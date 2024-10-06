Centre makes U-turn on railway officers’ recruitment policy

The Union government on Saturday (October 5, 2024) restored the policy of recruiting railway officers through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ending four years of confusion in the appointment of railway officers and difficulties in finding suitable manpower for technical wings, the Indian Railways made a U-turn on its 2019 decision of recruiting officers to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) only through CSE.

The move to restore the earlier system of recruitment comes weeks after Satish Kumar took charge as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board. The decision would also remove the cap on the intake of officers through the IRMS which was limited to 150 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the railways decided that the recruitment to various departments would be done under the banner of IRMS through the CSE and the ESE. After the new recruitment policy came into existence, two batches of railway officers who got into service through the CSE were trained but not given a field posting yet.

Since recruitment through the ESE was dispensed with and engineering and non-engineering candidates competed for limited posts under the IRMS, the railways found it difficult to find suitable officers for the technical categories such as Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical etc., resulting in more number of promotee or subordinate rank officers filling the vacancies.

On December 24, 2019, the government approved organisational restructuring of the Indian Railways by unification of eight Group-A services of the Railways into a Central Service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Endorsing the major reforms, the Centre said the railways comprised various departments such as Traffic, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunications, Stores, Personnel, and Accounts etc. These departments were vertically separated from top to bottom and headed by a secretary-level officer (Member) in the Railway Board.

The objective of the transformation was to end “departmentalism, promote smooth working of railways, expedite decision making, create a coherent vision for organisation and promote rational decision making.”

The unification of services was recommended by various committees for reforming the railways, including the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994), Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012) and Bibek Debroy Committee (2015). The unified Group-A Service called the IRMS was to enable the railways to recruit engineers/non-engineers as per need and offer equality of opportunity to both categories in career progression.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday (October 5, 2024), the Ministry of Telecommunications, being the nodal agency for the ESE, in a letter to the UPSC said it had notified the ESE-2025 Rules on September 18, 2024, with the last date for submission of application being October 8, 2024.

“It is requested that the participation of Ministry of Railways for recruitment of engineers in various disciplines through ESE-2025 to the IRMS may kindly be added to the existing notification by issuing an addendum to it. In order to provide ample opportunity to the candidates for applying, it is proposed that the last date of submission of application may be suitably extended and notified on the UPSC’s website,” the Secretary, Ministry of Telecommunications, said in the letter.

The UPSC was informed that 225 posts would have to be filled under the IRMS under Civil Engineering (75), Mechanical Engineering (40), Electrical Engineering (50), Signal & Telecommunications (40) and Stores (20) categories. The number of vacancies with category-wise breakup in respect of SC/ST/OBC/EWS and PwBD will be intimated later, the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai enthralled by the IAF Air Show at Marina after a gap of 21 years

Over 15 lakh people from various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts throng the shores of Marina and its neighbourhoods on Sunday (October 6, 2024) to witness the spectacular air show of the Indian Air Force (IAF), conducted as a part of the 92nd Indian Airforce Day celebrations.

The city, which hosted the IAF airshow after 21 years, witnessed a scintillating aerial display of several fighter jets, helicopters, and vintage aircrafts, which enthralled the audience. Some of the aircrafts and helicopters that participated in various formations include LCA Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar Mirage 2000, MiG 29, HTT 40, ALH Mk-I, Hawk MK, Chetak, Dakota and Harvard.

The fly-past of the airshow, conducted between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., began with the Dhwaj formation of Chetak helicopters carrying the flags of India and IAF, followed by other formations including Puyal Formation by Rafale, Pallava by Harvard, Kalam by HTT-40, Kaveri by C 295 and DO 228, Nilgiri by Jaguar, Kartikeye and Pandiyan formations by Tejas, Marina and Chola formations by Sukhoi 30 MKI, Dhanush by P-8I and Rafale, Sarang by ALH MK-I and Mahabali formation by C17 and Suryakiran Aerobatic team, Kanchi by AEW&C and MiG 29, Sangam by LCH, Chera by Dakota and PC 7 aircrafts, and Natraj by IL-78 and Mirage 2000.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Ministers, MPs and other senior officials from the Armed forces were among others witnessed the airshow at Marina.

The show entered the “Limca Book of Records” with over 15 lakh people watching the spectacular performance by IAF’s 72 aircrafts. People from nearby areas such as Chepauk and Triplicane climbed onto their terraces to get a better view of the airshow.

Notably the annual event was held in Delhi for the longest time, until it was shifted three years ago to other cities. The airshow was organised in Chandigarh in 2022 and Prayagraj in 2023. This year Chennai hosted the show making it the largest in terms of scale and audience.

Despite the humidity and the long wait to watch the aircrafts, the majority of the crowd was satisfied with the aerial display as it was after two decades. Three persons who watched the air show fainted and died later on Sunday, police said.

₹1,814 crore mephedrone, its raw materials seized from Bhopal factory; two held

Authorities have seized mephedrone (MD) drug valued at ₹1,814 crore and its raw materials from a factory on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

Total 907.09 kg of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, was seized in the raid and search operation carried out jointly by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, at the factory located in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal on Saturday (October 05, 2024), they said.

This is the largest illegal factory ever busted by the Gujarat ATS. The unit had the capacity to manufacture 25kg of MD drug per day, the ATS said in a statement.

A process was underway to manufacture a large amount of the contraband when the raid was carried out, it said.

During the operation, authorities seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, with an estimated value of ₹1,814.18 crore in the international market, the ATS said.

Two persons, identified as Amit Chaturvedi (57) and Sanyal Prakash Bane (40), were arrested during the raid, it said.

