jawans, Havaldar Neelam Singh, Naik Arvind Kumar, Lance Naik R.S. Rawat, Para Pramod Negi and Para S. Chettri.

Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet again following May 4 crash in Jammu and Kashmir

The issue with the crash landing of the Army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)-MKIII on May 4 was not related to the control rods, unlike in earlier cases, but a different problem which is still being ascertained, it has been learnt. Meanwhile, the Army has grounded its ALH fleet once again for precautionary checks following the incident.

“The fleet has been grounded as a precaution as required checks are being carried out,” a defence source said. In this case, it was not the control rods, but some other issue, the source stated.

The three services and the Coast Guard had all grounded their ALH fleets after a Navy ALH-MkIII was ditched at sea on March 8, 2023, followed by a Coast Guard ALH also suffering an incident. The entire fleet was put through extensive checks by teams from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and only a few batches were recently cleared to fly.

As reported by The Hindu, senior defence officials said that the recent inquiry pointed to a critical design issue with the control rods, which has been the reason for several incidents in the past as well.

NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur, fresh date to be announced soon

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation there, the National Testing Agency announced Saturday.

The exam date for candidates whose test centre was in Manipur will be announced soon.

“NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date,” a senior NTA official said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to NTA to take into account the current situation in Manipur and postpone the exam.

Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju

The Centre is taking all necessary steps to restore order in the violence-hit Manipur, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on May 6.

The Union Home Minister himself was monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps, Mr. Rijiju told reporters at the sideline of an event.

“Communal violence between two communities is a very unfortunate incident. Many lives have been lost and there is damage to property. Whether Meiteis or Kukis both belong to the same State and need to live together,” Mr. Rijiju said and called for dialogue.

“The entire northeast is witnessing fast development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Violence must not be allowed to dent it. Such incidents impact the future of the people and harm the youth and women the most,” said the minister who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh.

“Peace is required to take forward development of the beautiful northeast. ... Society can progress only when there is peace,” he said, and urged people to support the deployment of forces ordered by the home ministry.

In brief

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Congress called him a “master of distortion” and alleged that he will only inflame prejudice and bigotry in his rally. Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the PM’s roadshow will block the entire city and create chaos and uncertainty for students writing exams. It shows how desperate the PM is, he said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a fractured verdict will affect development as political stability is a precursor to administrative stability. Addressing mediapersons in Mysuru on May 6, the Leader of Opposition said that the BJP is facing anti-incumbency across Karnataka, and the Congress would get a clear mandate in the coming Assembly elections on May 10. Whenever there was a fractured mandate — as in 2004 and 2008 elections — it had resulted in the formation of a coalition government, and the State’s development was affected as, in the absence of political stability, the administrative efficiency also took a hit, which people have realised.