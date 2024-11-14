Centre reimposes AFSPA in Manipur’s six police station areas, including Jiribam

The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of security forces to operate, in Manipur’s six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to the ongoing ethnic violence.

The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

The fresh order came after the Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1, barring 19 police station areas that include these six.

The police stations excluded from the Manipur government’s October 1 order of AFSPA imposition were Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, Jiribam.

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday (November 11, 2024) after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district. More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

The ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes in Imphal Valley and the adjoining hills, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.

UPPSC date row: State agrees to protesters’ demand, exams to be held in single day

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday agreed to the demands of the protesting aspirants, announcing it will conduct the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam in a single day.

Earlier on Monday (November 11), thousands of UPPSC aspirants staged a protest outside the headquarters of the commission in Prayagraj against the decision to conduct the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) examination and the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination on different dates and in multiple shifts.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar made the announcement in front of the students in Prayagraj, who have been protesting against the exam schedule for the past four days. A committee has also been formed by the Commission for Review Officer (RO)/ARO Examination, which will consider all aspects and submit its detailed report soon.

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate doctors to specify drugs’ side effects to patients

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to mandate medical professionals to specify to patients all kinds of possible risks and side effects associated with a drug being prescribed.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s May 15 order which had rejected the petition. “It is not practical,” said a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Jacob Vadakkanchery, said the plea raises an important issue as to whether the doctors should be obliged to inform their patients about the possible side effects of medicines they are prescribing.

The Bench observed a general practitioner may not be able to cater to more than 10 to 15 patients if this is followed and then there may be cases under the Consumer Protection Act.

“It will help in avoiding consumer protection cases of medical negligence,” said Bhushan, adding it will be easy for the doctors to have a printed proforma about the possible side effects of the drugs being prescribed.

The Bench observed a doctor may be prescribing different medicines to different patients. Bhushan contended that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said about harm to patients due to incorrect medicines being prescribed.

The Bench observed that doctors are unhappy with the Supreme Court verdict which brought the medical profession within the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act.

“Sorry,” the Bench said while dismissing the plea.

The plea in the High Court had sought directions to the Centre and the National Medical Commission to mandate all medical professionals practising in the country to specify to a patient (in the form of an additional slip in the regional language) along with the prescription, all kinds of possible risks and side effects associated with a drug or a pharmaceutical product being prescribed.

The petitioner had stated that patients have a right to make an informed choice and it should be mandatory for the doctors prescribing the drugs to explain the side effects attached to consuming such medicines to the patient.

The petitioner had told the High Court that upon being made aware of the side effect of the drug being prescribed by the doctor, the patient will be able to make an informed choice whether to consume it or not.

“The petitioner does not dispute with respect to the sufficiency of the information supplied by the manufacturer through the insert provided with the drug at the time of sale by the registered pharmacist,” the High Court had noted.

“Since the legislature in its wisdom has elected to impose this duty on the manufacturer and the pharmacist, we do not find any ground for issuing a direction as prayed for in this PIL as it would amount to judicial legislation,” the High Court had said.

Dismissing the plea, it had said since it was admitted in the public interest litigation (PIL) that there was no vacuum, the directions prayed for cannot be issued.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL for action against inflammatory speeches

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought urgent intervention against inflammatory speeches by public figures, alleging these statements endanger national unity and security and promote divisive ideologies.

Observing that there was a difference between hate speeches and wrong assertions, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told the counsel for PIL petitioner ‘Hindu Sena Samiti’ that it was not inclined to issue notice on the petition.

“We are not inclined to entertain the present writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, which in fact refers to alleged references. Further, there is a difference between hate speech and wrong assertions... In case the petitioner has any grievance, they may raise the same in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

The Bench said it was not making observations on the merits of the case.

The PIL had urged the court to direct the formulation of guidelines to prevent provocative rhetoric and to mandate penal action against individuals making statements that could jeopardise public order and the nation’s sovereignty.

Advocates Kunwar Aditya Singh and Swatantra Rai, appearing for the petitioner, said the political leaders’ remarks often veer towards incitement, potentially sparking public unrest.

They cited recent comments by the political figures, including former Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, as instances where rhetoric had allegedly threatened public order.

In his remarks, Verma had allegedly warned of a potential popular uprising, drawing comparisons to the protests in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Tikait allegedly referenced the farmers’ protests in a manner that suggested the possibility of violent insurrection.

The petition said the Government has been inconsistent in enforcing legal restrictions on inflammatory speech.

It said the court, in its directions, had mandated prompt action against speech inciting unrest under some of the provisions of the IPC. The ‘Hindu Sena Samiti’ had sought multiple reliefs, including the formulation of guidelines to regulate provocative speeches, penal action against violators, and a directive for mandatory training programmes for politicians.

It also emphasised the importance of equal legal treatment, arguing that similar offences by civilians and journalists often see stringent actions from the state, while statements by political figures inciting unrest go largely unchecked.

Rajasthan’s Tonk candidate Naresh Meena arrested day after he slapped SDM

Independent MLA candidate from Rajasthan’s Tonk district Naresh Meena was arrested on Thursday (November 14, 2024), a day after he slapped a sub-divisional magistrate during polling in full view of camera crews.

Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent, caught SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, by his collar and slapped him, an official said.

Chaudhary was trying to get more people to vote in the bypolls held on Wednesday. Locals had boycotted polling over a demand to include Samravta village in Uniara sub-division instead of in Deoli. Meena was supporting the villagers.