During their preliminary interrogation, it came to light that Bane was earlier arrested in 2017 in a MD drug seizure case at Amboli in Maharashtra and served five years in jail.

“After his release, he conspired with co-accused Chaturvedi to illegally manufacture and sell MD to earn substantial financial profits. and decided to rent a factory on the outskirts of Bhopal,” the ATS said.

They took the factory on rent six-seven months ago, it said.

Three-four months back, they collected the raw material and equipment and started manufacturing MD and selling it, the ATS said.

In addition to the contraband, around 5,000 kg of raw materials, comprising chemicals and equipment, used for the production of MD, including grinders, motors, glass flasks, heaters and other apparatus, were also found during the raid, it said.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi lauded efforts of the law enforcement agencies in combating drug-trafficking.

“Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1,814 crores!,” Sanghavi said in a post on X.

“This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society,” he said.

The Minister said the dedication of the law enforcement agencies is truly commendable.

“Let’s continue to support them in their mission to make India a safest and healthier nation!” he added.

Teenage girl gang-raped in Vadodara in presence of male friend

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two unidentified persons, whose accomplice restrained her male friend, on a deserted stretch on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Vadodara city, police said on Saturday (October 5, 204).

The alleged crime was committed on a Navratri night when revellers come out in large numbers to participate in garba events organised throughout the city.

The survivor told the police that she had gone out to meet her childhood male friend at the city’s Laxmipura area at around 11 p.m., said Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police – Vadodara (rural).

“They were returning through the Bhayli locality on a Scooty when at around midnight, five persons on two-wheelers intercepted them on an isolated road,” the police officer said.

Two of them left after some argument, while three others remained. Of these three, two individuals raped the teenage girl, while the third person restrained her male friend, he said.

“As soon as the culprits left, the teens informed the police. Cops reached the spot, cordoned off the area and collected evidence. Teams have been formed to identify the culprits using technical surveillance and other means,” Anand said.

Arvind Kejriwal vows to campaign for Modi in Delhi if he makes electricity free in all 22 BJP-ruled States

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said he will campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly elections due in February 2025, if the Prime Minister makes electricity free in all 22 States in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

“I want to tell Modi ji, next September you will turn 75 and retire. You have one more year left. I challenge Modiji, in the next one year, in your 22 States, fix the schools or make electricity free. I want to tell Modiji, just do one thing, in February Delhi elections are due. In all 22 States make electricity free before February, then I will campaign for Modi ji during Delhi elections,” Kejriwal said while addressing people at ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ programme of the AAP.

The AAP supremo claimed that the double engine government of the BJP has failed across the country and exit polls show that in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir BJP’s double engine governments are going out of power.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP cannot even show improvement in Gujarat, where it has been in power for 30 years. He claimed that, when he went to Gujarat to campaign two years ago, he could not find one school the BJP had improved, alleging that they have “destroyed” education for the poor.

The AAP chief said that Delhi’s Assembly election is due in February 2025 and the BJP will say that ‘make double-engine government’ and people should tell them that they don’t want double-engine government as double-engine government means “double loot”.

“During the 1990s we used to hear that the underworld ruled Mumbai. That is the state of Delhi now. Delhi Police is under the BJP-governed Central government and they don’t take care of the law and order situation in Delhi. They are just focussed on stopping Delhi government’s works... Today, I promise to you all that I will get full statehood for Delhi and free Delhi of L-G’s rule,” he said.

The AAP supremo alleged that Modi says that he is a thief. “I’m not a thief and that is why I’m saying with confidence that if I’m honest then vote for me, else do not vote for me,” he said.

Inflammatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Thane police register case against priest Yati Narsinghanand

“The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered an FIR against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, who is already facing multiple cases, over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad,” officials said on Sunday (October 6, 2024.)

The seer allegedly made the objectionable remarks during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on September 29, as per the police. Based on complaint by the president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Mumbra police in Thane registered a case against him on October 3.

The FIR has been loaged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person), an official from Mumbra police station said. “No arrest has been made in this connection so far,” he said.

Police complaints have been filed in several States against priest Narsinghanand and there have been demands that he be arrested. “An FIR has also been registered against the priest in Maharashtra’s Amravati city, which saw violent protests against his remarks outside the Nagpuri Gate police station in which 21 police personnel were injured and 10 police vans were damaged during stone pelting by a mob on Friday night,” according to officials.

Priest Narsinghanand’s remarks had sparked protests in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and other States.

A large crowd gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, where he presides, to protest against him on Friday (October 4, 2024) night after videos of his inflammatory remarks appeared online, following which security was stepped up around the premises.

Yati Narsinghanand has several cases against him, including for allegedly making a hate speech at a conclave in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) in December 2021, and was out on bail. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind vice-president Malik Motasim Khanhas in a release issued on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said they condemn the “blasphemous” remarks by the seer and demanded that he be arrested immediately.

“Muslims must remember that the stature and dignity of Prophet Muhammad cannot be diminished by the vile words of a few ignorant and despicable individuals. We should remain calm in the face of such provocation and should counter these provocations with wisdom, patience, and dignity,” he said.

“We urge the community to take meaningful steps to promote the teachings, ethics, and noble qualities of Prophet Muhammad in multiple languages, so that the true message of peace and compassion reaches every corner of the country. Only through such efforts can we hope to build a society rooted in mutual respect and harmony,” he added.

In brief

Chasing 106, a seemingly easy target, Indian women made it difficult for themselves against Pakistan women in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 match in Dubai on Sunday (October 6, 2024). Indian women lost Smriti Mandhana (7) early but Shafali Verma (32) and Jemimah Rodrigues (23) had to face some tough bowling from Pakistani women.

Evening wrap will be back tomorrow

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.