The incident led to tension in the area with vehicles being torched, police being pelted with stones and 60 people arrested. About 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were torched in the violence that erupted outside the polling booth. Police personnel tried to remove Meena and his supporters who sat on a dharna in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Association called for a pen-down strike and government work was affected for some time in the morning. Four cases were registered against Meena, including for disrupting public work and damaging public property.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi slams Mahayuti government for snatching five lakh jobs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the ruling Mahayuti government for snatching five lakh jobs as multiple projects got shifted out of Maharashtra to Gujarat. He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disrespecting Tribal leader Birsa Munda by disrespecting the Constitution, at a rally in Nandurbar on Thursday (November 14, 2024) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack of the “blank Constitution”, Rahul Gandhi said, “They say the Constitution is empty because they never read it. They say I show the red colour constitution book, but the book cover doesn’t matter as we are protecting what is written inside it.”

In the campaign rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, referring to the copy of the Constitution with a red hardcover that Rahul Gandhi carried at his rallies, alleged that he has been carrying a blank constitution and seeking support from “urban Naxals” through the red cover.

Showing Birsa Munda’s photo, he said, “Constitution holds thousand years old thought process; has ideas of Buddha, Phule, Ambedkar, Birsa Munda; the soul of India thrives in it. When the BJP says the Constitution is empty, they are disrespecting Birsa Munda.“

Rahul Gandhi distinguished between the terms — Adivasi and Vanvasi, saying the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) calls tribals Vanvasi, which means having no rights over land. “The Constitution refers to tribals as Adivasi meaning the first owners of the country. Adivasi means having the first rights over land, water and forest. The BJP tells you are Vanvasi and goes around cutting forest. The Congress fought for land rights through tribal acts, when their government comes to power, they take your jungle and everything.”

He questioned the people of Nandurbar, “Will you go to another State and pick up a labour job when slowly all the forest will be cut?” Emphasising on Caste Census, Rahul Gandhi presented a Math, calculating the population of Adivasi and their participation in governance. “In India, 8% are Adivasi, so bhagidari (participation) should also be 8%. Ninety officers run the government of India aka 90 officers distribute the GST you pay to the Central Government. If Delhi spends ₹100, only a decision of 10 paise is taken by a tribal officer, he is not given any important Ministry. This needs to be changed, only caste census can change this.”

Rahul Gandhi also canvassed the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s schemes, including ₹3,000 to women under the Mahalaxmi Yojana, free transport to women across Maharashtra, loan waiver to small farmers and MSP for crops such as Cotton and Soyabean, and removal of the reservation wall of 50%.

Gandhi also slammed the PM for snatching at least five lakh jobs and taking them to Gujarat. Citing examples, he said, “Vedanta and Fox semiconductor plant was shifted to Gujarat, which could have generated 10,000 jobs here. Nearly 1.8 lakh crore worth of Tata Airbus manufacturing unit project generating 10,000 jobs, the iPhone plant generating 75,000 jobs and the Gail petrochemical project generating 21,000 jobs, were snatched and given to other States. This is the reason Maharashtra lacks employment opportunities. If we come to power, Maharashtra’s projects will stay here and we will provide dignified employment to everyone.”

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes over Gaza displacements

Israeli authorities have caused a forced displacement of Palestinian people in Gaza to an extent that constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Thursday.

The report is the latest in a series from aid groups and international bodies warning about the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

“Human Rights Watch found that forced displacement has been widespread, and the evidence shows it has been systematic and part of a state policy. Such acts also constitute crimes against humanity,” the report said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military or foreign ministry but Israeli authorities have previously rejected such accusations, and say their forces operate in compliance with international law. The law of armed conflict forbids the forcible displacement of civilian populations from occupied territory, unless necessary for the security of civilians or imperative military reasons.

Israel invaded the Gaza Strip last year after Hamas-led gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities, and abducting more than 250 as hostages.

Since then, the Israeli campaign has killed more than 43,500 people, according to Gaza health authorities, and destroyed much of the enclave’s infrastructure, forcing most of the 2.3 million population to move several times.

For the past month, Israeli troops have moved tens of thousands of people from areas in the north of the enclave as they have sought to destroy Hamas forces that the military claims have been reforming around the towns of Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun.

Human Rights Watch said the displacement of Palestinians “is likely planned to be permanent in the buffer zones and security corridors”, an action it said would amount to “ethnic cleansing”.

In Brief

India’s goods exports jumped 17.25% to $39.2 billion in October, marking the best month in recent times, even as the import bill surged to a fresh record high of $66.34 billion, 3.9% over the same month last year. Between April and October, India’s non-petroleum exports have surged to the highest-ever tally of $211.3 billion and if this trend continues, India’s total exports, including services, will cross the $800 billion mark this year to set a new record, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said. The merchandise trade deficit has widened from a five-month low of $20.8 billion in September to $27.14 billion in October.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mahesh Khichi was elected as the next mayor of Delhi on Thursday (November 14, 2024), in a major boost to the national capital’s ruling party ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year. Khichi, a Dalit candidate fielded by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kishan Lal by a wafer-thin margin of three votes. While Mr. Khichi got 133 votes, Lal secured 130 votes. Two votes were declared invalid. The eight councillors of the Congress did not participate in the voting process. Congress boycotted the voting process demanding a full term for the Mayor rather than the truncated tenure now on offer. The polls were delayed from April due to a protracted war of words between the AAP and the BJP.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday chose former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence under his administration. Trump stated, “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community, championing our constitutional rights and securing peace through strength.”

The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica. The President the State of Dominica confers honours on persons who have rendered meritorious service to the development of Commonwealth of Dominica. Each President of Dominica also is bestowed with that honour. The Dominica Award of Honour was also received by Fidel Castro, Cuban leader and revolutionary.

